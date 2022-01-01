Restaurant header imageView gallery

Charlie & Munco's

12 Reviews

100 East 6th Avenue

North Wildwood, NJ 08260

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Black Raspberry
Butter Brickle

Cones

Apple Pie Cone

$3.50+

Banana Cone

$3.50+

Black Raspberry Cone

$3.50+

Brownie Cone

$3.50+

Butter Brickle Cone

$3.50+

Butter Pecan Cone

$3.50+

Capuccino Delight Cone

$3.50+

Chocolate Banana Walnut Cone

$3.50+

Cherry Vanilla Cone

$3.50+

Chocolate Chip Cone

$3.50+

Chocolate Cone

$3.50+

No Sugar Added Chocolate Cone

$3.50+

Coconut Cone

$3.50+

Coffee Cone

$3.50+

Cookie Dough Cone

$3.50+

Cow Pie Cone

$3.50+

Mint Choc Chip Cone

$3.50+

Moo Cookies Cone

$3.50+

Peanut Butter Ripple Cone

$3.50+

Pineapple Orange Cone

$3.50+

Rum Raisin Cone

$3.50+

Salted Caramel Crunch Cone

$3.50+

Strawberry Cheesecake Cone

$3.50+

Strawberry Cone

$3.50+

Vanilla Cone

$3.50+

No Sugar Added Vanilla Cone

$3.50+

Variety Cone

$3.50+

**Blueberry Cheesecake SPECIAL Cone

$3.50+

**FRUITY PEBBLES SPECIAL Cone

$3.50+

**VANILLA COOKIES Cone

$3.50+Out of stock

Peach Cone

$3.50+

Cotton Candy

$3.50+

VEGAN Coffee Cone

$4.00+

VEGAN Fudge Brownie Cone

$4.00+

**SPECIAL PRETZEL SALAD Cone

$3.50+Out of stock

VEGAN Mint Chip

$4.00+

VEGAN Strawberry Cone

$4.00+

House Sundaes

Apple Pie Sundae

$7.00+

Banana Sundae

$7.00+

Black Raspberry Sundae

$7.00+

Brownie Sundae

$7.00+

Butter Brickle Sundae

$7.00+

Butter Pecan Sundae

$7.00+

Capuccino Delight Sundae

$7.00+

Chocolate Banana Walnut Sundae

$7.00+

Cherry Vanilla Sundae

$7.00+

Chocolate Chip Sundae

$7.00+

Chocolate Sundae

$7.00+

No Sugar Added Chocolate Sundae

$7.00+

Coconut Sundae

$7.00+

Coffee Sundae

$7.00+

Cookie Dough Sundae

$7.00+

Cow Pie Sundae

$7.00+

Mint Choc Chip Sundae

$7.00+

Moo Cookies Sundae

$7.00+

Peanut Butter Ripple Sundae

$7.00+

Pineapple Orange Sundae

$7.00+

Rum Raisin Sundae

$7.00+

Salted Carmel Crunch Sundae

$7.00+

Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae

$7.00+

Strawberry Sundae

$7.00+

Vanilla Sundae

$7.00+

No Sugar added Vanilla Sundae

$7.00+

**Blueberry Cheesecake SPECIAL Sundae

$7.00+

**FRUITY PEBBLES SPECIAL Sundae

$7.00+

**VANILLA COOKIE SPECIAL Sundae

$7.00+

Peach Sundae

$7.00+

Cotton Candy Sundae

$7.00+

VEGAN Vanilla Bean Sundae

$8.50+

VEGAN Chocolate Sundae

$8.50+

**SPECIAL Cotton Candy Sundae

$7.00+

Treats

Brownie Alamode

$8.00

Cookie Alamode

$8.00

Banana Split

$10.00

Uncle Gordo

$25.00

Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.75

Oreo Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.25

Egg Free Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.00

6 Pack - Egg Free Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$22.00

6 Pack - Oreo Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$18.00

6 Pack - Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich

$15.00

Waffles & Ice Cream

$7.00+

MidaJack Sundae

$4.50

Custom Ice Cream Cake 6"

$36.00

Custom Ice Cream Cake 8"

$42.00

Custom Ice Cream Cake 1/4 Sheet

$55.00

Take Home Ice Cream

Apple Pie

$7.00+

Banana

$7.00+

Black Raspberry

$7.00+

Brownie

$7.00+

Butter Brickle

$7.00+

Butter Pecan

$7.00+

Capuccino Delight

$7.00+

Chocolate Banana Walnut

$7.00+

Cherry Vanilla

$7.00+

Chocolate Chip

$7.00+

Chocolate

$7.00+

No Sugar Added Chococlate

$7.00+

Coconut

$7.00+

Coffee

$7.00+

Cookie Dough

$7.00+

Cow Pie

$7.00+Out of stock

Mint Chocolate Chip

$7.00+

Moo Cookies

$7.00+

Peanut Butter Ripple

$7.00+

Pineapple Orange

$7.00+

Rum Reason

$7.00+

Salted Carmel Crunch

$7.00+

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00+

Strawberry

$7.00+

Vanilla

$7.00+

No Sugar added Vanilla

$7.00+

Pineapple Sherbert

$7.00+

Orange Sherbert

$7.00+

Special 2/$15 Quarts

$15.00

Cup/Bowl

Apple Pie Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Banana Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Black Raspberry Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Brownie Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Butter Brickle Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Butter Pecan Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Capuccino Delight Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Chocolate Banana Walnut Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Cherry Vanilla Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Chocolate Chip Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Chocolate Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

No Sugar Added Chocolate Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Coconut Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Coffee Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Cookie Dough Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Cow Pie Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Mint Choc Chip Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Moo Cookies Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Peanut Butter Ripple Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Pineapple Orange Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Rum Raisin Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Salted Carmel Crunch Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Strawberry Cheesecake Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Strawberry Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Vanilla Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

No Sugar Added Vanilla Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Orange Sherbert Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Pineapple Sherbert Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Cherry Wooder Cup

$5.00+

Lemon Wooder Cup

$5.00+

Variety Cup/Bowl

$5.50+

**FRUITY PEBBLES SPECIAL Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

**VANILLA COOKIE SPECIAL Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

**DELAWARE FRUIT SPECIAL Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

**COTTON CANDY SPECIAL Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Peach Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Cotton Candy Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

VEGAN Coffee Cup/Bowl

$5.00+

VEGAN Fudge Brownie Cup/Bowl

$5.00+

VEGAN Strawberry Cup/Bowl

$5.00+

VEGAN Mint Cup/Bowl

$5.00+

**PRETZEL SALAD SPECIAL Cup/Bowl

$3.50+

Gift Cards

$5 Gift Cert

$5.00

$10.00

$10.00

$25.00

$25.00

$50.00

$50.00

Custom Amount

Marinucci's Hoagies

Turkey To-Go Hoagie

$8.00

Italian To-Go Hoagie

$8.00

2 Hoagie & 1 Quart Special

$25.00

Sodas

Coke Can

$1.25

Sprite Can

$1.25

Root Beer Bottle

$2.50

Cola Bottle

$2.50

Shakes

Apple Pie Shake

$6.00+

Banana Shake

$6.00+

Black & White Shake

$6.00+

Black Raspberry Shake

$6.00+

Brownie Shake

$6.00+

Butter Brickle Shake

$6.00+

Butter Pecan Shake

$6.00+

Capuccino Delight Shake

$6.00+

Cherry Vanilla Shake

$6.00+

Chocolate Shake

$6.00+

Chocolate Banana Walnut Shake

$6.00+

Chocolate Chip Shake

$6.00+

Coconut Shake

$6.00+

Coffee Shake

$6.00+

Cookie Dough Shake

$6.00+

Cow Pie Shake

$6.00+

Mint Choc Chip Shake

$6.00+

Moo Cookies Shake

$6.00+

No Sugar Added Chocolate Shake

$6.00+

No Sugar Added Vanilla Shake

$6.00+

Peanut Butter Ripple Shake

$6.00+

Pineapple Orange Shake

$6.00+

Rum Reason Shake

$6.00+

Salted Caramel Crunch Shake

$6.00+

Strawberry Shake

$6.00+

Strawberry Cheesecake Shake

$6.00+

Vanilla Shake

$6.00+

**DELAWARE FRUIT SPECIAL Shake

$6.00+

**FRUITY PEBBLES SPECIAL Shake

$6.00+

**VANILLA COOKIE SPECIAL Shake

$6.00+

Peach Shake

$6.00+

Cotton Candy Shake

$6.00+

Floats

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Coke Float

$7.00

Water

Bottle Water

$2.00

T-Shirts

Toddler

$10.00

Kids

$12.50

Adults (S/M/L/XL)

$15.00

Adults (XXL/XXL)

$18.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Farm Fresh Ice Cream

Location

100 East 6th Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ 08260

Directions

Gallery
Charlie & Munco's image
Charlie & Munco's image
Charlie & Munco's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bagel Express Food Mart - 1003 Woodland Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1003 Woodlane Road Eastampton, NJ 08060
View restaurantnext
Linden Square BBQ - 211 E Gibbsboro Rd, Lindenwold
orange starNo Reviews
211 East Gibbsboro Road Lindenwold, NJ 08021
View restaurantnext
Bethany Boathouse
orange starNo Reviews
39817 Hickman Plaza Road Bethany Beach, DE 19930
View restaurantnext
Freddie'S Beach Bar And Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3 1st Street Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Johnny Scoops - 3014 Boardwalk Wildwood, NJ 08260
orange starNo Reviews
3014 Wildwood Boardwalk Wildwood, NJ 08260
View restaurantnext
Bushels - 18289 Coastal Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
18289 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 19944
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Wildwood

Trio North Wildwood
orange star5.0 • 521
700 New Jersey Avenue North Wildwood, NJ 08260
View restaurantnext
Sun Dog on the Beach - Wildwood Crest, NJ
orange star5.0 • 134
430 East Louiville Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Wildwood
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Cape May Court House
review star
No reviews yet
Avalon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Sea Isle City
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Somers Point
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Margate City
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston