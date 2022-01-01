Charlies Place 8624 I-30
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8624 I-30, Little Rock, AR 72209
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Gino's Pizza & Philly Steak - #1
No Reviews
8000 Geyer Springs Road Little Rock, AR 72209
View restaurant
LoMax’s Soul Food And Catering - 7615 Mabelvale Cut Off
No Reviews
7615 Mabelvale cut off Mabelvale, AR 72103
View restaurant
Boulevard Bread Company - Baptist
No Reviews
9601 Baptist Health Dr Little Rock, AR 72205
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Little Rock
Whole Hog Cafe - Little Rock (W. Markham St.)
4.3 • 924
12111 W. Markham St. Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurant
Rock N Roll Sushi - AR-002 - Little Rock (Main St), AR
4.5 • 762
1224 Main St Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurant