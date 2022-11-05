Charlie's Burgers & Street Tacos
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Scratch kitchen serving unique tacos and savory burgers!
213 E Rusk St, Rockwall, TX 75087
