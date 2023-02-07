Restaurant header imageView gallery

Charlies at Sunset Cove

review star

No reviews yet

1111 Sunset Dr

East Peoria, IL 61611

STARTERS

CHEDDAR CUBES

$7.00

ONION RINGS

$8.00

BREADED MUSHROOM

$8.00

GOUDA CHEESE BITES

$7.00

WINGS

$12.00

CHICKEN STRIPS

$9.00

MEATZZA ROLLS

$7.00

NACHOS

$12.00

HUSH PUPPIES

$4.00

Soda

$2.50

SANDWICH

TENDERLION

$12.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.00

BURGER

FAMOUS BUTTER BURGER

$13.00

COOKED IN BUTTER AM. CHEESE

PONTOON BURGER

$15.00

SOUTHWEST PESTO

BUOY BURGER

$14.00

FISHBOWLS

CHARLIES SUNSET

$24.00

SEASIDE SIP

$24.00

I WANNA BE A MERMAID

$24.00

HAWAIIAN HURRICANE

$24.00

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$24.00

SPECIALS

GARBAGE CAN

$100.00

1/2 GARBAGE CAN

$60.00

Charlie Dog

$4.00

"Girlfriend isn't Hungry"

$8.00

2 Chicken Stips & Fries

PIZZA

10in PERSONAL

$12.00

16in HAND TOSSED

$18.00

16in THIN CRUST

$18.00

SPECIALTY

MARGARITA

$23.00

WHITE GARLIC

$23.00

CHARLIES DELUXE

$23.00

MEAT LOVERS

$23.00

HAWAIIIN

$23.00

IM A VEGATARIAN PIZZA

$23.00

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$23.00

SIDE

CURLY FRIES

$2.50

WAFFLE FRIES

$2.50

TATER TOTS

$2.50

FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

$6.00

WEEKLY SPECIAL

TACO

$1.50

WINGS

$1.00

SPAGETTI & GARLIC BREAD

$10.00

FRIED CHICKEN DINNER

$12.00

MEATLOAF

$10.00

FISH FRY FRIDAY

$10.00

RIBEYE STEAK DINNER

$24.00

CINNAMON ROLL SUNDAY

$3.00

CINNAMON ROLL 6 PACK

$12.00

Beer

Damestic

$2.75

NA Beverages

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy an amazing river side atmosphere, fantastic pizza, along with great food and drinks!

Website

Location

1111 Sunset Dr, East Peoria, IL 61611

Directions

