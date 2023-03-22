  • Home
A map showing the location of Charlie's Cafe - Biodesign 727 East Tyler StreetView gallery

Charlie's Cafe - Biodesign 727 East Tyler Street

No reviews yet

727 East Tyler Street

Tempe, AZ 85281

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

DRINKS

Fruit Smoothies

Fruit Smoothie

$7.00

mango / strawberry / very berry / ask about our seasonal and other specialty smoothies

Magonada

$8.00

mango / tajin / chamoy / chamoy peach rings

Inner Peace

$8.00

fresh apples / kale / spinach / cucumber / banana / wheatgrass / lemon / orange or mango juice

Chillers

Almond Joy Chiller

$8.00

coconut / chocolate / almond / chocolate chips

Java Chip Chiller

$8.00

white chocolate / mini chocolate chips

Caramela Chiller

$7.00

caramel / caramel drizzle

Matcha Green Chiller

$7.50

matcha tea blended

Chai Tea Chiller

$8.00

masala chai / cinnamon & nutmeg sprinkle mix

Mocha Madness Chiller

$7.50

white chocolate mocha or dark chocolate mocha / mini chocolate chips

Mystic Cotton Candy Chiller

$7.50

white chocolate / blue raspberry / rainbow sprinkles

Chewbacca Crunch Chiller

$8.00

toffee base / oreos / toffee pieces / chocolate chips

Oreo Crumble Chiller

$7.50

vanilla white chocolate / Oreo cookies

Yoda Blast Chiller

$8.00

matcha tea / vanilla / white chocolate / caramel drizzle in cup

Dulce de Leche Chiller

$8.00

dulce de leche / caramel drizzle lining cup / cinnamon & nutmeg sprinkle mix

Fruit Refreshers

Island Girl

$5.00+

watermelon cucumber refresher served with fresh strawberries and mint.

Berrymint Acai

$5.00+

strawberry acai refresher served with

On Tap

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Kombucha

$5.50+

Fountain Drink

$2.50+

Tea Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.25+

green or black

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.00+

hot or iced

Thai Tea

$5.00+

hot or iced

Masala Chai Tea

$5.00+

add espresso for $1

London Fog Latte

$4.50+

hot or iced

Assorted Hot Tea

$3.50

earl grey / english breakfast / green mango peach / chamomile citron / moroccan mint / orchid vanilla / white ginger pear / cherry blossom

Specialty Drinks

Razzle

$4.25+

raspberry infused lemonade served with fresh strawberries.

Heart Chakra

$4.25+

refreshing lemonade infused with your choice of lavender or rose.

Third Eye

$4.75+

Tea Forte mango green tea infused with mango & pineapple and fresh strawberries over ice.

Solr Plexus

$4.75+

Tea Forte mango peach green tea infused with pomegranate, lemonade & fresh strawberries over ice.

Espresso Drinks

Almond Joy Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Americano

$3.00+

Brewed Coffee

$4.00+

Caffe Latte

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Dulce De Leche Latte

$4.75+

Espresso

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

whipped cream / caramel drizzle / toffee

Mocha

$4.50+

white mocha / dark chocolate mocha

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

Sugar Shaker

$4.50+

Espresso / raw brown sugar / creamy oat milk / vanilla / shaken up and iced

Money Maker

$4.50+
Giving Day Promo (cookie & 8oz coffee)

Giving Day Promo (cookie & 8oz coffee)

$3.00

Energy Fusions

Good Aura

$5.25+

REDBULL / lavendar / blue raspberry

Revel Devil Fusion

$5.25+

REDBULL / mango / pomegranate

Peach Punch

$5.25+

REDBULL / coconut / peach

Tropical Twist

$5.50+

RED BULL: blue raspberry / coconut / splash of lemonade

Make Your Own Fusion

REDBULL or YERBA MATE / fuze any redbull or yerba of your choice by adding your favorite combination of flavors

FOOD

Morning Bites

Toasted Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.99

plain / everything / jalapeno cheddar / asiago cheese

Breakfast Burritos

$8.99

eggs / bacon / home made salsa

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

croissant or bagel / egg / cheddar or mozzarella cheese / sausage or bacon

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

croissant or bagel / egg / cheddar / tomato / onion / spinach

Breakfast Panini

$10.99

baguette / eggs / cheddar cheese / tomato / bacon / onions / spinach / basil pesto

Paninis

Caprese Panini

$9.50

sliced tomato / fresh basil / basil pesto / balsamic vinaigrette

Florentine Panini

$10.75

sliced turkey / sliced tomato / spinach / basil pesto / balsamic vinaigrette

Italiano Panini

$10.50

prosciutto / sliced tomato / basil pesto / balsamic vinaigrette

Mediterranean Panini

$10.75

spiced chicken breast / roasted red peppers / sliced tomato / sun dried tomato pesto

Milano Panini

$10.99

prosciutto / salami / ham / sliced tomato / pepperoncinis / basil pesto / balsamic vinaigrette

Seville Panini

$10.50

spanish chorizo / sliced tomato / roasted red peppers / sun dried tomato pesto / balsamic vinaigrette

Vegetarian Panini

$10.25

spanish chorizo / sliced tomato / roasted red peppers / sun dried tomato pesto / balsamic vinaigrette

Pastries & Desserts

LARGE COOKIE

$3.00

2 MINI COOKIE PACK

$3.00

BANANA NUT MUFFIN

$4.25

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$4.25

CHOCOLATE MUFFIN

$4.25

BROWNIE

$4.50

CHEESE DANISH

$4.99

CHERRY DANISH

$4.99

ALMOND DANISH

$4.99

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$4.25

CINNAMON ROLL

$5.75

BAKLAVA

$4.50

LEMON BUNDT CAKE

$4.50

CINNAMON LOAF

$4.50

COFFEE CAKE LOAF

$4.99

PUMPKIN LOAF

$4.99

Gelato

Gelato

$4.25+

Gelato Shake

$7.00+

any of your favorite gelato blended into a delicous smoothie.

Affogato

$6.50+

espresso poured over gelato topped with whip cream and caramel drizzle

Cold Brew Floats

$7.00+

cold brew merged with your favorite gelato to make a cold brew float.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

727 East Tyler Street, Tempe, AZ 85281

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

