Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges

Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte) 8 New Orleans Rd

review star

No reviews yet

8 New Orleans Rd

Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Order Again

Popular Items

Atlantic Cod
Caramel Cake
Burger

Appetizers

Soup Of The Day

$7.50+

Sweet Potato Shrimp Chowder

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes & Basil Pecan Pesto

$9.50

Mozzarella slices, tomatoes, Basil Pecan Pesto, and a Balsamic drizzle

Escargots a La Bourguignonne

$10.50

Escargots baked in herb garlic butter, served with baguette

Pâté de Maison

$9.00

Chicken Liver Pate, Cornichon, Onion, Egg, Dijon Mustard, and Crackers

Smoked Salmon

$12.00

Smoked Main Salmon, Capers, Onion, Egg, and Horseradish Dill Sauce

Crab Salad

$14.00

Served with Avocado and House Remoulade

Scallop & Lobster Crepe

$15.00

Fish Entrees

Flounder Sautéed Meuniere

$34.00

Lightly Floured, Washed in Egg and Sautéed in White Wine, Butter and Lemon. Served with a House Salad, Charlie's Potatoes and Vegetable Medley.

Atlantic Cod

$28.00

Encrusted in Parmesan; Served with a House Salad (Herb Vinagrette), Charlie's Potatoes and Vegetable Medley

Salmon

$32.00

Grilled with Brown Butter Almondine. Served with a House Salad, Charlie's Potatoes and Vegetable Medley

Swordfish

$34.00

Grilled with Smoked Tomato Jam. Served with a House Salad, Charlie's Potatoes and Vegetable Medley

Scallops

$40.00

Seared with Beurre Rouge. Served with a House Salad, Charlie's Potatoes and Vegetable Medley

Monkfish

$35.00

Grilled, with Szechuan Soy Sauce. Served with a House Salad, Charlie's Potatoes and Vegetable Medley

Mahi

$37.00

Grilled with Mango Vinaigrette. Served with a House Salad, Charlie's Potatoes and Vegetable Medley

Trout

$28.00

Grilled with Fresh Basil Pecan Pesto. Served with a House Salad, Charlie's Potatoes and Vegetable Medley

Meat Entrees

Filet Mignon

$48.00

Grilled with Boursin Creme. Served with a House Salad, Charlie's Potatoes and Vegetable Medley

Breast Of Duck Dinner

$35.00

Raspberry Demi Glace

Pork Schnitzel

$34.00

Bistro with Pan Jus.

Desserts

Créme Caramel

Créme Caramel

$10.00

Baked Custard. Gluten Free

Pâve au Chocolat

Pâve au Chocolat

$10.00

Dense Chocolate Espresso Pate; served over Creme Anglaise. Gluten Free

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Filled with Pecans, Raisins, Apricots, and Cranberries. Served with Créme Anglaise

Caramel Cake

Caramel Cake

$10.00

Traditional yellow layer cake with Caramel Icing like your Grandma made!

Salted Caramel Pie

$10.00

Pumpkin TresLeche Cake

$10.00

Whole Caramel Cake

$50.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.50

Potatoes Au Gratin

$4.50

Potatoes layered with onion. Contains dairy. Gluten Free

Vegetable Medley

$3.00

Gluten Free

Side Salad

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Entree Sides

$8.50

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Served with Fresh Fruit or Fries

Kid's Cheese Burger

$16.00

Served with Fresh Fruit or Fries

Parmesan Encrusted Cod

$14.00

Filleted into Batons and Served with Fresh Fruit

Bar Menu

Crepes

$13.00

Two Crepes Stuffed with Chicken, Mushrooms, Spinach, Béchamel, Topped with Swiss Cheese.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Turkey, Cripsy Bacon, Avocado, Cheese, Tomatoes, Egg and Essie's Sweet Tomato Vinaigrette

Curried Shrimp Salad

Curried Shrimp Salad

$14.50

Handpeeled Local Shrimp Tossed in a Sour Cream Curry Dressing with Avocado & Mango Chutney Served on a Potato Roll with Fresh Fruit & Fries. Gluten Free

Burger

$18.00

Grilled and Served on a Potato Roll with Boursin Cheese Spread with Mixed Greens

Fresh Catch Salad

$22.00

Choice of Fresh Fish Grilled or Blackened; Served over Mixed Greens and Veggies

Nicoise Olives

$5.00

Mediterranean Blend

Pâté de Maison

Pâté de Maison

$9.00

Chicken Liver Pate, Cornichon, Onion, Egg, Dijon Mustard, and Crackers

Vegetable Medley

$3.00

Gluten Free

French Fries

$4.50

Potatoes Au Gratin

$4.50

Potatoes layered with onion. Contains dairy. Gluten Free

Cup of Soup du Jour

$7.00

Bowl of Soup du Jour

$14.00

Market To-Go

Basil Pecan Pesto

$5.00

Fresh Basil, garlic, parmesan, pecans, and EVOO. Gluten Free

Beef Stew

$40.00+

Filet tips, carrots, celery, mushrooms, cooked in red wine. Served with Au Gratin Potatoes, side salad, and baguette.

Champagne Vinagrette

$5.00+

Champagne Vinegar and Herbes de Provence, Garlic, Shallots, and Olive Oil

Charlie's Chicken Salad

$6.00+

Chunks of white chicken, dried cranberries, apples, celery & pecans.

Charlie's Potatoes Large

Charlie's Potatoes Large

$15.00

Layered Scalloped potatoes, onion, and nutmeg. Contains Dairy. Gluten FreeServes 4-6

Chicken Crepes

$35.00+

Two crepes stuffed with chicken, mushrooms, spinach, béchamel, & topped with swiss cheese. Served with a house salad

Curry Shrimp Salad

$10.00+

Hand peeled local shrimp tossed in a sour cream curry dressing served with avocado & mango chutney.

Mango Vinagrette

$5.00+

Tangy blend of Mango and White Wine Vinegar. Perfect for grilled or blackened proteins. Gluten Free

Soup du Jour

$14.00+

Sweet Tomato Vinagrette

$5.00+

Tomato, Pepper, Sugar, and Apple Cider Vinegar

Vegetable Medley Large

$10.00

Serves 4-6

Whole Bread Pudding

$15.00

Baguette baked with a warm blend of spices, pecans, and sweet raisins. Served with Creme Anglaise

Whole Caramel Cake

$45.00

5 Layer traditional yellow Caramel Cake (just like grandma's)

Whole Pave au Chocolat

$20.00

Gluten Free

Wild Mushroom Sauce

$8.00

Mix of mushrooms, cream, and demi glace

Whole Baguette

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Specializing in fresh Lowcountry Seafood, our menu incorporates a variety of regional inspirations with a French twist.

8 New Orleans Rd, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

