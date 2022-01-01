CharlieMac's Burger Kitchen imageView gallery
Burgers
Food Trucks
Bagels

CharlieMac's Burger Kitchen BCS Area

review star

No reviews yet

4160 Texas 6 Frontage Rd

College Station, TX 77845

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Mini Mac Burger
TOTS
Athena Turkey Burger

Food

Mini Mac Burger

Mini Mac Burger

$9.00

Single Beef Patty, American Cheese, Stover Sauce, Carmelized Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles & Lettuce. Fries NOT included.

Charliemacs Choice

Charliemacs Choice

$12.00

2 Juicy Beef Patties, American Cheese, Stover Sauce, Carmelized Onions, Tomatoes and Pickles. If you are wanting bacon on the burger, please get the Big Bacon Double to save money. :)

World's Best Bacon-Double

World's Best Bacon-Double

$13.00

2 Beef Patties, Bacon, American Cheese, Stover Sauce, Carmelized Onions, Tomatoes and Pickles. Fries NOT included.

Ed's Cream Cheese Burger

Ed's Cream Cheese Burger

$13.00

Beef Patty, Deep Fried Bacon, Whipped Cream Cheese, Roasted 3-Pepper Blend, Raspberry Chipotle Mayo, Carmelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles. Fries NOT included.

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

Fries may vary.. we use steak fries or waffle fries.

TOTS

TOTS

$3.00

Spicy Seoul Sister Turkey Burger

$9.00

Turkey Patty, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Spicy Korean BBQ Sauce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Lettuce. Fries NOT included.

Athena Turkey Burger

$9.00

Turkey Patty, Smoked Gouda, Green Goddess Ranch Sauce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Lettuce. Fries NOT included.

Turkey Burger With House Sauce

Turkey Burger With House Sauce

$9.00

Single Beef Patty, American Cheese, Stover Sauce, Carmelized Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles & Lettuce. Fries NOT included.

Keto-Friendly Burger Protein Bowl

$7.00

Single Beef Patty with American Cheese, Carmelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles. No bun or sauces.

Double Keto-Friendly Protein Bowl

$10.00

Keto-Friendly bowl with double patties and double cheese.

Athena Turkey Burger (Copy)

$9.00

Turkey Patty, Smoked Gouda, Green Goddess Ranch Sauce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Lettuce. Fries NOT included.

Family 4-Pack

$39.99

1 Big Bacon Double 3 Single "Minimac" Cheeseburgers + 1 Large Tots 4 House Sauces, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Caramelized onions will be on the side.

Big Bacon Double 4-Pack

$44.99

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Diet Coke (12 oz Can)

$2.00

Dr Pepper (12 oz Can)

$2.00

Regular Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:05 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday11:05 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday11:05 am - 1:00 pm
Friday11:05 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday11:05 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come by and enjoy!

Website

Location

4160 Texas 6 Frontage Rd, College Station, TX 77845

Directions

Gallery
CharlieMac's Burger Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Coffee Lab
orange starNo Reviews
Changes Daily College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - College Station
orange star4.5 • 7,885
4309 Wellborn Road Bryan, TX 77801
View restaurantnext
Hot Dogs & Wings Etc
orange star4.4 • 883
310 N Texas Ave Bryan, TX 77803
View restaurantnext
The Top Shelf Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
400 N Bryan Ave. Bryan, TX 77803
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in College Station

Luigi's Patio Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 2,015
3975 SH-6 South - Suite. 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 039 - College Station
orange star4.6 • 1,162
1907 Texas Ave S College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 117 - TAMU
orange star4.6 • 1,162
260 Polo Rd College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
MESS Waffles, Etc. - Century Square
orange star4.7 • 837
170 Century Square Dr College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Gogh Gogh Coffee Company
orange star4.5 • 449
4121 Hwy 6 Suite 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - College Station
orange star4.5 • 412
1025 University Drive College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near College Station
Bryan
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Brenham
review star
No reviews yet
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston