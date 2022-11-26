Restaurant header imageView gallery

Charlie's Kitchen

2,564 Reviews

$

10 Eliot Street

Cambridge, MA 02138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

DBL Cheese Burger
DBL Bacon Blue Cheeseburger
Chef’s Favorite

APPETIZERS

CHICKEN WINGS

$10.00Out of stock

Glutenfree NO ALLERGENS

HOMEMADE CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

ALLERGENS: EGG, MILK,SESAME , SOY, WHEAT

JALAPENEO POPPERS

$10.00

MILK, WHEAT, EGG, SOY

MOZZ STICKS

$10.00

HOMEMADE CLAM CHOWDER

$10.00

ALLERGENS : DAIRY, SHELLFISH ( CLAM), WHEAT

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

ALLERGENS : SOY, EGG, MILK, DAIRY, WHEAT

BURGERS

DBL Cheese Burger

$12.00

WHEAT, SOY, SESAME SEEDS, SOYABEAN OIL. Check for the sides.

DBL Guinness Cheeseburger

$14.00

Allergens : Meat (w/ Onions) : None Check for the bread and sides

Chef’s Favorite

$13.00

ALLERGENS: NONE IN THE MEAT MAYO ::: SOY , EGG BREAD : WHEAT, SOY, SESAME SEEDS Check for the sides

DBL Bacon Blue Cheeseburger

$13.00

Allergens Meat : None Blue Cheese : Dairy Check for the bread and sides

DBL Guacamole Cheeseburger

$14.00

Allergens: Meat: None Guac : None Checks for the bread and sides

UPPER CLASSIC

$16.00

HUNGRY MAN

$20.00

BRIOCHE CHED CLASSIC

$12.00

BRIOCHE CHEFS FAVORITE

$15.00

ULTIMATE GRILLED CHEESE

UGC SHORTS RIBS

$14.00

UGC CHICKEN AVOCADO

$14.00

UGC LOBSTERMELT

$22.00

THE OTHERS

FISH AND CHIPS

$18.69

Beer Battered COD served with a side of Coleslaw and French Fries.

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$16.82

Homemade Black Bean Patty served with Cheese,Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles on the side with a side of French Fries.

BEYOND BURGER

$18.69

Vegan Beyond Patty served on a Burger Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Grilled Onions and a side of Sea Salt Fries.

DBL LOBSTER ROLL

$27.00

Classic New England Lobster salad (Lobster meat, Mayonnaise, Celery, Seasoning) served on 2 Hot Dog rolls.

CHICKEN KEBOB

$18.00

Allergens: Meat : None Check for the ingredients. Check for the sides.

SALMON BURGER

$18.00

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$5.61

BEER FRIES

$5.61

WAFFLE FRIES

$5.61

ONION RINGS

$5.61

Sea salt fries

$6.00

Allergens::Wheat

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10 Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138

Directions

Gallery
Charlie's Kitchen image
Charlie's Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
orange star4.7 • 7,980
1288 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02148
View restaurantnext
El Jefe's - Cambridge - 14 Brattle Street
orange starNo Reviews
14 Brattle Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Wusong Road
orange starNo Reviews
112 Mount Auburn Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Grendel's Den Restaurant
orange star3.9 • 1,977
89 Winthrop Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
The Smoke Shop BBQ- Harvard Square
orange starNo Reviews
8 Holyoke Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Blackbird Doughnuts - Harvard Square
orange starNo Reviews
1350 Massachusetts Avenue Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
orange star4.5 • 7,524
21 Brattle St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Russell House Tavern - 14 JFK Street
orange star4.2 • 5,678
14 JFK Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Cafe Sushi
orange star4.7 • 4,663
1105 Mass Ave Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Darwin's Ltd. - 148 Mt Auburn St.
orange star4.0 • 993
148 Mt Auburn St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Darwin's Ltd. - 1629 Cambridge Street
orange star4.0 • 807
1629 Cambridge St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Club Passim
orange star4.7 • 501
26 Church Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
East Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Central Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Inman Square
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Porter Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Kendall Square/MIT
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston