Thai Pepper Restaurant
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Your Local Thai Restaurant serving made to order traditional Thai and Chinese dishes. Full Pub Drink menu. Dine in or take out Mon - Fri (11AM - 6:15PM) SATURDAY (12PM - 6:15) Buffet Mon – Fri (11AM to 2PM)
195 Starpoint Drive, Suite A, B, C, Fayetteville, NC 28303
