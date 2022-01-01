A map showing the location of Charlies Place 8624 I-30View gallery

Charlies Place 8624 I-30

No reviews yet

8624 I-30

Little Rock, AR 72209

Order Again

Non Alcohol Beverages

Bottle Of Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Cranberry Jiuice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Starter

Charlie's Nacho

$11.00

Chips topped with cheese, taco meat, black olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions and sour cream

Cheese Fries

$13.00

Fries topped with melted three blend cheese, bacon bits and ranch dressing

Chicken Bites and Fries

$12.00

Chicken Strips and Fries

$12.00

Crispy chicken strips. Served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$11.00

Deep fried battered mushrooms with your choice of dressing

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Deep fried battered Pickles chips served with your choice of dressing

Motz. Sticks

$10.00

Golden brown mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

Potato Skins

$9.00

Potato halves topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon bits and sour cream Add BBQ chicken or steak

Queso and Chips

$11.00

A bowl of cheese con Queso. Served with tortilla chips

Salsa and Chips

$8.00

Big portion of tortilla chips served with bowl of salsa

Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, cheese and garlic bread. Dressing: Blue cheese, 1000 island, ranch and vignette

Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce and croutons dressed with parmesan cheese garlic and black pepper served with toasted garlic bread

Chef Salad

$12.00

Ham, turkey, black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, hard boil egg and garlic bread

Burgers

Charlie's Burger

$15.00+

Served with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$15.00+

Mushrooms, swiss cheese

Patty Melt

$15.00+

Grilled Onions and Cheese on Texas Toast

Western Burger

$15.00+

BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings and Bacon

Razorback Burger

$15.00+

Bacon, Ham, Cheese

Sub/Sandwiches

Mushroom and Swiss Chicken

$16.00

Crispy chicken topped with marinara sauce and swiss cheese on home made sub

BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Meatballs topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on home made sub.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Breaded crispy chicken breast topped with lettuce tomatoes, pickles on a toasted bun

Steak and Ribs

8oz Filet Mignon

$28.00Out of stock

12 oz Filet Mignon

$38.00Out of stock

NY strip

$42.00

Ribeye

$38.00

Chop Steak

$24.00

Ribs

$27.00

Jumbo shrimp add on

$8.00

Pasta & Platters

Chicken Parm Platter

$16.00

Served with salad and garlic bread

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.00

Served with salad and garlic bread

Spaghetti and meatballs

$14.00

Served with salad and garlic bread

BBQ Chicken Platter

$15.00

Pork Chop Platter

$23.00

Sea Food

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$22.00

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$24.00

Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

10" Cheese Sticks Pizza

$12.00

10" Single Topping Pizza

$12.00

10" Multi Toppings Pizza

$14.00

Pig Sooie Pizza

$14.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.00

Supreme Pizza

$14.00

Veggies Pizza

$14.00

Hawiian Pizza

$14.00

Steak Pizza

$16.00

Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Chicken Ranch Pizza

$15.00

Shrimp lovers Pizza

$16.00

Single Slice Of Pizza

$5.00

Wings

Served with your choice of *Asian Zing Sweet chili sauce with a kick *Honey BBQ Smokey BBQ sauce *Mild Buffalo Sauce with a little heat *Buffalo sauce with the right heat *Abomination Extremely hot and spicy

5 Wings

$5.00

Served with your choice of *Asian Zing Sweet chili sauce with a kick *Honey BBQ Smokey BBQ sauce *Mild Buffalo Sauce with a little heat *Buffalo sauce with the right heat *Abomination Extremely hot and spicy

10 Wings

$8.00

15 Wings

$10.00

20 Wings

$15.00

30 Wings

$20.00

50 Wings

$35.00

Kids meal

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Bites

$8.00

Kid Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00+

Onion Rings

$5.00+

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Zucchini

$5.00

Sauteed Mushroom

$6.00

Sauteed Green Beans

$4.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$6.59

Turtle Cake Vanilla with Crushed nuts

$6.79

Colossal Vanilla

$5.29

Red Velvet Cake

$6.59Out of stock

Carmel Cake

$6.59Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.29Out of stock

Shots (Deep Copy)

*Jello Shot

$2.00

B-52

$5.00

Blue Kamikaze

$5.00

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Chocolate Cake Shot

$5.00

Cin. Toast Crunch

$5.00

Four Horseman

$5.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$5.00

Jolly Rancher

$5.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

McGriddle

$5.00

Melonball

$5.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$5.00

Red Headed Slut

$5.00

Sex with an alligator

$5.00

Skittle Bomb

$5.00

Thin Mint GS Cookie

$5.00

Three Wise men

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Washington Apple

$5.00

Water Moccasin

$5.00

Woo Woo

$5.00

Vodka (Deep Copy)

Absol Citron Dbl

$10.00

Absol Mand Dbl

$10.00

Absol Van Dbl

$10.00

Absol

$5.00

Absolute Citron

$5.00

Absolute DBL

$10.00

Absolute Mandarin

$5.00

Absolute Vanilla

$5.00

Ciroc

$5.00

Ciroc Coc Dbl

$5.00

Ciroc Coconut

$5.00

Ciroc DBL

$10.00

Ciroc Mango

$5.00

Ciroc Mango Dbl

$10.00

Ciroc Peach

$5.00

Ciroc Peach Dbl

$10.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$5.00

Ciroc Red Bry Dbl

$10.00

Ciroc Waterm Dbl

$10.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$5.00

Deep Ed Lemon Dbl

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.00

Grey Goose

$5.00

Grey Goose DBL

$5.00

Kettle One

$5.00

Kettle One DBL

$10.00

Titos

$5.00

Titos DBL

$10.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Well Vodka DBL

$10.00

Cordials (Deep Copy)

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Midori

$5.00

Blue Curcao

$5.00

Sour Apple

$5.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Buttershots

$5.00

Razzmatazz

$5.00

Watermelon Pucker

$5.00

Creme De Banana

$5.00

Creme De Cocoa

$5.00

Creme De Menthe

$5.00

Hot Damn

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$5.00

Cointreau

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Rumpleminze

$6.00

Phillips Black 100

$5.00

Hpnotiq

$5.00

Baileys

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Frangelica

$5.00

Bourbon (Deep Copy)

Bulleit

$5.00

Bulleit DBL

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$5.00

Bulleit Rye DBL

$10.00

Crown Apple

$5.00

Crown Apple DBL

$10.00

Crown Peach

$5.00

Crown Peach DBL

$10.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Crown Royal DBL

$10.00

Crown Salted Caramel

$5.00

Crown Salted Carmel DBL

$10.00

Crown Vanilla

$5.00

Crown Vanilla Dbl

$10.00

Gent. Jack

$5.00

Gent. Jack Dbl

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Daniels Dbl

$10.00

Jameson

$5.00

Jameson Dbl

$10.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam Dbl

$10.00

Knob Creek

$5.00

Knob Creek Dbl

$10.00

Makers Mark

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Seagrams 7 Dbl

$10.00

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Well Bourbon DBL

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$5.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$10.00

Makers Mark DBL

$10.00

Rum (Deep Copy)

Bacardi Dbl

$10.00

Bacardi Superior

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Captain Morgan Dbl

$10.00

Cruzan Dark DBL

$10.00

Cruzan Dark Rum

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Malibu Dbl

$10.00

Myers Dark Rum

$5.00

Myers DBL

$10.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Well Rum DBL

$10.00

Wine (Deep Copy)

Lindemans Moscato

$5.00+

Myx Moscato ( glass only)

$5.00+

Myx Sangria

$5.00+

Noble Vines Cabernet

$5.00+

Noble Vines Chardonnay

$5.00+

Noble Vines Merlot

$5.00+

Noble Vines Pinot Grigio

$5.00+

Noble Vines Pinot Noir

$5.00+

Relax Pink Rose

$5.00+

Relax Reisling

$5.00+

Zonin Prosecco

$5.00+

Gin (Deep Copy)

Bombay Sapphire

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$10.00

Brokers

$5.00

Brokers DBL

$10.00

Empress

$5.00

Empress DBL

$10.00

Tangueray

$5.00

Tangueray DBL

$10.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Well Gin DBL

$10.00

Cordials (Deep Copy)

Amaretto

$5.00

Baileys

$5.00

Blue Curcao

$5.00

Buttershots

$5.00

Cointreau

$5.00

Creme De Banana

$5.00

Creme De Cocoa

$5.00

Creme De Menthe

$5.00

Frangelica

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$5.00

Hot Damn

$5.00

Hpnotiq

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Midori

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Phillips Black 100

$5.00

Razzmatazz

$5.00

Rumpleminze

$5.00

Sour Apple

$5.00

St. Germain

$5.00

Watermelon Pucker

$5.00

Rum Chata

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Fireball Dbl

$5.00

Ciroc Vs Brandy

$5.00

Cocktails (Deep Copy)

* Empress Southside

$5.00

*Call Me Crazy

$5.00

*Charlie's Margarita

$5.00

*Cognac Comeback

$5.00

*Malibu Barbie

$5.00

*New Fling

$5.00

*Red Bull Tea

$5.00

A Vacation

$5.00

Ameretto Sour

$5.00

Apple Martini

$5.00

Bahama Mama

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Blue Mofo

$5.00

Blue Pleasure

$5.00

Cosmopolitan

$5.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Hennessy Margarita

$5.00

Hurricane

$5.00

Incredible Hulk

$5.00

Leg Spreader

$5.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$5.00

Liquid Marijuana

$5.00

Little Slice of Heaven

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$5.00

Mai Tai

$5.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mojito

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$5.00

Paloma

$5.00

Red Bottom Tea

$5.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sex On The Beach

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$5.00

Washington Apple Cocktail

$5.00

White Russian

$5.00

Tequila (Deep Copy)

Jose Cuervo Especial (gold)

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Plata

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Repo

$5.00

Patron Silver

$5.00

Well Teq.

$5.00

Well Teq. DBL

$10.00

Cognac (Deep Copy)

Courvoisier

$5.00

Courvoisier DBL

$10.00

Dusse

$5.00

Dusse DBL

$10.00

Hennessy

$5.00

Hennessy DBL

$10.00

Hennessy Paradise

$120.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8624 I-30, Little Rock, AR 72209

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

