Restaurant header imageView gallery

Charlie Granger's Smokehouse

review star

No reviews yet

2450 N Center St

Hickory, NC 28601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$9.25

MOUTHWATERING BEEF BRISKET CHOPPED TO ORDER TOPPED WITH COLESLAW, SPICY PICKLES & PICKLED OKRA

BBQ Sandwich

$8.25

SLOW-COOKED PORK SHOULDER PULLED & CHOPPED TO ORDER TOPPED WITH COLESLAW, SPICY PICKLES & PICKLED OKRA

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

HOUSE-MADE CHICKEN SALAD ON A BED OF LETTUCE & TOPPED WITH TOMATOES, SPICY PICKLES AND PICKLED OKRA

Big Daddy

$9.50

CHOPPED BEEF BRISKET TOPPED WITH CHILI AND MELTED CHEESE

Lil Scrappy

$7.75

BEST OF BOTH WORLDS- BEEF BRISKET & PORK BBQ CHOPPED TOGETHER TOPPED WITH SLAW, SPICY PICKLES AND PICKLED OKRA

The Original

$10.25

OUR HOUSE-MADE CHICKEN SALAD ON A BED OF LETTUCE AND PIMENTO CHEESE & TOPPED WITH JAMAICAN RELISH, TOMATOES, SPICY PICKLES &

Trails End

$8.25

CAN'T DECIDE BETWEEN BRISKET OR A HOT DOG? HAVE BOTH- A HOT DOG TOPPED WITH MUSTARD, CHILI, CHOPPED BRISKET, SLAW, SPICY PICKLES & PICKLED OKRA

The Wilmington

$10.50

CHOPPED BEEF BRISKET TOPPED WITH PIMENTO CHEESE, JAMAICAN RELISH, JALAPENOS, SLAW, SPICY PICKLES & PICKLED OKRA

CG's Pork Chop Sandwich

$8.25

BONELESS RIB BYE PORK CHOP TOPPED WITH MUSTARD, CHILI, ONIONS, TOMATOES & SLAW - OR MADE YOUR WAY

Fried Bologna

$6.95

SERVED ON A HAMBURGER BUN, GRILLED AND TOPPED YOUR WAY

Shrimp Burger

$8.25

BATTERED AND FRIED SHRIMP SERVED ON A BUN WITH SLAW & TARTAR SAUCE

Hot Dogs

Peacock

$3.25

MUSTARD, CHILI, CHEESE, SLAW

All the Way

$3.25

MUSTARD, CHILI, ONIONS, SLAW

Old Fashion

$3.25

MUSTARD, CHILI, ONIONS

Charlie Grainger

$3.25

MUSTARD, CHILI, SLAW

Mailman

$3.25

MUSTARD, CHILI, CRISPY ONIONS

Jamaican

$3.25

MUSTARD, JAMAICAN RELISH, ONIONS

Wildcat

$3.25

MUSTARD, KETCHUP, CHILI

Cape Fear

$3.25

MUSTARD, CHILI, SAUERKRAUT

Easy Street

$3.25

MUSTARD, SAUERKRAUT

Steston

$3.25

MAYO, CHILI, CHEESE, POTATO STIX

Union Square

$3.25

MUSTARD, KETCHUP

Sombrero

$3.25

CHIPOTLE AIOLI, CHEESE, TOMATOES, JALAPENOS

#9

$3.25

MUSTARD, BAKED BEANS, ONIONS

Rays Way

$4.25

PIMENTO CHEESE, CHILI

Lous Way

$4.25

CHIPOTLE AIOLI, JAMAICAN RELISH, ONIONS, PIMENTO CHEESE, CHILI, SLAW

Mo Heat

$4.25

CHIPOTLE AIOLI, JALAPENOS, PIMENTO CHEESE, SPICY PICKLES, SWEET BBQ SAUCE,

Cook County

$4.25

MUSTARD, JAMAICAN RELISH, TOMATOES, ONIONS, SPICY PICKLES & SPORT PEPPERS

CYO Hot Dog

$3.25

Plates

Brisket Plate

$17.95

BBQ Plate

$14.95

Combos

1 Original Dog

$6.95

2 Original Dog

$9.25

3 Original Dog

$12.25

Brisket Sandwich Combo

$12.50

BBQ Sandwich Combo

$11.25

Wilmington Sandwich Combo

$13.50

Lil Scrappy Sandwich Combo

$9.00

Big Daddy Sandwich Combo

$12.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo

$11.25

Original Sandwich Combo

$13.50

Trails End Sandwich Combo

$10.00

(2) Taco Combo

$12.95

CG's Pork Chop Sandwich Combo

$12.25

Fried Bologna Sandwich Combo

$8.95

Hamburger Combo

$9.95

Footlong Combo

$8.25

Shrimp Burger Combo

$10.25

Tacos

Mac Daddy

$5.50

PULLED PORK TOPPED WITH MAC & CHEESE, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, SWEET BBQ SAUCE & CRISPY FRIED ONIONS

Rusty

$5.50

PULLED PORK TOPPED WITH SPICY VINEGAR SAUCE, ONIONS & SLAW

Firefighter Jason

$5.50

PULLED PORK WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SWEET OR SPICY BBQ SAUCE, SLAW & SPICY PICKLES

Mallory

$5.50

MALLORY 5.50 PULLED PORK TOPPED WITH RANCH, SWEET BBQ SAUCE, SLAW & CRISPY FRIED ONIONS

Hasselhoff

$6.00

PULLED PORK TOPPED WITH SWEET BBQ SAUCE, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, PIMENTO CHEESE & GUACAMOLE

Effron

$6.00

PULLED PORK TOPPED WITH BLUE CHEESE, SPICY VINEGAR SAUCE, SLAW & CRISPY FRIED ONIONS

CYO Taco

Nachos

Personal Brisket Nachos

$11.95

Small Brisket Nachos

$14.00

Large Brisket Nachos

$20.00

Personal BBQ Nachos

$8.95

Small BBQ Nachos

$12.00

Large BBQ Nachos

$16.00

By the Pound

Brisket

$22.95

BBQ

$16.25

Chicken Salad

$12.25

Pimento Cheese

$11.25

Fresh Sides

8 oz Baked Beans

$3.25

16 oz Baked Beans

$6.00

8 oz Mac & Cheese

$3.25

16 oz Mac & Cheese

$6.00

8 oz Potato Salad

$3.25

16 oz Potato Salad

$6.00

8 oz French Fries

$3.25

16 oz French Fries

$6.00

8 oz Soup

$4.50

16 oz Soup

$8.00

8 oz Banana Pudding

$3.25

16 oz Banana Pudding

$6.00

8 oz Coleslaw

$2.75

16 oz Coleslaw

$4.50

8 oz Broccoli Salad

$3.25

16 oz Broccoli Salad

$6.00

8 oz Fried Okra

$3.25

16 oz Fried Okra

$6.00

8 oz Hushpuppies

$3.25

16 oz Hushpuppies

$6.00

Chips

$1.50

Kids Meals

PB&J

$5.50

BBQ Slider

$6.00

Brisket Slider

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Dessert

8 oz Banana Pudding

$3.25

16 oz Banana Pudding

$6.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.29+

Slushie

$2.49+

Water Bottle

$1.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2450 N Center St, Hickory, NC 28601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory
orange starNo Reviews
2145 North Center Street Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
WOOD: Pizza, Pasta, Sandwiches & Bootleggers' Whiskey Bar
orange star3.7 • 15
2039 N Center St Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Standard Oyster
orange starNo Reviews
2147 N Center St Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Cafe Rule & Wine Bar - 242 11th Avenue Northeast
orange starNo Reviews
242 11th Avenue Northeast Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Taj Indian Cuisine - 958 2nd Street NE
orange star4.3 • 12
958 2nd Street NE Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Mas Amor Cantina - 883 Highland Avenue Southeast
orange starNo Reviews
883 Highland Avenue Southeast Hickory, NC 28602
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hickory

Taj Indian Cuisine - 958 2nd Street NE
orange star4.3 • 12
958 2nd Street NE Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hickory
Denver
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Statesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Wilkesboro
review star
No reviews yet
Mooresville
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Davidson
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Shelby
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Shelby
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston