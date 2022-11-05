Restaurant header imageView gallery

Charlie's Burgers & Street Tacos

213 E Rusk St

Rockwall, TX 75087

Smoked Brisket
Short Rib
Adobe Rubbed Steak

Starters

Queso Fundido

$9.00

Skillet queso served with chips and salsa roja

Chicharrones

$6.00

Fried pork skins seasoned with spicy borikua. Salsa roja and salsa verde served on the side.

Fried Pickles and Jalapenos

$8.00

Fried pickles and jalapenos with roasted garlic aioli on the side.

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Large Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Fried brussel sprouts tossed in your choice of sauce.

Messy Jessie

$12.00

Salads

Charlies Chopped Salad

Baby iceberg, brussels sprouts, carrots, red onion, cranberry, almonds, parmigiano, creamy pepper dressing.

Louie Seafood Salad

Mojo poached shrimp, lump crab, baby iceberg, roasted red peppers, soft boiled egg, louie dressing.

Grilled Baby Wedge

baby iceberg, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomato, spiced onion, bacon vinaigrette.

Tacos

Adobe Rubbed Steak

$6.00

Adobe rubbed steak, house made chorizo, pickled red onions, pickled jalapenos, crema, cilantro

BBQ Shrimp

$7.00

Shrimp, BBQ sauce, glazed pineapple, raw jalapenos, pickled red onions, cilantro

Buffalo Chicken

$6.00

Buffalo style chicken, lettuce, carrots, onions, ranch

Chicken Pesto

$6.00

Herb pesto, bacon, fried brussel sprouts, and bacon vinaigrette.

Cuban

$7.00

Citrus spiced pork, swiss cheese, ham, mustard, cabbage slaw

Hot Fried Quail

$8.00Out of stock

Quail marinated in Texas creeper seasoning, honey chili glaze, and sweet onion slaw.

Pulled Pork

$5.00

Pulled Pork, glazed pineapple, raw jalapenos, cilantro, crema

Roasted Chicken

$5.00

Pico de gallo, queso fresco, creamy serrano.

Salmon

$8.00

Miso marinated salmon, soy pickled mushrooms, pickled bok choy, spiced Macarona almonds.

Short Rib

$6.00

Short rib, fried brussel sprouts, Fresno chiles, green onions, Thai sweet chile vinaigrette

Shrimp Cocktail

$7.00

Mojo poached shrimp, lemon cocktail aioli, avocado, smoked dried tomato, green onions.

Smoked Brisket

$6.00

Smoked brisket, gouda, pico de gallo, bbq ranch

Veggie

$5.00

Mushrooms, brussel sprouts, queso fresco, black bean corn relish, and creamy serrano sauce

Banging Shrimp

$8.00

House Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Mustard Cream

Snapper Veracruz

$8.00

Charlie’s Cali Taco

$7.00

Chix Adobo

$7.00

Crab Cake Tacos

$10.00Out of stock

Burgers

Charlie's Burger

$12.00

sharp cheddar cheese, pickles, red onions, smoked dried tomato, roasted garlic aioli

Classic Burger

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo

Shroom Burger

$13.00

Herb grilled portobellos, swiss cheese, smoked dried tomatoes, herb pesto

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

Sharp cheddar cheese, grilled jalapenos, smoked brisket, bbq sauce

Bacon Burger

$14.00

House made bacon, sweet shallot compote, jack cheese, chili garlic spread

Turkey Burger

$12.00

swiss cheese, avocados, grilled red onions, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli.

Turkey BLT

$14.00

Rib Sand.

$15.00Out of stock

Kid Meals

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Cheddar cheese, pickles, and ketchup

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Tacos

$6.00

your choice of steak or shredded chicken. topped with gouda cheese

Sides

Regular Fries

$5.00

Triple cooked fries

Parmesan Truffle

$6.00

Truffle oil, parmesan, parsley, and hints of citrus.

Sante Fe FF

$6.00

Chili base seasoning with hints of garlic, onion, smoked mesquite. Not spicy.

Hot FF

$6.00

Tossed in Texas creeper seasoning. SPICY!!!

Onion Rings

$6.00

Local beer batter

Elotes

$6.00

Mexican street corn (Charlie's style) "aka corn in a cup"

Half Rings/Fries

$6.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Roasted Garlic Aioli

$0.50

BBQ Ranch

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Salsa Roja

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Charlies Sauce

$0.50

Franks

$0.50

Creamy Serrano

$0.50

Crema

$0.50

Sweet Thai Vin

$0.50

Bacon Vin

$0.50

Lemon Cocktail Aioli

$0.50

Deserts

Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.00

Fruit Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

NA Beverages (Copy)

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Scratch kitchen serving unique tacos and savory burgers!

213 E Rusk St, Rockwall, TX 75087

Directions

Charlie's Burgers & Street Tacos image
Charlie's Burgers & Street Tacos image
Charlie's Burgers & Street Tacos image

