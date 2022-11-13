Main picView gallery

Charlie St Flowers & Coffee 1251 NE 9th Ave Ft. Lauderdale

review star

No reviews yet

1251 Northeast 9th Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Drip Coffee

12oz Drip

$4.50

16oz Drip

$5.50

8oz Drip

$3.50

Espresso

Cortado/Macchiato

$4.50

Large Milk Latte

$7.50

Medium Milk Latte

$6.50

Shot

$3.50

Small Milk Capp

$5.50

Xtra Shot

$2.00

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro 12oz

$7.50

Nitro 4oz

$4.50

Nitro 6oz

$5.50

Syrup

Chocolate

$0.95

Vanilla

$0.95

Lavender

$0.95

Pumpkin

$0.95

Hot Tea

Green tea

$3.00

Black tea

$3.00

Herbal tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

Ginger Peach

$3.00

Hybiscus

$3.00

Matcha Tea

Hot matcha

$3.00

Cold matcha

$3.00

Hot Latte Matcha

Latte Matcha

$5.50

Iced Latte Matcha

Iced Latte Matcha

$5.50

Tea Hot Matcha

Hot Tea Matcha

$4.50

Crumb Buns

Crumb Bun

$3.00

Muffins

Blueberry

$4.50

Cappicino

$4.50

Banana Walnut

$4.50

Morning Harvest

$4.50

Vegan

$4.50

Zucchini

$4.50

Tarts

Coconut

$5.50

Key Lime

$5.00

Pecan

$5.00

Pineapple Rum

$5.50

Pumpkin

$5.00

Sandwiches

Black Forest Ham/Munster

$10.95

Marinated Vegetable

$10.95

Turkey/Mozzerella

$10.95

Smoothies

Cherry Berry

$7.95

Green Apple

$7.95

Veda Chai

$7.95

Energy Drink

Rockstar Energy Drink

$2.95

Expressed Juice

Beet

$9.95

Carrot

$9.95

Green

$9.95

Shot Ginger

$5.95

Shot Turmeric

$5.95

Watermelon

$9.95

Ice Tea

Pure Leaf Lemon Ice Tea

$2.95

Pure Leaf Sweat Ice Tea

$2.95

Probiotic

Blueberry

$6.95

Ginger

$6.95

Hibiscus

$6.95

Lavender

$6.95

Recess

Black Cherry

$4.95

Blood Orange

$4.95

Peach Ginger

$4.95

Strawberry Rose

$4.95

Soda

Fanta Grape Soda

$2.95

Fanta Orange Soda

$2.95

Water

Fiji Water

$2.59

San Pellegrino Water

$2.59

Smart Water

$2.59

Vita Coco Water

$3.95

Almonds

Cherry Berry Almonds

$3.95

Cinnamon Java Almonds

$3.95

Nashville Almonds

$3.95

Original Almonds

$3.95

Fine & Raw Chocolate

Chunky Cacao & Coconut Fine & Raw

$7.95

Chunky Matcha Fine & Raw

$7.95

Chunky Truffle Fine & Raw

$7.95

Ginger 1oz Fine & Raw

$4.95

Mesquite 1oz Fine & Raw

$4.95

Oatmilk 1oz Fine & Raw

$4.95

Sea Salt 1oz Fine & Raw

$4.95

Truffle Box

$15.95

Oatmeal

Almond Oatmeal

$4.95

Apple Oatmeal

$4.95

Blueberry Oatmeal

$4.95

Coconut Oatmeal

$4.95

Strawberry Oatmeal

$4.95

Peanut Butter Bars

Peanut Butter

$3.75

Dark Choc Chip

$3.75

Sidebar

Apricot Ginger Sidebar

$4.59

Cherry Chocolate Sidebar

$4.59

PB&F Sidebar

$4.59

Vegan Rob's

Brussel Sprout Puffs Vegan Rob's

$6.95

Dairy Free Cheddar Puffs Vegan Rob's

$6.95

Probiotic Califlower Puffs Vegan Rob's

$6.95

Alstroemeria (dont like)

Temptation Orange

$1.50

Temptation Pink

$1.50

Anemones (like poppies)

like poppies

Purple

$3.00

Red

$3.00

Baby Breath (Gypso)

Baby Breath (Gypso)

$1.50

Bells of Ireland

Bells of Ireland

$2.00

Billy Balls

Billy Balls Yellow

$1.30

Billy Balls Black

$1.10

Billy Balls Orange

$1.10

Bouquets

Exotic Large

$39.95

Exotic Large EXTRA

$48.95

Exotic Plus

$35.95

Exotic Special

$25.00

Brain Flower

Brain Flower

$5.90

Calla Lilly

Premium White

$9.75

Mini

$2.95

Campanula (bells)

Purple

$3.00

Daisy

White Daisy

$1.25

Micro Yellow Daisy

$1.25

Delphinium (tall w/flowers)

Hybrid Purple

Hybrid Purple

$2.50

Dianthus (green fuzzy ball)

Green Fuzzy Ball

$1.95

Eryngium (spider look)

Blue

$2.00

Eucalyptus

Eucalyptus True Blue

$2.00

Exotic

Ginger

Ginger

$6.00

Flamingo Flower Large

$4.50

Flamingo Flower Medium

$3.95

Fire Opal

$4.00

Field flower (Amni Majus Green Mist)

