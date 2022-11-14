Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream

Charlie's Hamburgers

review star

No reviews yet

237 macdade blvd

Folsom, PA 19033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$2.93

Fresh ground beef patty, made daily, on a toasted bun.

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$3.31

Fresh ground beef patty, made daily, on a toasted bun.

Double Hamburger

Double Hamburger

$4.35

Two fresh ground beef patties, made daily, on a toasted bun.

Double Cheese Burger

Double Cheese Burger

$4.67

Two fresh ground beef patties, made daily, on a toasted bun. Comes with our signature yellow cheese.

Triple Hamburger

$5.52

Three fresh ground beef patties, made daily, on a toasted bun.

Triple Cheese Burger

$6.09

Three fresh ground beef patties, made daily, on a toasted bun. Comes with two slices of our signature yellow cheese.

Dogs

Hot Sausage

Hot Sausage

$2.83

Served on a toasted hamburger roll.

Cheese Sausage

$3.21

Served on a toasted hamburger roll. Comes with our signature yellow cheese.

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.74

Served on a toasted hamburger roll.

Cheese Dog

$3.12

Served on a toasted hamburger roll. Comes with our signature yellow cheese.

Entrees

Grilled Cheese

$2.74

Toasted hamburger bun, with our signature yellow cheese.

Tomato Grilled Cheese

$3.04

Toasted hamburger bun, with our signature yellow cheese with tomato.

Small Chicken

Small Chicken

$4.01

Premium chicken breast tenders, (Approx. 2)

Large Chicken

Large Chicken

$6.42

Premium chicken breast tenders, (Approx. 3)

Specials

Charlies Special

$3.59

Cheese, fried onion, tomato and pickles.

Double Charlie

$4.92

A double with Cheese, fried onion, tomato and pickles.

Bunny Special

$3.59

Cheese, raw onion, mustard and tomato.

Double Bunny

$4.97

A double with Cheese, raw onion, mustard and tomato.

Peg Special

Peg Special

$5.52

A Double Cheeseburger, with fried onions and bacon.

Tim Special

Tim Special

$5.02

A Double Cheese burger, with extra cheese, on a grilled cheese bun.

Texas Tommy

Texas Tommy

$3.87

Served on a toasted hamburger roll. Comes with our signature yellow cheese, and bacon.

Sides

Small Fry

Small Fry

$2.93

No added salt.

Large Fry

Large Fry

$3.97

No added salt.

Onion Ring

Onion Ring

$5.00

Beer batter fried onion rings, (Approx. 5)

Cup of Cheese

$1.00

Milkshakes

Hand Spun milkshakes, made with hard ice cream, and our own syrups.

Vanilla Shake

$5.66

Chocolate Shake

$5.66

B&W Shake

$5.66

Vanilla Ice cream with Chocolate syrup.

Strawberry Shake

$5.66

Oreo Shake

$5.66

Mint Chocolate Chip Shake

$5.66

Pumpkin

$5.66

Soda

Pepsi

$2.26

Diet Pepsi

$2.26

Cherry Pepsi

$2.26

Ginger Ale

$2.26

Sierra Mist

$2.26

Root Beer

$2.26

Mountain Dew

$2.26

Life Water

$2.36

Pink Lemonade

$2.26

Blue Gatorade

$2.26

Orange Gatorade

$2.26

Pure Life Tea With Lemon

$2.93

Pepsi 2L

$2.93
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burgers are fresh and never frozen. Milkshakes made with Potts hard ice cream since 1935, with home made syrups. We are the One & Only.

Location

237 macdade blvd, Folsom, PA 19033

Directions

Gallery
Charlie's Hamburgers image
Charlie's Hamburgers image
Charlie's Hamburgers image

Map
