DRINKS

CANNED SODA

COCA COLA CAN

$1.50

SPRITE CAN

$1.50

COKE ZERO CAN

$1.50

DIET COKE CAN

$1.50

CHILLERS

ALMOND JOY

$9.50

coconut / chocolate / almond / chocolate chips

CARAMELA

$7.99

caramel / caramel drizzle

CHAI TEA

$8.50

CHEWBACCA CRUNCH

$9.25

toffee base / oreos / toffee pieces / chocolate chips

CHOCO CHIP

$8.99

white chocolate / mini chocolate chips

COOKIE CRUMBLE

$8.99

vanilla white chocolate / Oreo cookies

DULCE DE LECHE

$8.50

dulce de leche / caramel drizzle lining cup / cinnamon & nutmeg sprinkle mix

MOCHA MADNESS

$8.99

white chocolate mocha or dark chocolate mocha / mini chocolate chips

NUTTER BUTTER

$8.99

YODA BLAST

$9.25

matcha tea / vanilla / white chocolate / caramel drizzle in cup

ESPRESSO

ALMOND JOY LATTE

$4.95+

AMERICANO

$3.50+

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50+

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.95+

COFFEE

$3.50+

CORTADO

$3.99

DULCE DE LECHE LATTE

$4.95+

ESPRESSO

$3.95+

HOT COCOA

$4.25+

LATTE

$4.50+

MOCHA

$4.95+

white mocha / dark chocolate mocha

RED EYE

$4.75+

SUGAR SHAKER

$6.00+

Espresso / raw brown sugar / creamy oat milk / vanilla / shaken up and iced

FUSIONS

GOOD AURA

$6.50

CHOICE OF RED BULL OR YERBA MATE / lavendar / blue raspberry / fresh mixed berries

HAKUNA BLAST

$6.50

Monster Energy / Pomegranate / Sprite / Strawberries

REVEL DEVIL

$6.99

CHOICE OF RED BULL OR YERBA MATE / mango / pomegranate / fresh / fresh strawberries

TROPICAL TWIST

$6.99

CHOICE OF RED BULL OR YERBA MATE / BLUE RASPBERRY / COCONUT / FRESH MANGOS

MYO FUSION - Make your own Fusion

$4.00

REDBULL / fuze any redbull with your combination of flavors

ON TAP

COLD BREW

$5.00+

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.75+

KOMBUCHA

$5.00+

SMOOTHIES

HERCULES

$9.25

Protein powder (choice of chocolate/vanilla) / whole milk / peanut butter / banana / espresso

INNER PEACE SMOOTHIE

$9.25

Fresh smoothie made with spinach, mangos, bananas and nectar

MANGO MADNESS SMOOTHIE

$7.99

Fresh fruit smoothie made with mangos

MANGONADA SMOOTHIE

$9.25

Our homemade mango smoothie topped with chamoy and Tajin, cup lined chamoy and topped with chamoy peach rings or tajin stick.

VERY BERRY SMOOTHIE

$7.99

Fresh fruit smoothie made with strawberries and blueberries and other seasonal berries

SPECIALTY DRINKS

HEART CHAKRA

$5.25+

refreshing lemonade infused with your choice of lavender or rose

ISLAND GIRL

$6.25+

watermelon cucumber refresher served with fresh strawberries and mint.

RAZZLE

$4.75+

raspberry infused lemonade served with fresh strawberries.

SOLAR PLEXUS

$6.00+

Tea Forte mango peach green tea infused with pomegranate, lemonade & fresh strawberries over ice.

THIRD EYE

$6.00+

Tea Forte mango green tea infused with mango & pineapple and fresh strawberries over ice.

TEA

CHAI TEA

$5.25+

add espresso for $1

DIRTY CHAI TEA

$6.25+

add espresso for $1

HOT TEA

$3.95+

earl grey / english breakfast / green mango peach / chamomile citron / moroccan mint / orchid vanilla / white ginger pear / cherry blossom

ICED TEA

$3.25+

LONDON FOG LATTE

$4.50+

hot or iced

MATCHA TEA LATTE

$4.95+

hot or iced

THAI TEA

$4.95+

hot or iced

FOOD

MORNING BITES (served all day)

TOASTED BAGEL

$4.99

plain / everything / asiago cheese

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.99

EGG, CHOICE OF CHEESE, CHOICE OF BACON, SAUSAGE OR BOTH PRESSED ON YOUR CHOICE OF CROISSANT, ENGLISH MUFFIN OR BAGEL. ASSORTED VEGGIES AVAILABLE FOR ADD ON.

VEGGIE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$7.65

EGG, CHOICE OF CHEESE PRESSED ON YOUR CHOICE OF CROISSANT, ENGLISH MUFFIN OR BAGEL. ASSORTED VEGGIES AVAILABLE FOR ADD ON.

BREAKFAST PANINI

$8.99

EGG, CHOICE OF CHEESE, CHOICE OF BACON, SAUSAGE OR BOTH PRESSED ON YOUR CHOICE OF CROISSANT, ENGLISH MUFFIN OR BAGEL. ASSORTED VEGGIES AVAILABLE FOR ADD ON.

PANINIS

CAPRESE

$8.50

MOZARELLA WITH CHOICE OF VEGGIES, BALSAMIC GLAZE & BASIL PESTO SAUCE, PRESSED ON A TOASTED BAGUETTE

FLORENTINE

$8.99

TURKEY & MOZARELLA WITH CHOICE OF VEGGIES, BALSAMIC GLAZE & BASIL PESTO SAUCE, PRESSED ON A TOASTED BAGUETTE

ITALIANO

$8.99

PROSCIUTTO & MOZARELLA WITH CHOICE OF VEGGIES, BALSAMIC GLAZE & BASIL PESTO SAUCE, PRESSED ON A TOASTED BAGUETTE

MEDITERRANEAN

$9.50

CHICKEN BREAST & MOZARELLA WITH CHOICE OF VEGGIES, BALSAMIC GLAZE & BASIL PESTO SAUCE, PRESSED ON A TOASTED BAGUETTE

MILANO

$9.99

PROSCIUTTO, SALAMI, HAM & MOZARELLA WITH CHOICE OF VEGGIES, BALSAMIC GLAZE & BASIL PESTO SAUCE, PRESSED ON A TOASTED BAGUETTE

SEVILLE

$8.99

SPANISH CHORIZO & MOZARELLA WITH CHOICE OF VEGGIES, BALSAMIC GLAZE & BASIL PESTO SAUCE, PRESSED ON A TOASTED BAGUETTE

VEGETARIAN

$8.50

FETA CHEESE WITH CHOICE OF VEGGIES, BALSAMIC GLAZE & BASIL PESTO SAUCE, PRESSED ON A TOASTED BAGUETTE

MEATBALL

$9.75

MEATBALLS, MARINARA SAUCE & MOZARELLA WITH CHOICE OF VEGGIES PRESSED ON A TOASTED BAGUETTE

SWEETS

PASTRIES

BROWNIE

$3.50

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.00

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$3.99

CINNAMON ROLL

$4.50

BANANA NUT BREAD

$3.75

CROISSANT

$3.25

LEMON LOAF

$3.99

ALMOND DANISH

$4.49

CHEESE DANISH

$4.49

APPLE DANISH

$4.49

CHOCOLATE MUFFIN

$3.75

POPPY SEED MUFFIN

$3.75

VANILLA CHOCOLATE MUFFIN

$3.75

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$3.75