Green Mist

$1.50

Freesia (small buds)

Red

$2.00

Hot Pink

$2.00

White

$2.00

Greens

Horsetail

$0.75

Israeli

$1.00

Tee Pee

$1.00

Leather Leaf

$0.75

Palm Japonica

$1.00

Fern

$0.75

Branchy green/white

$3.25

Monster Leaf

$3.00

Emerald Premium

$0.85

Hydrangeas

Purple

$8.00

Magical

$10.00

Light Pink

$8.00

Hypericum Green Berry Ball

Green berry ball

$1.50

Jubilee Crown (mini artichoke)

Mini artichoke/rosemary stem

$2.50

Kale

Kale

$3.00

Leucadenron (artichoke)

Green artichoke

$1.95

Magenta red

$1.95

Liatris (gay feather/blazing star)

Liatris Purple

$1.50

Limonium Purple (weedy)

Purple

$2.60

Morning Glory (yellow bushy)

Yellow bushy

$1.50

Mums

Yellow anastasia

$2.00

Lavender

$2.00

Orchids

White Sonia Orchid

$3.50

Miss Blush Orchid

$4.50

Paws Kangaroo (Anigozanthus)

Paws Kangaroo Fall Color

$2.25

Pennycress (green)

Pennycress green

$1.75

Phlox (tiny Pansies)

White tiny pansies

$1.95

Protea

Pink

Red

Pumpkin Tree

Pumpkin tree

$4.00

Retzia Capensis (pine branch w/orange)

Pine branch w/orange top

$2.20

Roses

Blue Dream 60cm

$4.00

Explorer Red

$4.00

Hot Pink

$4.00

Hot Pink Flyod 60cm

$4.00

Jade Green

$3.00

Magic bicolor

$3.00

Rainbow Rose Tinted

$3.00

Spray Assrt 70cm

$4.00

Spray Snowflake

$2.50

Spray Sun City Yellow

$3.00

Yellow 60cm

$4.00

Yellow 50cm

$3.00

Snap Dragon (tall purple)

Tall purple

$1.50

Star of Bethliehem(wht tall)

White tall

$1.00

Sunflower

Sunflower

$4.00

The Hooker (dancing from down under)

The Hooker

$18.00

Veronica (cat tail)

Purple

$1.50

White

$1.50

Pink

$1.50

X Service Fee

Service Arrangements

$3.00

Service Bouquet

$2.00

Succullent

Stripe

$14.00

Round

$12.00

Med plant

Bright green leaf

$22.00

Red leaf

$22.00

Snake

$22.00

Artwork

8x10 w/out frame

$25.00

Rectangle Lg 17x21

$170.00

Rectangle small

$120.00

Square Chinese Lantern 19x19

$150.00

Square Lg 19x19

$180.00

Square Small 15x15

$130.00

Square Sm 12x12

$100.00

Square Sm 12x12 Set

$550.00

Bio Green Bags

Green plant mix

$5.95

Pink bark mix

$5.95

Coffee Grinds

Coffee grinds

$5.95

Greeting Cards

Birthday

$3.75

Bridal Shower

$3.75

Get Well

$3.75

Graduation

$3.75

New Baby

$3.75

Sympathy

$3.75

Thank You

$3.75

Wedding

$3.75

Merchandise

Black Hats

$25.00

T-shirts

Planters

Black Bondi 11"

$59.00

Black Bondi 14"

$96.00

Black Bondi 18"

$126.50

Black Bondi 8"

$32.00

Black Orchid 4"

$22.00

Black Orchid 6"

$30.00

Fusion 5"

$18.00

Fusion 7"

$30.00

Kenwood Natural 9"

$90.00

Linden Colors 5"

$13.00

White Low 11"

$42.50

White Low 14"

$65.00

White Low 9"

$28.75

White Orchid 5"

$14.00

White Rib 10"

$37.00

White Rib 6"

$18.50

White Rib 8"

$28.00

White Tall 20"

$93.00

White Tall 27"

$139.50

White Tall 32"

$189.50

Postcards

Blue Postcard

$2.59

Purple Postcard

$2.59

Yellow Postcard

$2.59

Xaxim Pots Baskets

Medium basket

$19.95

Heart basket

$25.95

Mini basket

$9.95

Half moon basket

$29.95

Yoga

Balance Yoga

$22.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We provide highest quality coffee, house-made bites, along with the most beautifully fragrent flowers. At Charlie St. we believe that flowers, coffee and food nourish the body & soul.

Location

1251 Northeast 9th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Batch, The Cookie Company
orange starNo Reviews
917 NE 5th Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurantnext
American Icon Brewery - Ft. Lauderdale
orange starNo Reviews
911 NE 4th Avenue Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurantnext
Chick'nCone Fort Lauderdale, FL
orange starNo Reviews
920 N Flagler Drive Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurantnext
South Florida Distillers
orange starNo Reviews
1110 NE 8th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33304
View restaurantnext
Late Night Liquor
orange starNo Reviews
1243 NE 11th Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurantnext
Gulf Stream Brewery
orange star4.7 • 366
1105 NE 13th St Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Lauderdale

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Coconuts Events - Be Nice
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Lauderdale
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston