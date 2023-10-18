Food Menu

Appetizers

Supreme Chips & Cheese
$14.00
Pub Pretzels
$9.00
Fried Mushrooms
$10.00
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
$9.00
Fried Pickles
$9.00
Fried Onion Rings
$10.00
Dressing

Salads

Strawberry Walnut Chicken Salad
$14.00
Chicken BLT Avocado Salad
$14.00
Grilled Chicken Salad
$13.00
Chef Salad
$12.00
House Salad
$4.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
$10.00
Country Club Sandwich
$12.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$11.00
Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap
$14.00
Crispy BBQ Chicken Wrap
$13.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$13.00
BLT
$14.00
Hot sandwich
$12.00

House Skillets

Steak Skillet
$14.00
Chicken Skillet
$14.00
Shrimp Skillet
$14.00

Burgers

Bacon Burger
$13.00
Barnyard Burger
$15.00
Boom Boom Burger
$16.00
Charlie Burger
$19.00
Charlie's Rodeo Burger
$14.00
Cheesrburger
$11.00
Hamburger
$10.00
Mushroom Burger
$13.00
Olive Burger
$13.00
Ryan's Burger
$16.00
Sunny Over Fremont Burger
$16.00

South of the Border

All Meat Wet Burrito
$9.00+
Beef & Bean Wet Burrito
$9.00+
Bean Burrito
$9.00+
Southwest Taco Salad
$12.00

Country Dinners

Chopped Steak Dinner
$14.00
Liver & Onions
$13.00
BBQ Pulled Pork Dinner
$15.00
Deep Fried Shrimp Dinner
$15.00
Loaded Chicken Breast
$15.00
Chicken Strip Dinner
$13.00
Zander Perch Dinner
$17.00
Meat loaf dinner
$14.00

Loaded Spuds

Boom Boom Spud
$10.00
South of the Border Spud
$10.00
BBQ Pulled Pork Spud
$10.00
Cheesy Broccoli Spud
$9.00

Steak & Ribs

1/2 Rack of Ribs
$16.00
Full Rack of Ribs
$28.00
6oz Sirloin
$14.00
8oz Sirloin
$18.00
Smothered Top Sirloin Steak
$17.00
Ny Strip
$18.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
$4.00
Baked Potato
$4.00
Sweet Potato
$4.00
Garlic Skin Red Potatoes
$4.00
French Fries
$4.00
Onion Rings
$4.00
Vegetable of the Day
$4.00
Coleslaw
$4.00
Dressing
$0.75
Loaded Bake Potato
$5.25
loaded Sweet Potato
$5.25
Cheese
$3.00
Garlic Toast
$3.85
Salad Bar
$10.95
Salad bar with Dinner
$6.95

All you Can Eat

Perch
$18.00
Crab Legs
$28.00
Ribs AUCE
$22.00
Perch Re Order
Rib Re Order

Specials

Cat Fish
$17.00
Frog Legs
$17.00
Blue Gill
$21.00
Cod basket
$14.00
Perch basket
$14.00

Kids Meal

Cheese Burger
$5.00
Kids Nuggets
$5.00
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
$5.00

Buffet

Seafood Adult
$25.00
Seafood Senior
$31.00
Seafood Kid 4-12 years
$19.00
Kids 0-4
Dinner Buffet
$19.00
Lunch Buffet
$15.00
Kinds Buffet 4-12
$13.00

Soup

Cup of soup sandwich
$9.00
Bowl of soup
$8.00

Hot sandwiches

Meatloaf sandwich
$14.00

Drink Menu

N/A Beverages

Soda Pop
$3.25
Iced Tea
$3.95
Root Beer Float
$6.95
Hot Chocolate
$2.65
Strawberry Lemonade
$4.95
Hot Tea
$2.00
Coffee
$2.00
Milkshake
$6.95
Water