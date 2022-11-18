Charlie's on 4th imageView gallery
Starters

Beecher’s Cheese Curds

$13.00

Sliders

$13.00
Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$14.00
Wings

Wings

$14.00
Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

Quesadilla

$9.00
Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$13.00

Veggie Platter

$9.00
Pork Nachos

Pork Nachos

$13.00
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Chips & Guac

$8.00

Just Chips

$1.50

Boneless Wings

$8.00

Pretzels

$7.00

Soup and Salads

Apple Bleu Cheese Salad

Apple Bleu Cheese Salad

$14.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00
Italian Chop Salad

Italian Chop Salad

$14.00
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.00
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.00
Ranchers Chop Salad

Ranchers Chop Salad

$14.00
Buffalo Wing Salad

Buffalo Wing Salad

$14.00

House Salad

$6.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00
House Salad and Cup of Soup

House Salad and Cup of Soup

$9.00

House Salad and Bowl of Soup

$12.00

1/2 Apple Bleu Salad

$11.00

1/2 Caesar Salad

$9.00

1/2 Italian Chop Salad

$11.00

1/2 Cobb Salad

$11.00

1/2 Ranchers Chop Salad

$11.00

1/2 Buffalo Wing Salad

$11.00

LG House Salad

$10.00

Burgers

Charlie’s Burger

Charlie’s Burger

$12.00
DMC Burger

DMC Burger

$15.00
Bleu Cheese Burger

Bleu Cheese Burger

$14.00

Bacon Western Cheeseburger

$15.00
Mushroom Onion Swiss Burger

Mushroom Onion Swiss Burger

$14.00

Chicken Burger

$14.00
Ranchers Chicken Burger

Ranchers Chicken Burger

$15.00
Spicy Chicken Burger

Spicy Chicken Burger

$15.00
California Chicken Burger

California Chicken Burger

$15.00
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Quesadilla Burger

$13.00

Sandwiches/Grinders

Apple and Bacon Grilled Cheese

Apple and Bacon Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Steak-Gruyere Panini Style

$14.00
Chicken Bacon Club

Chicken Bacon Club

$14.00
Grilled Reuben

Grilled Reuben

$14.00
French Dip

French Dip

$14.00
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$14.00
Italian Grinder

Italian Grinder

$14.00
Turkey Grinder

Turkey Grinder

$14.00
Veggie Grinder

Veggie Grinder

$14.00
Walruz

Walruz

$14.00

BLT

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Wraps

Apple and Bacon Grilled Cheese Wrap

$14.00

Apple Blue Cheese Salad Wrap

$14.00

Caesar Salad Wrap

$11.00

Italian Chop Salad Wrap

$14.00

Cobb Salad Wrap

$14.00

Taco Salad Wrap

$14.00

Ranchers Chop Salad Wrap

$14.00

Buffalo Salad Wrap

$14.00

Baskets

Halibut Basket

Halibut Basket

$21.00
Cod Basket

Cod Basket

$14.00

Clam Strip Basket

$14.00

Chicken Basket

$14.00
Charlie’s Basket

Charlie’s Basket

$16.00

$Add Sides Or Sauces

Onion Rings

$5.00

Home Fries

$5.00

1/2 Basket Fries

$2.50

Tater Tots

$5.00

1/2 Tater Tots

$2.50

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Coleslaw

$2.50

Side of Garlic Bread

$1.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Guacamole

$5.00

Carrots And Celery

$3.00

1000 Island

Aioli

$0.50

Alfredo

$1.00

Apple Cider Vinaigrette

AuJus

$1.00

Balsmic Vinegar

BBQ

$0.50

Bearnaise

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

Burger Sauce

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Charlies Burger Sauce

Chipolte

$0.50

Chipolte Aioli

$0.50

Chipolte Ranch

Cocktail

$0.50

Cranberry Cream Cheese

$0.50

FB Salsa

$0.50

FB Sour Cream

$0.50

Franks

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Garlic Sour Cream

$0.50

Greek

Guacamole

$5.00

Honey Butter

Honey Mustard

Horseradish

$0.50

Hot Bacon Vinaigrette

Hummus

$2.00

Mango Salsa

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mayonaise

Mushroom Sauce

$1.00

Mustard

Olive Tappenade

$0.50

Pesto Aioli

$1.00

Ranch

Red Wine Vinegar

Salsa

$0.50

SC Horseradish

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Dressing

Spicy Marmalade

$0.50

Stone Ground Mustard

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Sundried Tomato Aioli

$0.50

Curds Jam

$0.50

Flatbreads

Cheese

$9.00

Pepperoni

$11.50

Pepp Saus Herb

$12.00

BBQ Chicken

$12.00

Ranchers

$12.00

Margherita

$12.00

N/A Beverage

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Redbull

$6.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

SF Redbull

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00+

Choc Milk

$2.00+

Cranberry Juice

$2.00+

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00+

Milk

$2.00+

OJ

$2.00+

Pineapple Juice

$2.00+

Tomato Juice

$2.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

620 4th Ave, Olympia, WA 98501

Directions

Gallery
Charlie's on 4th image

Search similar restaurants

Map
