Restaurant header imageView gallery

Charlie Hooper's Brookside Bar & Grille

review star

No reviews yet

12 W 63rd St

Kansas City, MO 64113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Charlie
Cobb

Appetizer

Cheese Curds

$11.74

100% white cheddar cheese curds flash-fried golden brown; served with ranch.

Chicken Tenders

$11.74

Boulevard Wheat-battered breast cutlets served with chipotle ranch.

Chicken Wings

$12.74

Jumbo wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo, Honey Garlic, Hoopty, BBQ sauce, or Blackened & Charred.

Chips & Guac

$9.74

Chips & Queso

$7.74

Chips & Salsa

$7.74

Fried Pickles

$10.74

Boulevard Wheat-battered long cut dill pickles; served with chipotle ranch.

Hummus

$12.74

Roasted-garlic hummus with toasted pita points, Kalamata olives, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Boursin cheese, sriracha, and cucumber.

Nachos

$12.74

Chicken, beef, BBQ pulled pork, or black beans atop tortilla chips with queso, pico de gallo.

Potato Skins

$11.74

Pretzel

$11.74

Giant, salted Bavarian-style pretzel; served with whole-grain mustard and queso.

Quesadillas

$11.74

Choose grilled chicken, beef or pulled pork with pico de gallo and cheddar jack. Or "veg out' with black bean corn relish, guacamole, jalapenos, and cheddar jack.

Spicy Shrimp

$12.74

Flash-fried black tiger shrimp tossed in Hooper's dragonfire aioli.

Spinach Dip

$11.74

Creamy-style spinach and artichoke dip served with tortilla chips and toasted pita points.

Turbo Tots

$11.74

Fried spuds stuffed with cheddar cheese and green chiles; served with chipotle ranch.

Burgers

Big Kahuna

$14.74

Hang ten with grilled pineapple, bacon, and Swiss cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle.

Black and Bleu

$13.74

Blackened All-beef patty or chicken breast topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle.

Brookside Bazinga

$14.74

All-beef patty or chicken breast with American cheese, shredded lettuce, chopped onion, and dragon fire aioli.

Cajun Club

$15.74

Cajun-spiced All-beef patty or chicken breast with bacon, guacamole, sriracha aioli, lettuce, tomato, and swiss between Farm To Market sourdough.

Charlie

$12.74

All-beef patty or chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle.

Charmelt

$13.74

Charlie's version of a patty melt with Thousand Island dressing, grilled onions, and cheddar or swiss (or both) on marble rye.

Double Trouble

$17.74

Two all-beef patties with Thousand Island, bacon, cheddar, swiss, and an egg fried over-easy.

Hickory

$15.74

Bacon, BBQ sauce, and a fried onion ring with cheddar and smoked gouda on a Farm To Market pretzel bun.

Impossible

$15.74

1/4 lb. plant-based burger looks, cooks, and smells like ground beef. Topped with caramelized balsamic onion jam, cheddar, lettuce, and tomato.

Mushroom Swiss

$14.74

Classic! All-beef patty or chicken breast topped with sauteed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle.

Pub

$15.74

All-beef patty or chicken breast with queso, applewood smoked bacon, and stone ground mustard on a Farm To Market pretzel bun.

Quesadilla Burger

$15.74

All beef burger patty wrapped in a jalapeno tortilla and smothered in queso. Served with sour cream, quacamole, pico de gallo, and fire roasted salsa verde.

Veggie Burger

$14.74

Spicy black-bean garden burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, guacamole, and Boursin cream cheese.

Sandwiches

Borracho Burrito

$13.74

Giant jalapeno cheddar tortilla stuffed with beef, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, french fries and queso.

Brookside Banh Mi

$13.74

Sliced smoked pork loin, cilantro, fresh jalapenos, Carolina slaw, sambal, and teriyaki honey garlic.

Buffalo Wrap

$13.74

Hand-breaded fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with lettuce, green onion, pico de gallo, and Cheddar jack.

California Club

$14.74

Smoked shaved turkey, tomato, bacon, red onion, guacamole, and sriracha aioli on Farm To Market sourdough.

Charlie Parker

$13.74

Boulevard Wheat-battered chicken breast deep fried and then slathered in "Hoopty" sauce. Served on a brioche bun with pickle.

Hemingway Wrap

$13.74

Charlie's version of a pressed Cuban sandwich. Hickory-smoked pulled pork, smoked pork loin, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, and yellow mustard.

Hot Honey Chicken

$13.74

Boulevard Wheat-battered chicken breast, sambal chili garlic, honey, and Carolina slaw.

Kicken Chicken

$13.74

Boulevard Wheat-battered Buffalo chicken, Boursin, ghost pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, and carrot celery relish on a brioche bun

Pork Tender

$14.74

Pork tenderloin marinated overnight in buttermilk, hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and a side of creamy horseradish.

Reuben

$14.74

House-braised shaved corned beef or smoked turkey with Thousand Island dressing, sauerkraut, and Swiss on marble rye.

Salmon BLT

$15.74

Grilled salmon, red onion, lettuce, tomato, bacon, Swiss, and sriracha aioli on Everything wheat bread.

Teriyaki Wrap

$14.74

Sautéed shrimp or grilled chicken tossed in a teriyaki honey garlic sauce and wrapped with sautéed bell peppers, red onions, pineapple, brown rice, and quinoa.

BLT

$14.74

Entrees

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.74

Fried cod, pico de gallo, Carolina slaw, queso fresco, and dragonfire aioli.

Fried Avocado Tacos

$16.74

Beer battered avocado flash fried, sauteed shrimp, pico de gallo, lettuce, and queso fresco on a flour tortilla. Make it vegetarian with black bean corn salsa.

Strip Steak

$19.74

10 oz. Kansas City strip cooked to temperature; served with garlic herb butter and french fries.

Grilled Salmon

$18.74

Grilled Salmon with a teriyaki honey garlic glaze. Served with seasonal vegetables, brown rice & quinoa.

Fish and Chips

$14.74

Hand-battered cod fried to perfection! Served with french fries and tartar sauce.

Smothered Chicken

$16.74

two chicken breasts smothered in an artichoke cream sauce and served with brown rice & red quinoa.

Mac N Cheese

Traditional Mac

$14.74

Cavatappi noodles tossed with a creamy smoked Gouda cheese sauce, green onion, grilled chicken, and bacon

Buffalo Mac

$14.74

Grilled chicken in Charlie's Buffalo sauce with bacon, green onions, and bleu cheese crumbles.

Pig Butt Mac

$14.74

Slow-roasted smoked BBQ pulled pork with bacon, green onion, and flash-fried onion rings.

Cajun Mac

$14.74

Cavatappi noodles, blackened shrimp, bacon, spinach, and bell peppers in a creamy smoked Gouda cheese sauce.

Salads

Cobb

$13.74

Grilled chicken, red onions, crumbled bacon, fresh avocado, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese rumbles, and hard boiled egg.

Kicken Chicken Salad

$13.74

Fried chicken tossed in Hooper's Buffalo sauce on a bed of chopped lettuce with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, green onions, and carrot celery relish.

Fajita Salad

$13.74

Blackened chicken, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, black bean corn relish, bell pepper blend, sour cream, and guacamole in a warm tortilla bowl. Served with salsa and chipotle ranch.

Chopped Charlie Chicken Salad

$13.74

Choice of grilled or blackened chicken with carrots, button mushrooms, cucumber, tomato, green onions, homemade croutons, and Cheddar Jack cheese.

Spinach

$13.74

Grilled chicken with bacon, red onions, mushrooms, hard-boiled egg, and bleu cheese crumbles.

Small Garden

$5.74

Chopped lettuce with carrots, button mushrooms, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, green onions, homemade croutons, and Cheddar Jack cheese.

Large Garden

$8.74

Chopped lettuce with carrots, button mushrooms, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, green onions, homemade croutons, and Cheddar Jack cheese.

Soup Cup 1

$5.74

Soup Bowl 1

$7.74

Cup Chili

$5.74

Bowl Chili

$7.74

Kids Menu

Visitation Plain Hot Dog

$7.74

Border Star Chicken Strips

$7.74

Academie Lafayette "Fromage Grille" Grilled Cheese

$7.74

St. Elizabeth's Mac 'N' Cheese

$7.74

St. Paul's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.74

St. Peter's Mini Burger

$7.74

Dawg Menu

Cheese Dog

$7.25

Chihuahua

$10.24

Chili, shredded Cheddar Jack, and chopped white onion

Corn Dog

$9.24

Giant County Fair style; served with whole-grain mustard.

Dachsund

$9.24

Sauerkraut, onions, Swiss

El Perro

$10.24

Cheddar, bacon, queso fresco, sunny-side fried egg, salsa verde

Great Dane

$11.24

Giant County Fair style corn dog smothered with chili, cheese, and onion

Jack Russell

$10.24

Topped with bacon mac 'n' cheese

Mastiff

$10.24

BBQ pulled pork, fried onion ring, cheddar

Mutt

$9.24

Tater tots, queso, pickled jalapenos

Plain Dog

$7.24

Plain or with choice of cheese.

Rottweiler

$9.24

Black beam corn salsa, queso, and jalapenos.

Woo Doggie

$9.24

Sautéed bell pepper & onion mix, ghost pepper cheese.

Desserts

Banana Spring Roll

$8.74

Creamy cheesecake layered with chunks of banana and real butter caramel in a flaky pastry crust; coated in cinnamon and sugar. Served with vanilla bean ice cream.

Chocolate Mosaic Cake

$8.74

Rich chocolate cake with chocolate cheese cake baked inside a layer of chocolate mousse - all made with Fair Trade chocolate and cocoa.

Baked Apple Tart

$8.74

Freshly baked apple tart with a flaky crust; served with vanilla bean ice cream.

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.74

A sweet combination of strawberries and New York style cheesecake nestled in a graham cracker crust.

Chocolate S'mores Lava Cake

$8.74

Graham cracker cake filled with smoked chocolate ganache, drizzled with chocolate, and topped with marshmallow, Served with vanilla bean ice cream.

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.74

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.74

Sides

Carolina Slaw

$4.74

French Fries

$4.74

Fresh Fruit

$4.74

Green Beans

$4.74

Mac 'N' Cheese Side

$5.74

Onion Rings

$5.74

Potato Chips

$4.74

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.74

Sweet Potato Tots

$6.74

Tater Tots

$5.74

Turbo Tots

$7.74

Dressing Choice

$1.50

3 OZ QUESO

$2.74

To Go Bevs

TG Diet Pepsi

$4.00

TG Dr. Pepper

$4.00

TG Ginger Ale

$4.00

TG Pepsi

$4.00

TG Red Bull

$5.50

TG Rootbeer

$4.00

TG SF Red Bull

$5.50

TG Sierra Mist

$4.00

TG Trop Red Bull

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Kansas City's Original Craft Beer Bar!

Website

Location

12 W 63rd St, Kansas City, MO 64113

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Michael Forbes Grille
orange star4.2 • 1,199
128 W 63rd St Kansas City, MO 64113
View restaurantnext
Brookside Barrio
orange star3.9 • 811
6227 Brookside Plaza Kansas City, MO 64113
View restaurantnext
Red Door Woodfired Grill - Brookside
orange star4.6 • 1,149
6324 Brookside Plaza Kansas City, MO 64113
View restaurantnext
Bella Napoli - 6229 Brookside Blvd
orange star4.5 • 1,083
6229 Brookside Blvd Kansas City, MO 64113
View restaurantnext
The Brooksider Sports Bar & Grill - 6330 Brookside Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
6330 Brookside Plaza Kansas City, MO 64113
View restaurantnext
Brookside Poultry Company
orange star4.7 • 890
751 E 63rd Street Kansas City, MO 64110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kansas City

The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
orange star4.6 • 6,510
4855 Main St. Kansas City, MO 64112
View restaurantnext
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
orange star4.4 • 5,647
2030 CENTRAL KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 34 - Blue Ridge
orange star4.1 • 3,467
4179 Sterling Avenue Kansas City, MO 64133
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse - Kansas City
orange star4.2 • 3,102
300 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Grinders - 417 E 18th St
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kansas City
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston