Charlie's Pub & Grub

Restaurant info

Whether you're looking for the perfect burger, a game of pool, a quenching beer, or simply a good time, Charlie's is there for you. Come see us for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! In a hurry? Order ahead online or call it in and pick it up or we can have it waiting on your table when you get there! Come see why we've been around for all of these years and we're still a destination for people that live in and that travel through Terre Haute, IN.

Website