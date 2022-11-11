Charlie's Pizza & Sub Shop imageView gallery
Pizza

Charlie's Pizza and Sub Shop

9 Reviews

$

1401 West Market Street

Pottsville, PA 17901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Italian
Traditional Ham
Traditional Turkey

Cold Subs

All subs are made on homemade rolls by ATV Bakery. All cold subs come the Charlie's Way: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oregano & your choice of our famous Mayo or Charlie's Sub Dressing

Traditional Regular

*Cooked Salami, Bologna, with Provolone or American

Traditional Ham

*Deli Ham with Provolone or American

Traditional Turkey

Traditional Italian

*Capicola, Hard Salami, Pepperoni, with Provolone or American

Traditional King Coal

*Ham OR Turkey, Cooked Salami, Bologna, with Provolone or American cheese

Traditional Tuna

*Our homemade tuna salad with Provolone or American

Veggie

*Provolone or American with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of pepper

Charlie's CLUB

*Ham or Turkey or Roast Beef, Bacon, and Provolone or American

BLT

Roast Beef

Out of stock

*Roast Beef with Provolone or American

Hot Subs

Meatball

*Our homemade Meatballs covered in our traditional marinara with melted Provolone or American

Ribeye Steak Sandwhich

Out of stock

*Thinly sliced ribeye, mushrooms, onions, and sweet peppers, marinara, with Provolone, or American

Grilled Chicken

*Sliced Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion and melted Provolone or American

Buffalo Chicken

Pizza

Personal Pizza

*All pizza made with homemade dough, our traditional marinara, oregano, and melted Mozzarella.

8 Cut

*All pizza made with homemade dough, our traditional marinara, oregano, and melted Mozzarella.

2 Un-Baked Special

$12.00Out of stock

Pizza Sub

Plain

Homemade roll from local bakery, our traditional marinara sauce or homemade sweet sauce, oregano and melted cheese.

Extra Cheese

Homemade roll from local bakery, our traditional marinara sauce or homemade sweet sauce, oregano and melted cheese.

Mushroom

Homemade roll from local bakery, our traditional marinara sauce or homemade sweet sauce, oregano and melted cheese.

Pepperoni

Homemade roll from local bakery, our traditional marinara sauce or homemade sweet sauce, oregano and melted cheese.

Sausage

Homemade roll from local bakery, our traditional marinara sauce or homemade sweet sauce, oregano and melted cheese.

Tangy Peppers

Homemade roll from local bakery, our traditional marinara sauce or homemade sweet sauce, oregano and melted cheese.

Ham

Homemade roll from local bakery, our traditional marinara sauce or homemade sweet sauce, oregano and melted cheese.

Bacon

Homemade roll from local bakery, our traditional marinara sauce or homemade sweet sauce, oregano and melted cheese.

Meatball

Homemade roll from local bakery, our traditional marinara sauce or homemade sweet sauce, oregano and melted cheese.

Onion

Homemade roll from local bakery, our traditional marinara sauce or homemade sweet sauce, oregano and melted cheese.

Salads

Italian Salad

$9.25

Hard salami, ham, and pepperoni on a bed of spring mix or iceberg lettuce. Topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, homemade croutons, and choice of American or Provolone cheese.

Antipasto Salad

$10.70

Hard salami, ham, pepperoni, tuna, on a bed of spring mix or iceberg lettuce. Topped with assorted peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, homemade croutons, and choice of American or Provolone cheese.

Chef Salad

$9.25

Ham, turkey on a bed of spring mix or iceberg lettuce. Topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, homemade croutons, and choice of American or Provolone cheese.

Club Salad

$9.70

Turkey, ham, bacon on a bed of spring mix or iceberg lettuce. Topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, homemade croutons, and choice of American or Provolone cheese.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.25

Grilled chicken (hot and served on side) on a bed of spring mix or iceberg lettuce. Topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, homemade croutons, and choice of American or Provolone cheese.

Tossed Salad

$4.50

Spring mix or iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and homemade croutons.

Tuna Salad

$8.70

Steak Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Steak (hot and served on side) on a bed of spring mix or iceberg lettuce. Topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, homemade croutons, and choice of American or Provolone cheese.

Middleswarth

Small Middleswarth

$0.99

Medium Middleswarth

$2.99

Large Middleswarth

$4.29

4.5 oz Medium

$1.99

Goods

Small Goods

$0.50

Medium Goods

$2.99

Large Goods

$4.99

Pretzels

Ranch Dill Pretzels

$2.89Out of stock

Smoked Taco Pretzels

$2.89Out of stock

Honey Mustard

$3.29

Original

$1.49

Cinnamon Sugar

$2.89

Krab

$2.89Out of stock

Garlic

$2.89Out of stock

Garlic Hot Wing

$2.89Out of stock

Candy

M&Ms

$1.50Out of stock

Reese's

$1.50

Hershey Bar

$1.50

Club Sandwich

$1.50

Pastries

$1.50Out of stock

Beef Jerky

$4.99Out of stock

Kit Kat

$1.50Out of stock

Oreos

$1.50Out of stock

Gibble's

Sour cream and onion

$0.99

Bar-b-q

$0.99

Red hot

$0.99

Pepsi

Bottle Water

$1.00

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.00

Dole Lemonade

$2.00

Dole Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00

Dr Pepper 20oz

$2.00

Pepsi 20oz

$2.00

Pepsi Zero 20oz

$2.00

Sierra Mist 20 Oz

$2.00

Wild Cherry Pepsi 20oz

$2.00

Gatorade - Cool Blue

$2.00Out of stock

Gatorade - Fruit Punch

$2.00

Mountain Dew 20oz

$2.00Out of stock

Orange Crush 20oz

$2.00

Pepsi 2-Liter

$4.00

Coke

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Vitamin Water

$2.00

Coke 2 Liter

$4.00

Sprite 2 Liter

$4.00

Guers

Original

$1.25

Sugar Free

$1.25

Green

$1.25

Diet Green

$1.25

Lemonade

$1.25Out of stock

Orange Drink

$1.25Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$1.25

Half Gallon

$3.00

Gallon

$5.00

Sub Tray

Small

$50.00

Large

$90.00

Salads

Small

Large

Pizza

Schaciatta (Hoagie personal pizza)

$8.50

Soup

Chicken corn chowder

$4.95Out of stock

Chicken noodle

$4.95Out of stock

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1401 West Market Street, Pottsville, PA 17901

Directions

Gallery
Charlie's Pizza & Sub Shop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Basile's Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
401 Claremont Ave Tamaqua, PA 18252
View restaurantnext
Red Headed League Public House
orange starNo Reviews
33 S 8th Street Lebanon, PA 17042
View restaurantnext
Tony's of West Reading
orange star4.7 • 109
449 Penn Avenue (Rear Suite) West Reading, PA 19611
View restaurantnext
Fiore's Restaurant Italian Bar & Pizzeria - 401 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
401 Main Street Shoemakersville, PA 19555
View restaurantnext
Nonno Alby’s Brick Oven Pizza
orange star4.5 • 752
701 Penn Ave West Reading, PA 19611
View restaurantnext
Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive
orange starNo Reviews
105 Springwood Drive Lebanon, PA 17042
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pottsville

The Crimson House - Pottsville
orange star4.7 • 513
118 N. Centre Street Pottsville, PA 17901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pottsville
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Reading
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Lehighton
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Jim Thorpe
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Palmerton
review star
No reviews yet
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Hershey
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston