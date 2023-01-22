- Home
- /
- Royse City
- /
- Charlie's Old Fashioned Burgers - Royse City
Charlie's Old Fashioned Burgers - Royse City
No reviews yet
107 I-30 Frontage Rd
Royse City, TX 75189
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Vittles & Munchies
The Classics
Cheese Fries
Supreme Fries
Seasoned Fries topped with chili, cheese, bacon, jalapenos and sour cream
Chili Cheese Fries
Seasoned Fries topped with our home-made chili and melted mixed cheese
The Works
Seasoned Fries topped with bacon, sliced jalapenos, melted mixed cheese, and topped off with sour cream
Soups
Salads
Chop - Chop Salad
This is our most popular salad with finely chopped grilled chicken, lettuce, bacon, mushrooms, carrots, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, and cheese. Chopped and served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Chef Salad
Our special lettuce blend arranged with avocados, tomatoes, carrots, croutons, eggs, mushrooms, cheese, ham & turkey, with your choice of dressing on the side.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Our lettuce blend arranged with grilled chicken, croutons, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
Dinner Salad & Bowl - O - Soup
Charlie's Classic Salad
Our special lettuce blend with avocado, mushrooms, carrots, croutons, and mixed cheese. Your choice of Chicken or Blackened Salmon
Dinner Salad
Our lettuce blend, mixed cheese, croutons, and carrots With the purchase of an entree $2.59
Caesar Side Salad
Our lettuce blend, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing With the purchase of an entree $2.59
Dinner Salad W/Entree
Caesar Salad W/Entree
Charlie's Kitchen Classics
Smothered Chicken Breast
24-hour marinated 8oz char-grilled chicken breast, topped with grilled onions, grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Chicken Tenders
Four hand battered chicken breast tenders with cream peppered gravy
Chicken Fried Goodness
Hand breaded steak cutlet or 8ox chicken breast smothered in cream peppered gravy
Veggie Plate
Your choice of our classic sides
Grilled Chicken Breast
Meat
Cowboy Steak
Char grilled 1/2lb patty smothered in grilled onions, grilled mushrooms & brown gravy
BBQ Sandwich Plate
Delicious smoked brisket or pulled pork by Redwine's BBQ in our house BBQ sauce
10 oz Ribeye
Seasoned in our house steak spices and grilled to order
Classic Meatloaf
This is one of our most popular meals! Homemade, just like Mom used to make topped with Charlie's special red sauce
Charlie's Chili Cheese Dog
Nathan's Famous foot long hot dog smothered in our homemade chili, shredded cheese, diced red onions and mustard.
Seafood
Old Fashioned Burgers
Charlie's Classic
1/2 lb patty
Double Cheese
2 1/2 lb patties
Charlie's Junior
1/4 lb patty
Chili Cheeseburger
Charlie's classic burger topped with homemade chili & mixed cheese.
Avocado Burger
Charlie's classic burger topped with avocado slices & Swiss cheese
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Charlie's classic burger topped with fresh sauteed mushrooms & Swiss cheese
South Of The Border Burger
Charlie's classic burger topped with homemade guacamole, pepperjack cheese, and sour cream
"Egg"ceptional Burger
IT'S A MESSY ONE. Charlie's 1/4 lb burger, double layered with thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, and topped with a fried egg
Hoppin' Jalapeno Burger
Charlie's classic burger topped with pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeno strips, and our own spicy ranch sauce
Bacon Bleu Burger
Charlie's 1/4 lb burger, double layered with thick cut bacon, bleu cheese crumbles
Cheddar BBQ Bacon Burger
Charlie's classic burger topped with cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon, grilled onions, and grilled poblano peppers
The Bulldog Burger
IT'S A ROUGH ONE Charlie's classic burger topped with locally smoked brisket, pepperjack cheese, grilled jalapenos and a side of BBQ sauce. In honor of our Royse City Bulldogs!
Beefless Burger
Charlie's veggie burger (Beyond burger) looks, cooks, and tastes like a fresh beef patty. Add your own choice of classic toppings!
The Hoss
This is a BIG one!! 3 1/2 lb. patties served with fries, onion rings and a shake. Eat it all & get your name on the wall of fame!!
Specialty Sandwiches
Charlie's Ham Deluxe
A triple decker sandwich served on Texas toast with fresh sliced ham, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, avocado, bacon & mayo
Chicken Salad
The original chicken salad like our grandmas made! Served with lettuce & tomato on Texas toast
The Farmer
Locally smoked BBQ pulled pork topped with pepperjack cheese, fried jalapenos & onion strings In honor of our Farmersville Farmers!
BLT
Not your average BLT! A triple decker sandwich with thick cut bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on Texas toast.
