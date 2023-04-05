Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Bars & Lounges

Charlie's Pub & Grub

11 Reviews

$

1608 Crawford Street

Terre Haute, IN 47807

Popular Items

Tweety
Full Wings
Chicken Quesadilla

Appetizers

BBQ Totchos

$9.99

Boneless Full

$10.99

Boneless Half

$6.99

Breaded Cauliflower

$5.99

Charlies Chips

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.49

Chili Cheese Tots

$5.49

Chips & Dips

$5.99

Chucks Bites

$5.99

Full Wings

$14.00

Half Wings

$7.50

Jalapeno Snappers

$5.99

Loaded FF

$5.49

Loaded Tots

$5.49

Mini Corndogs

$6.99

Mini Tacos

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Pretzel Breadsticks

$6.99

1/2 Super Nachos

$6.99

Super Nachos

$9.99

Truffle Fries

$6.99

Pot Roast Quesadilla

$11.99

Salads & Soups

Chef Salad

$9.99

Small Chef Salad

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Buffalo Chx Salad

$9.99

Garden Salad

$3.99

Small Grilled Chx Salad

$7.99

Small Crispy Chx Salad

$7.99

Small Taco Salad

$7.99

Small Buff Chx Salad

$7.99

Cup Potato Soup

$3.49

Cup Chili

$3.49

Bowl Chili

$5.49

Bowl Potato Soup

$5.49

Tweety Meals

Tweety

Tweety

$10.49

JR Tweety

$9.49

Tweety Melt

$10.99

JR Melt

$9.99

Cowboy Tweety

$11.99

Black & Bleu Tweety

$11.99

Jalapeno Pepper Tweety

$11.99

Pretzel Tweety

$11.99

Mushroom & Swiss Tweety

$11.99

Impossible Tweety

$11.99

Impossible MELT

$12.99

Veggie Tweety

$10.99

Tweety Deluxe

$11.99

Double Tweety

$13.99

Turkey Tweety

$9.99

JR Black & Bleu Tweety

$10.99

JR Cowboy Tweety

$10.99

JR Mushroom & Swiss Tweety

$10.99

JR Jalapeno Pepper Tweety

$10.99

JR Pretzel Tweety

$10.99

JR Double Tweety

$12.99

Chili Chz Tweety

$11.99

JR Chili Chz Tweety

$10.99

Italian Tweety

$13.99

JR Italian Tweety

$12.99

Tweety's

Tweety

$8.49

JR Tweety

$7.49

Gobbler Tweety

$10.99

Tweety Melt

$8.99

JR Melt

$7.99

Cowboy Tweety

$9.99

Black & Bleu Tweety

$9.99

Jalapeno Pepper Tweety

$9.99

Mushroom & Swiss

$9.99

Pretzel Tweety

$9.99

Impossible Tweety

$9.99

Veggie Tweety

$8.99

Tweety Deluxe

$9.99

Tanner Tweety

$10.99

Double Tweety

$11.99

JR Black & Blue

$8.99

Jr Cowboy

$8.99

Jr Jalapeno Pepper

$8.99

Jr Mushroom & Swiss

$8.99

Jr Double

$10.99

Uncle Buck Tweety

$11.99

Turkey Tweety

$7.99

Italian Tweety

$11.99

Jr Italian Tweety

$10.99

Chili Chz Tweety

$9.99

Jr Chili Chz Tweety

$8.99

Triple Tweety

$15.00

Other Stuff

1/2 Charlies Club

$6.49

1/2 Chili Cheese Dog

$7.49

1/2 Ham & Cheese

$5.49

1/2 Reuben

$7.49

1/2 Turkey & Cheese

$5.49

1/2 Turkey Reuben

$7.49

B BLT

$8.99

Breaded Chicken

$9.49

Breaded Tenderloin

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.49

Charlies Club

$8.49

Chicken & Waffles

$9.99

Chicken Philly

$9.49

Chicken Salad

$7.49

Chicken Strip Basket

$8.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.49

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Deluxe Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Fish Basket With Cole Slaw

$9.99

Fish Sandwich

$8.49

Fried Bologna

$7.99

Grilled Chicken

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Grilled Tenderloin

$8.99

Ham & Cheese

$7.49

Italian Beef

$11.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

Pot Roast Melt

$8.99

Pot Roast Sub

$8.99

Reuben

$9.49

Smo Co Chicken

$10.49

Smo Co Tenderloin

$10.49

Smo Co Tweety

$10.49

Turkey & Cheese

$7.49

Turkey Reuben

$9.49

Veggie Wrap

$8.49

Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Sides

Crispy

*Fries

$1.99

*Pub Chips

$1.99

*Tots

$1.99

*Cole Slaw

$1.99

*Seasoned Fries

$2.25

*Seasoned Tots

$2.25

*Cottage Cheese

$1.99

*Garden Salad

$3.99

*Buffalo Chips

$2.99

*Sw Pot FF

$2.99

*Cheese Fries

$2.99

*Cheese Tots

$2.99

*Onion Straws

$2.99

*Onion Rings

$2.99

*Chili Chz Fries

$4.99

*Chili Chz Tots

$4.99

*Loaded Fries

$4.99

*Loaded Tots

$4.99

Desserts

Cookie Sundae

$5.99

Deep Fried Oreos

$6.99

Waffle Sundae

$6.99

Ice Cream

$1.49
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Whether you're looking for the perfect burger, a game of pool, a quenching beer, or simply a good time, Charlie's is there for you. Come see us for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! In a hurry? Order ahead online or call it in and pick it up or we can have it waiting on your table when you get there! Come see why we've been around for all of these years and we're still a destination for people that live in and that travel through Terre Haute, IN.

Website

Location

1608 Crawford Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807

Directions

