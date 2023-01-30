Restaurant header imageView gallery

Charlie's Old Fashioned Kitchen - Farmersville

201 SOUTH HAMILTON

Farmersville, TX 75442

Order Again

Vittles & Munchies

Fried Pickles & Jalapenos

$6.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Fried Jalapenos

$6.99

Corn Nuggets

$6.99

Fresh Made Onion Rings

$8.49

Sharks Teeth (Fried Mozzarella)

$7.99

Charlie's Combo

$11.49

The Classics

Change any item made with fries to tater tots or fresh cut fries for an additional $1.00 All of the above include Ranch Additional Ranch are $.50 extra

Cheese Fries

$7.99

Supreme Fries

$11.99

Seasoned Fries topped with chili, cheese, bacon, jalapenos and sour cream

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99

Seasoned Fries topped with our home-made chili and melted mixed cheese

The Works

$8.99

Seasoned Fries topped with bacon, sliced jalapenos, melted mixed cheese, and topped off with sour cream

Soups

Potato Soup Daily Ask your server about the soup of the day.

Soup Cup (Without Meal)

$4.49

Soup Bowl

$6.49

Soup Bottomless Bowl

$9.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Bowl-O-Soup

$9.49

Dinner Salad & Bowl-O-Soup

$9.49

Salads

Chop - Chop Salad

This is our most popular salad with finely chopped grilled chicken, lettuce, bacon, mushrooms, carrots, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, and cheese. Chopped and served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Chef Salad

$11.99

Our special lettuce blend arranged with avocados, tomatoes, carrots, croutons, eggs, mushrooms, cheese, ham & turkey, with your choice of dressing on the side.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Our lettuce blend arranged with grilled chicken, croutons, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

Dinner Salad & Bowl - O - Soup

$9.49

Charlie's Classic Salad

Our special lettuce blend with avocado, mushrooms, carrots, croutons, and mixed cheese. Your choice of Chicken or Blackened Salmon

Dinner Salad

$4.49

Our lettuce blend, mixed cheese, croutons, and carrots With the purchase of an entree $2.59

Caesar Side Salad

$4.49

Our lettuce blend, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing With the purchase of an entree $2.59

Charlie's Kitchen Classics

Served with your choice of 2 sides & Texas Toast

Smothered Chicken Breast

$12.49

24-hour marinated 8oz char-grilled chicken breast, topped with grilled onions, grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Chicken Tenders

$12.49

Four hand battered chicken breast tenders with cream peppered gravy

Chicken Fried Goodness

$15.99

Hand breaded steak cutlet or 8ox chicken breast smothered in cream peppered gravy

Veggie Plate

Your choice of our classic sides

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.49

Meat

Served with choice of two sides & Texas Toast

Cowboy Steak

$13.99

Char grilled 1/2lb patty smothered in grilled onions, grilled mushrooms & brown gravy

BBQ Sandwich Plate

$14.99

Delicious smoked brisket or pulled pork by Redwine's BBQ in our house BBQ sauce

10 oz Ribeye

$22.99

Seasoned in our house steak spices and grilled to order

Classic Meatloaf

$13.99

This is one of our most popular meals! Homemade, just like Mom used to make topped with Charlie's special red sauce

Charlie's Chili Cheese Dog

$12.49

Nathan's Famous foot long hot dog smothered in our homemade chili, shredded cheese, diced red onions and mustard.

Pot Roast

$13.99

Seafood

Fried Catfish

Catfish fillets, deep fried and served with hushpuppies your choice of 2 sides. All You Can Eat includes fish & hushpuppies and can not be a shared plate

Blackened Salmon

$14.99

Fresh salmon filet, pan seared in our house blackened seasoning

Old Fashioned Burgers

Made with 100% quality ground beef, specialty seasoned and hand pattied. Served with mustard or mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and fresh onion slices along with a side of seasoned fries or house potato chips. Side substitution can be made for an additional $1.29 ($2.29 for Baked Potato, $3.89 for Loaded Baked Potato)

Charlie's Classic

$10.99

1/2 lb patty

Double Cheese

$16.99

2 1/2 lb patties

Charlie's Junior

$7.99

1/4 lb patty

Chili Cheeseburger

$12.99

Charlie's classic burger topped with homemade chili & mixed cheese.

Avocado Burger

$11.99

Charlie's classic burger topped with avocado slices & Swiss cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

Charlie's classic burger topped with fresh sauteed mushrooms & Swiss cheese

South Of The Border Burger

$12.99

Charlie's classic burger topped with homemade guacamole, pepperjack cheese, and sour cream

"Egg"ceptional Burger

$12.99

IT'S A MESSY ONE. Charlie's 1/4 lb burger, double layered with thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, and topped with a fried egg

Hoppin' Jalapeno Burger

$11.99

Charlie's classic burger topped with pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeno strips, and our own spicy ranch sauce

Bacon Bleu Burger

$13.99

Charlie's 1/4 lb burger, double layered with thick cut bacon, bleu cheese crumbles

Cheddar BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.99

Charlie's classic burger topped with cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon, grilled onions, and grilled poblano peppers

The Bulldog Burger

$18.99

IT'S A ROUGH ONE Charlie's classic burger topped with locally smoked brisket, pepperjack cheese, grilled jalapenos and a side of BBQ sauce. In honor of our Royse City Bulldogs!

Beefless Burger

$11.99

Charlie's veggie burger (Beyond burger) looks, cooks, and tastes like a fresh beef patty. Add your own choice of classic toppings!

The Hoss

$28.99+

This is a BIG one!! 3 1/2 lb. patties served with fries, onion rings and a shake. Eat it all & get your name on the wall of fame!!

Specialty Sandwiches

Served with freshly made potato chips or fries *Substitute any fresh made side for $1.29 ($2.29 for Baked Potato, $3.89 for Loaded Baked Potato)

Charlie's Ham Deluxe

$10.99

A triple decker sandwich served on Texas toast with fresh sliced ham, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, avocado, bacon & mayo

Chicken Salad

$9.49

The original chicken salad like our grandmas made! Served with lettuce & tomato on Texas toast

The Farmer

$12.99

Locally smoked BBQ pulled pork topped with pepperjack cheese, fried jalapenos & onion strings In honor of our Farmersville Farmers!

BLT

$10.49

Not your average BLT! A triple decker sandwich with thick cut bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on Texas toast.

The Dirty South Turkey

$10.49

Our fiery version of an old school favorite. A triple decker sandwich served on Texas toast with hickory smoked turkey, pepperjack cheese, fried jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes & our homemade spicy ranch

Charlie's Wrap

$10.99

A healthier choice to your classic sandwich. Choose a regular or garlic herb tortilla stuffed with grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese & your choice of ranch or honey dijon dressing

Fresh Made Sides

Baked Potato

$4.99+

Served with Butter & Sour Cream or Loaded Loaded with butter, sour cream, bacon, cheese & chives.

Chips

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Corn On The Cob

$3.49

Dinner Salad

$4.49

French Fries

$2.99

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Homemade Mac & Cheese

$3.99+

Loaded Potato

$3.89

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Red Beans

$2.99

Sauteed Vegetables

$3.99

Sweet Fries

$3.49

Tater Tots

$2.99

Little Backaroos

Ages 10 & Under. Served with a drink of your choice - fries, tots, green beans, or corn Subsitute any other side for $.99 (excludes loaded baked potato)

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.19

Kids Catfish Basket

$6.99

Kids Mini Corn Dog

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.49

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Dessert

Add Ice Cream to any Brownie, Pie, or Pudding for $1.99

Chocolate Chip Fudge Sundae

$7.99

Pecan Caramel Fudge Sundae

$7.99

Brownie Hot Fudge Sundae

$7.99

Homemade Brownies

$4.49

Root Beer Fload

$4.99

Waffle Cone

$5.49

Milk Shake

$5.29

Malt

$5.99

Cone

$2.99+

Cup

$2.99+

Sundaes

$3.99+

Homemade Pie

Bread Pudding

Cobbler

Whole Pies & Cobblers

Pub Grub

Loaded Potato Skins

$8.00

Crispy potato skins topped with melted cheese and thick cut bacon. Served with sour cream and ranch

Brisket Potato Skins

$10.00

This time we load our potato skins with house smoked brisket, house made bbq sauce and melted cheese. Served with ranch and sour cream.

Potachos

$6.00

Our homemade potato chips topped with melted cheese, bacon, jalapenos and finished off with sour cream and ranch

Supreme Fries

$11.49

A big bed of fries topped with house made chili, a layer of melted cheese, jalapenos and bacon pieces. Served with sour cream and ranch

Extras

6oz. Chicken

$6.00

8oz. Chicken

$8.00

Bun

$0.60

Butter

Catfish (1) Piece

$4.00

Egg

$1.49

Extra Hushpuppy

$0.30

Meatloaf Slice

$7.00

Mini Corn Dog (1)

$0.75

No side

Salmon (1) Portion

$8.00

Side 1/2 Patty

$6.00

Side 1000 Dressing

$0.59

Side A-1

$0.59

Side ATW

$0.75

Side Avocado

$1.99

Side Balsamic Dressing

$0.59

Side BBQ

$0.59

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.09

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.59

Side Brown Gravy

$0.59

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.59

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.59

Side Cocktail

$0.59

Side Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Side Honey Mustard

$0.59

Side House Dressing

$0.59

Side Italian

$0.59

Side Jalapenos

$1.09

Side Jr. Patty

$4.00

Side Marinara

$0.59

Side Mayo

Side Meatloaf Sauce

$0.59

Side Mustard

Side of Chesse

$0.59

Side of Honey Dijon

$0.59

Side Ranch

$0.59

Side Raspberry Vin

$0.59

Side Sour Cream

$0.59

Side Spicy Ranch

$0.59

Side Tarter Sauce

$0.59

Tender (1) Piece

$3.00

Toast

$0.59

White Gravy

$0.59

Beverages

Soda

$2.59

Fresh Brewed Tea

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.59

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Flavored Tea or Lemonade

$2.99

Refills

$0.75

Water

Water To Go

$0.50

Small Milk

$1.79

Large Milk

$2.29

Small Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Large Chocolate Milk

$2.59

Small Orange Juice

$1.79

Large Orange Juice

$2.29

16 Oz Togo

$2.00

Monster

$2.50

20oz Soda

$2.00

Red Bull

$2.00

Juice Bottled

$2.00

Cocktails

The Bulldog Margarita

$10.00

Cabo Wabo tequila mixed with our fresh made sweet and sour topped off with Grand Marnier and served with a salted rim.

The Bluebonnet

$10.00

Our best spiked lemonade yet! We take Tito's vodka and mix it with Blue Curacao and Apple Pucker. Add lemonade and a splash of sprite and this cocktail is ready to go!

Charlie's Bloody Mary

$10.00

Tito's vodka with our house made bloody Mary mix served with a salted rim, bacon, olives and lime.

Charlie's Old Fashioned

$12.00

A new take on an old favorite. We muddle orange and cheery with sugar and bitters. TX Whiskey really makes it hit the spot and of course we can't forget the orange peel rim.

Electric Peach Margarita

$9.00

Cabo Wabo tequila mixed with or fresh made sweet and sour and topped off with peach schnapps. Served with a salted rim and lime. This one is a fan favorite.

Mojito

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Hurricane

$10.00

AMF

$11.00

AMF Well

$7.00

White Russian

$10.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Margarita Frozen

$8.50

Margarita Rocks

$7.50

Martini

$7.00

Long Island

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

The Calabooze

$8.00

Shark Bite

$7.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Drink of the night 8

$8.00

Drink of the night 10

$10.00

Drink of the night 12

$12.00

Fire Chief

$10.00

Liquid Dessert

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Shot

$7.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Kahlua, and a splash of cream.

Chocolate Cake Shot

$7.00

Vanilla vodka and Frangelico. Served with a sugared lemon. Bite the lemon with the juice still in your mouth, take the shot.

Strawberry Shortcake Shot

$6.00

Vanilla vodka, strawberry liqueur, and a splash of cream

Raspberry Cheesecake Shot

$6.00

Vanilla vodka, raspberry liqueur, amaretto, irish cream and a splash of cream

Snickers Shot

$6.00

Kahlua, Frangelico, Irish Cream and a sprinkle of salt on top

Famous Shots

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Crown, Malibu, Peach Schnapps, splash of redbull

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Lemon vodka, triple sec, lemon juice. Garnished with sugared rum and lemon wedge.

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Jameson and Buttershots in one glass, orange juice in another. Shoot the liquor, shoot the OJ then eat the bacon. Tastes like a full course breakfast!

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Jameson, sweet and sour, peach schnapps, splash of sprite.

Girl Scout Cookie

$7.00

White Tea

$7.00

Scooby Snack

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Royal Fuck

$8.00

Fire and Ice

$7.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Pink Starburst Shot

$6.00

Watermelon Jolly Rancher

$7.00

Bazooka Bubble Gum

$6.00

Fruity Pebble

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Budweirser

$4.00

Guinness

$5.00

Heinken

$4.00

Modelo

$4.50

Shiner

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Sam Adams

$2.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$6.00+

Miracle Wheat

$7.00+

Community Mosaic IPA

$8.00+

Tupps Backyard Bock

$8.00+

Michelob Ultra

$6.00+

Aluminum Cowboy

$7.00+

Fire Engine Red

$8.00+

Full Grown Man

$9.00+

Whiskey/Bourbon

Jack Daniels

$5.25

Makers Mark

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

TX

$8.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$7.00

Crown

$8.00

Peach Crown

$7.00

Woodford

$8.00

Well

$4.25

TX Barrel Proof

$9.00

Vanilla Crown

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Tequila

Cabo Wabo

$9.00

Patron

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Well

$4.25

Vodka

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.00

Tito's

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Well

$4.25

Gin

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bombay

$7.50

Well

$4.25

Rum

Malibu

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Well

$4.25

White Wine

Chardonnay

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$4.50

Cupcake Moscato

$6.00

White Zinfandel

$4.50

Champagne

$5.00

Red Wine

Cabernet

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Malbec

$6.00

The Russo

Water With Lemon

Liquors

Fireball

$6.00

Amaretto

$4.25

Bailey's

$4.00

ButterShots

$4.00

Rumpleminz

$7.00

Jager

$6.50

Banana

$4.25

Watermelon

$4.25

Strawberry

$4.25

Frangelico

$6.00

Carolina's Irish Cream

$4.00

Creme De Cacao

$4.25

Kahlua

$5.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.25

Apple Pucker

$4.25

Blue Curacao

$4.25

Razzmatazz

$4.25

Monday

Wells

$2.00

You Call Its

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Have you had *your* Charlie's today?

201 SOUTH HAMILTON, Farmersville, TX 75442