The Dirty South Turkey
Our fiery version of an old school favorite. A triple decker sandwich served on Texas toast with hickory smoked turkey, pepperjack cheese, fried jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes & our homemade spicy ranch
Charlie's Wrap
A healthier choice to your classic sandwich. Choose a regular or garlic herb tortilla stuffed with grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese & your choice of ranch or honey dijon dressing
Fresh Made Sides
Corn On The Cob
Mashed Potatoes
Tater Tots
Cole Slaw
Fried Okra
Dinner Salad
Sweet Fries
Fresh Cut Fries
Onion Rings
Green Beans
Red Beans
Potato Salad
French Fries
Sauteed Vegetables
Baked Potato
Served with Butter & Sour Cream or Loaded Loaded with butter, sour cream, bacon, cheese & chives.
Homemade Mac & Cheese
Little Backaroos
Dessert
Chocolate Chip Fudge Sundae
Pecan Caramel Fudge Sundae
Brownie Hot Fudge Sundae
Homemade Brownies
Root Beer Fload
Waffle Cone
Milk Shake
Malt
Cone
Cup
Sundaes
Homemade Pie
Bread Pudding
Cobbler
Whole Pies & Cobblers
Chocolate Covered Strawberry (2)
Pub Grub
Loaded Potato Skins
Crispy potato skins topped with melted cheese and thick cut bacon. Served with sour cream and ranch
Brisket Potato Skins
This time we load our potato skins with house smoked brisket, house made bbq sauce and melted cheese. Served with ranch and sour cream.
Potachos
Our homemade potato chips topped with melted cheese, bacon, jalapenos and finished off with sour cream and ranch
Supreme Fries
A big bed of fries topped with house made chili, a layer of melted cheese, jalapenos and bacon pieces. Served with sour cream and ranch
Extras
Side Ranch
Side Tarter Sauce
Side BBQ
White Gravy
Side Honey Mustard
Side House Dressing
Side Italian
Side Raspberry Vin
Side Cocktail
Side Jalapenos
6oz. Chicken
8oz. Chicken
Side Grilled Cheese
Side Jr. Patty
Side 1/2 Patty
Side Blue Cheese Crumbles
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Sour Cream
Side A-1
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side 1000 Dressing
Side ATW
Side Marinara
Side Avocado
Side of Honey Dijon
Catfish (1) Piece
Tender (1) Piece
Salmon (1) Portion
Meatloaf Slice
Side Brown Gravy
Side Meatloaf Sauce
Extra Hushpuppy
Mini Corn Dog (1)
Side Mayo
Side Mustard
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Balsamic Dressing
Egg
Toast
Bun
Side Spicy Ranch
Beverages
Cocktails
The Bulldog Margarita
Cabo Wabo tequila mixed with our fresh made sweet and sour topped off with Grand Marnier and served with a salted rim.
The Bluebonnet
Our best spiked lemonade yet! We take Tito's vodka and mix it with Blue Curacao and Apple Pucker. Add lemonade and a splash of sprite and this cocktail is ready to go!
Charlie's Bloody Mary
Tito's vodka with our house made bloody Mary mix served with a salted rim, bacon, olives and lime.
Charlie's Old Fashioned
A new take on an old favorite. We muddle orange and cheery with sugar and bitters. TX Whiskey really makes it hit the spot and of course we can't forget the orange peel rim.
Electric Peach Margarita
Cabo Wabo tequila mixed with or fresh made sweet and sour and topped off with peach schnapps. Served with a salted rim and lime. This one is a fan favorite.
Mojito
Cosmopolitan
Hurricane
AMF
AMF Well
White Russian
Mimosa
Margarita Frozen
Margarita Rocks
Martini
Long Island
Tequila Sunrise
The Calabooze
Shark Bite
Pina Colada
Daiquiri
Drink of the night 8
Drink of the night 10
Drink of the night 12
Liquid Dessert
Peanut Butter & Chocolate Shot
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Kahlua, and a splash of cream.
Chocolate Cake Shot
Vanilla vodka and Frangelico. Served with a sugared lemon. Bite the lemon with the juice still in your mouth, take the shot.
Strawberry Shortcake Shot
Vanilla vodka, strawberry liqueur, and a splash of cream
Raspberry Cheesecake Shot
Vanilla vodka, raspberry liqueur, amaretto, irish cream and a splash of cream
Snickers Shot
Kahlua, Frangelico, Irish Cream and a sprinkle of salt on top
Famous Shots
Vegas Bomb
Crown, Malibu, Peach Schnapps, splash of redbull
Lemon Drop
Lemon vodka, triple sec, lemon juice. Garnished with sugared rum and lemon wedge.
Breakfast Shot
Jameson and Buttershots in one glass, orange juice in another. Shoot the liquor, shoot the OJ then eat the bacon. Tastes like a full course breakfast!
Green Tea Shot
Jameson, sweet and sour, peach schnapps, splash of sprite.
Girl Scout Cookie
White Tea
Scooby Snack
Liquid Marijuana
Irish Car Bomb
Buttery Nipple
Royal Fuck
Fire and Ice
Kamikaze
Pink Starburst Shot
Watermelon Jolly Rancher
Bazooka Bubble Gum
Fruity Pebble
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
Whiskey/Bourbon
The Russo
Liquors
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Have you had *your* Charlie's today?
107 I-30 Frontage Rd, Royse City, TX 75189