Charlie's Place

review star

No reviews yet

981 Foothill Blvd.

San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

Popular Items

Turkey Club Special

$16.50

S/O Chile Verde Fries

$9.00

Grilled Chix Salad

$13.50+

Main Menu 1

Appetizers

Onion Ring Tower

$12.50

Mex Pizza Ques

$12.50

8 Wings

$12.00

16 Wings

$18.00

Sweet Fries Appy

$7.50

Calamari Appy

$15.50

Taquito Appy

$12.50

Chips & Salsa

$4.75

Side Guacamole

$4.50

6 Mozzerela Sticks

$9.50

Vaquero Fries

$15.00

1/2 Vaquero Fries

$11.50

3 Sliders

$12.00

Chickarones

$12.50

Nacho Grande

$11.00

Salads

Oriental Chix Salad

$14.50+

Caesar Chix Salad

$14.50+

Grilled Chix Salad

$13.50+

Chef Salad

$15.00+

Tri-Tip Cobb Salad

$16.00+

Taco Salad

$14.50+

Vegetarian Salad

$12.00

Side Dinner Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Tortilla Twister

$10.50

Tortilla Twister W/ Fries

$15.50

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$18.00+

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.50+

Hamburgers

#1 Dbl Combo

$14.50

#2 Charlies Combo

$11.50

#3 Harry Combo

$17.50

#4 Ortega Combo

$13.00

#5 Bacon Combo

$13.00

#6 Mushrm Combo

$13.00

#7 Buffalo Combo

$16.50

#8 Garden Combo

$14.50

#9 Patty Melt Combo

$13.00

#10 Jalap Combo

$13.00

Specials

Cod Sandwich Special

$12.50

Tri-Tip W/ Fries

$16.50

Chx Sand Special

$15.50

Gr Ham&Ch Special

$14.00

BLT Special

$14.00

Turkey Club Special

$16.50

Philly Cheese Special

$16.50

Grilled Cheese with Fries

$12.50

Chicken Strip with Fries

$12.50

South of the Border

Taco Platter

$15.50

Taquito & Beef Taco

$15.50

Taquito & Chicken Taco

$15.50

Beef Flauta Platter

$14.50

Flauta & Beef Taco

$14.50

Flauta & Chicken Taco

$14.50

Enchilada Platter

$15.00

Shrimp Enchilada Platter

$20.00

Chile Verde Platter

$16.00

Ch Verde & Beef Taco

$18.00

Ch Verde & Chix Taco

$18.00

Chile Colorado Pltr

$16.00

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Carne Asada Fajitas

$18.00

Shrimp Fajitas Pltr

$20.00

Beef (2) Enchil Pltr

$18.00

Chx (2) Enchilada Platter

$18.00

Enchil & Beef Taco

$16.00

Enchil & Chix Taco

$16.00

(1) Chx Enchilada Platter

$12.50

(1) Beef Enchilada Platter

$12.50

Calamari Taco Special

$16.00

Shrimp Taco Special

$17.00

(1) Cheese Enchilada Platter

$11.50

Wrapped Together

Super Burrito

$16.00

Small Super Burrito

$12.50

Vegetarian Burrito

$12.50

Homemade Burrito

$9.50

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Asada Quesadilla

$16.00

Nacho Grande

$11.00

Cheese Nachos

$8.50

Shrimp Burrito

$15.50

Half Nacho Grande

$9.50

Cali Burrito

$14.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.50

Side Orders

Sml Fries

$5.50

Lge Fries

$7.50

S/o Sweet Fries

$7.50

Side Cheese Fries

$7.00

S/O Chile Verde Fries

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

S/o Beef Taco

$6.00

S/O Chicken Taco

$6.00

S/O 2 Beef Taquitos

$6.00

S/O 2 Beef Flautas

$10.50

Sml Guacamole

$4.50

Lge Guacamole

$8.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Dinner Salad

$5.00

Side Dressing

$0.70

S/O Sour Cream

$2.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

S/O Boiled Beans

$4.00

S/O Rice

$4.00

S/O Corn Tortillas

$3.00

S/O Flour Tortillas

$3.00

Side Of Salsa

$3.00+

S/O Cheese Enchilada

$5.50

S/O Chx Enchilada

$7.00

S/O Beef Enchilada

$7.00

S/O Avocado

$2.50

S/O Grilled Jalapenos

$2.00

S/O Pickles Jalapenos

$2.00

Half Fries Half Rings

$6.50

Street Taco

$4.50

S/o Chipotle

$0.75

Bevarages & Dessert 1

Beverages

Red Bull

$2.50

To Go Blended Mocha

$6.50+

To Go Chai

$5.50+

To Go Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

To Go Juice

$2.75+

To Go Mexican Hot Chocolate

$5.50+

To Go Milk

$3.00+

To-Go Coffee

$2.00+

To-Go Flavored Latte

$4.35+

To-Go Latte

$4.50+

To-Go Soda

$1.40+

Desserts

Molten Chocolate Cake

$9.50

Xango

$9.50

Milk Shakes

$6.25

Root Beer Float

$6.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Beignet Bites

$9.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
We're a family owned restaurant that's been in the industry for 40 years, We opened in 2012 on Foothill Boulevard in San Luis Obispo right off Highway 1 near Cal Poly. We serve a large variety menu that includes American and Mexican food, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. We have trivia, karaoke, taco Tuesday, wing Wednesday, and Happy Hour on the weekends!

Charlie's Place SLO image
Charlie's Place SLO image

