Bars & Lounges
American

Thai Pepper Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

195 Starpoint Drive

Suite A, B, C

Fayetteville, NC 28303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

29. Pud Thai
53. Fried Rice (THAI STYLE)
28. Pud Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)

Appetizers

1. Thai Vegetable Spring Rolls

$2.00+

2. Summer Rolls

$7.50

3. Dumplings

$11.95

4. Fried Cheese Wontons

$8.95

5. Thai Jerky

$8.95

6. Hot Wings

$13.50

7. Fried Wings No Sauce

$13.50

8. Fried Tofu

$6.95

9. Chicken Satay

$9.95

10. Shrimp Rolls

$6.00+

11. Spicy Meatballs

$8.95

12. Tod Mun Gai

$11.95

Fried Rice

52. Fried Rice (CHINESE STYLE)

$14.95

53. Fried Rice (THAI STYLE)

$14.95

Stir Fried Rice with Egg, Broccoli, Tomato, Onions, and Cucumbers on side

54. Basil Fried Rice

$14.95

made fresh with Thai Basil (Choice of Meat or Non Meat)

55. Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

made with Fresh Pineapples, Carrots, Raisins, and topped with Cashews (Choice of Meat or Non Meat)

Thai Soups

18. Kang Jues Woon Sen

$14.95

20. Tom Yum

$14.95

21. Tom Kha

$14.95

19. Tofu Soup

$14.95

Thai Curries

24. Gang Ped (Red Curry)

$14.95

25. Gang Khew Whan (Green Curry)

$14.95

26. Panang Curry

$14.95

27. Yellow Curry

$14.95

Thai Salad

13. Yum Nuer

$14.95

14. Yum Pla Muk

$15.95

15. Yum Nuer Num Tok

$14.95

16. Larb

$14.95

17. Papaya Salad

$13.95

Thai Noodle

28. Pud Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)

$14.95

29. Pud Thai

$14.95

30. Pud See Ew

$14.95

31. Lad Nar

$15.95

32. Pud Woon Sen

$14.95

Thai Dinner

33. Pud Prig

$14.95

34. Pud Bi Gra Prow

$14.95

35. Pud Preaw Whan

$14.95

36. Pla Sam Ros

$14.95

37. Pla Lad Prig

$14.95

38. Pla Pud Khing

$14.95

39. Pud Prig Khing

$14.95

40. Gai Prik Thai

$14.95

Lemon Grass Chicken

$14.95

Thai Noodle Soup

22. Thai Noodle Soup

$14.95

23. Wonton Soup

$13.95

Chinese Dinners

41. Cashew Chicken

$14.95

42. Beef & Broccoli

$14.95

43. Sweet and Sour Chicken

$14.95

44. Peppered Steak

$14.95

45. General Taos Chicken

$14.95

46. Mixed Vegetables ( with choice of Meat or Non Meat)

$14.95

47. Lo Mein (No Rice)

$14.95

48. Garlic Chicken

$14.95

49. Sesame Chicken

$14.95

50. Mongolian Beef

$14.95

51. Chicken Broccoli

$14.95

Additional Items

Extra Beef

$5.00

Extra Celery

$1.00

Extra Chicken

$5.00

Extra Egg

$2.00

Extra Pork

$5.00

Extra Shrimp

$5.00

Extra Vegetable

$3.00

Plain Fried Rice LG

$5.00

Plain Fried Rice SM

$3.00

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Kimchi

$6.50+

Dessert

Cocnunt Sticky Rice

$6.95

Fried Banana

$6.95

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Apple Juice

$1.50

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Red Bull (12oz)

Red Bull (8oz)

$3.25

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Thai Tea

$2.95

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Mr. Brown

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your Local Thai Restaurant serving made to order traditional Thai and Chinese dishes. Full Pub Drink menu. Dine in or take out Mon - Fri (11AM - 6:15PM) SATURDAY (12PM - 6:15) Buffet Mon – Fri (11AM to 2PM)

Location

195 Starpoint Drive, Suite A, B, C, Fayetteville, NC 28303

Directions

Gallery
Charlie Mike's Thai Pepper Restaurant and Pub image
Charlie Mike's Thai Pepper Restaurant and Pub image

Map
