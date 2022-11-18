Restaurant header imageView gallery

Charlie’s On Prior

review star

No reviews yet

3950 Green Heights Trail SW

Prior Lake, MN 55372

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tinga Bowl
Big Buoy Pretzel
Charlie's Classic Cheeseburger

Family Take-Out

Taco Fiesta

Taco Fiesta

$45.00

Beef & Potato or Chicken Tinga with 18 tortillas. Side toppings include lettuce, cheese and your choice of habanero or verde salsa. House Made Tortilla Chips with House Salsa and a 1/2 Gallon 1919 Root Beer, Ice Tea or Lemonade

BBQ Pack

$45.00Out of stock

1# Chopped Pork or Beef Brisket, 6 Buns, Pint Cole Slaw, Pint Beans, Choice of 1/2 Gallon 1919 Root Beer, Lemonade or Ice Tea

Fish Fry (Available on Fridays Only)

$50.00

12 Pieces of Beer Battered Cod, Pound of waffle fries, Pint of Cole Slaw, 1/2 Gallon 1919 Root Beer, Lemonade or Ice Tea. Only available on Fridays.

8 Piece Fried Chicken Dinner

$50.00

8 Pieces Fried Chicken, Pint Cole Slaw, Pint Garlic Mashed Potatoes, 6 Dinner Rolls, 1/2 Gallon 1919 Root Beer, Lemonade or Ice Tea

Pasta Pack

$40.00

Your choice of regular alfredo, cajun chicken alfredo, or spaghetti with meat sauce. Also includes a side caesar, 6 pieces of garlic bread and a half gallon beverage of your choice.

To Start, To Share

Big Buoy Pretzel

Big Buoy Pretzel

$16.50

served with queso cheese sauce

Lake Nachos

Lake Nachos

$16.50

chicken tinga, pulled pork or beef brisket, pico de gallo, queso cheese sauce, cheddar jack, jalapenos, corn, guacamole, sour cream, salsa on top of house made tortilla chips

Sconny Cheese Curds

Sconny Cheese Curds

$14.50

served with jalapeno ranch and marinara dipping sauce

Thai Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

marinated chicken breast, asian cucumber slaw, bibb lettuce, peanut sauce

Chips & Dips

Chips & Dips

$13.00

house made tortilla chips with fresh salsa, fresh guacamole and queso cheese sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

poblano peppers, onions, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

served with honey mustard

Dirty Fries

Dirty Fries

$15.00

potato dippers, colby jack cheese, queso, caribbean bbq sauce, jalapenos, chipotle mayo

Chips & Dip

$10.00

Tortilla chips with your choice of one dip - queso, guacamole or house made salsa.

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$17.00

Buttery tender pork belly caramelized in smoker with our signature BBQ sauce and rib rub

Calamari

$14.00Out of stock

Charlie's Wings

Wings for One

Wings for One

$18.00

one pound of wings with choice of sauce, celery, ranch of bleu cheese dressing

Wings + Sides

Wings + Sides

$21.00

one pound of wings with choice of wing sauce, choice of two side, celery, ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Bowls

Chicken Tinga Bowl

Chicken Tinga Bowl

$16.50

chicken tinga, cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, queso cheese sauce, onion cilantro mix, jalapeno ranch, pico de gallo

Baja Tuna Bowl

Baja Tuna Bowl

$17.00

tuna poke, red & yellow peppers, jalapenos, red onion, kale crunch, ancient grain blend, lemon vinaigrette

BBQ Burrito Bowl

$16.50

cilantro lime rice, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, chopped romaine, sliced avocado, jalapeno ranch and your choice of beef brisket or pulled pork

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$14.00

sliced avocado, red & yellow peppers, jalapenos, red onion, kale crunch, ancient grain blend, lemon vinaigrette

Firecracker Shrimp Bowl

Firecracker Shrimp Bowl

$17.00

two avocados halves, sauteed shrimp, firecracker sauce, carrot & green onion mix, cilantro lime rice

Walking Taco Bowl

Walking Taco Bowl

$15.00

Dorito Nacho flavored tortilla chips, beef & potato mix, lettuce, pico de gallo, co jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, choice of habanero or verde salsa

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$17.00

smoked salmon, cilantro lime rice, red & poblano pepper blend, red cabbage, pico de gallo, cucumbers, carrots

Szechuan Steak Bowl

$17.00

Szechuan marinated flank steak, napa slaw, black beans, poblano/red/yellow/jalapeno peppers, cilantro line rice, sesame seeds, avocado and queso fresco.

Soup, Salads & Wraps

Minnesota Chicken & Wild Rice Soup

$5.00+

Minnesota grown wild rice in a cream based soup with chicken and veggies

Grandma’s Chili

$6.00+
Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$9.00

wedge lettuce, tomato, green onion, bacon crumbles, bleu cheese dressing

House Side Salad

House Side Salad

$6.00

lettuce mix, red onion, diced tomato, diced cucumber, cheddar jack cheese, croutons

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

chopped romaine, parmesan regiano cheese, caeser dressing, croutons

Asian Chopped Salad

Asian Chopped Salad

$16.00

Marinated Chicken, Asian Cucumber Slaw, Mandarin Oranges, Strawberries, Fried Wonton Strips, Green Onion, Cilantro, Sesame Seeds, Sesame Vinaigrette Dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.00

hand breaded fried chicken, cucumbers, hardboiled egg, red onion, house spiced bacon, co jack cheese, honey mustard

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$16.75

grilled salmon, mixed greens, goat cheese, pickled red onion, candied pecans, citrus vinaigrette

Charlie's Chop Salad

Charlie's Chop Salad

$17.00

grilled chicken, mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, corn, sliced avocado, crumbled feta, diced tomato, cucumber, cranberry vinaigrette

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$16.00

marinated grilled chicken, chopped romaine, sliced avocado, cheddar jack cheese, corn, black beans, diced tomato, tortilla strips, jalapeno ranch dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine, parmesan regiano, ceasar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

sliced chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, blue cheese dressing, flour tortilla

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, chopped Romaine, croutons, Parmesan reggiano. Served with one side item.

Chopped Salad Wrap

$17.00

marinated grilled chicken, mixed greens, bacon, corn, avocado, feta cheese, red onion, tossed in cranberry vinaigrette, wrapped in four tortilla

Burgers & Sandwiches

Charlie's Classic Cheeseburger

Charlie's Classic Cheeseburger

$17.00

choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, brioche bun

Razorback Burger

Razorback Burger

$19.00

hickory bacon, bbq sauce, white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, brioche bun

Walleye Sandwich

Walleye Sandwich

$18.00

beer battered or blackened, american cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, lemon, on a hoagie bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

grilled chicken breast, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, shredded iceberg lettuce

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$19.00

gouda hash browns, fried egg, hickory smoked bacon, queso sauce, brioche bun

Wild Mushroom Burger

Wild Mushroom Burger

$18.00

smoked gouda, caramelized onion, mushroom blend, lettuce, tomato, pickle, brioche bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.75

southern fried chicken breast, house spiced bacon, honey mustard, white cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickle, brioche bun

BLTA

$16.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado, grilled texas toast

Green Heights Reuben

$16.25

sliced corn beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, louis dressing, marble rye

Turkey Apple Brie

Turkey Apple Brie

$16.50

roasted sliced turkey, brie cheese, crisp apple, bourbon cherry mayo, spinach, balsamic glaze, grilled wheat bread

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Beyond Burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun

Entrees

4 Piece Fried Chicken

4 Piece Fried Chicken

$22.00

hand breaded, broasted 1/2 bird, served with sweet corn cake, cole slaw and choice of one side item

Charlie's Pan Seared Walleye

$27.00

lightly breaded, lemon beurre blanc sauce, choice of veggie and potato, garlic toast

Cedar Plank Salmon

$24.00

grilled atlantic slamon, charred cedar plank, balsamic glaze, choice of veggie, choice of potato

Fish & Chips

$17.00

beer batter pollock, coleslaw, french fries and tartar sauce

Alfredo Pasta

Alfredo Pasta

$17.50

choice of cajun or roasted chicken or cajun or sauteed shrimp, parmesan alfredo, parmesan regiano, fettuccine pasta, jalapenos, sour cream, garlic toast

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$21.00

lobster meat, smoked gouda cheese sauce, dieced tomatos, bacon, cavatappi pasta, garlic toast

Adult size Mac n Cheese

$12.00

adult size version of our kids mac & cheese. cavatappi noodles & house cheese sauce, garlic bread

Lago Tacos

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$16.00

chipotle pepper marinated chicken, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, onion cilantro mix, Charlie's creamy avocado sauce, flour tortillas

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

grilled shrimp, pineapple salsa, cabbage blend, chipotle mayo, queso fresco, flour tortillas

Walleye Tacos

$18.00

beer battered, pineapple salsa, cabbage blend, chipotle mayo, queso fresco, flour tortillas

Blackened Walleye Tacos

$18.00

blackened, pineapple salsa, cabbage blend, chipotle mayo, queso fresco, flour tortillas

Steak Tacos

$17.00

marinated flank steak, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, onion cilantro mix, Charlie's creamy avocado sauce, flour tortillas

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

lightly breaded shrimp, cabbage blend, onion & cilantro mix, house bang bang sauce, flour tortillas

Beef & Potato Tacos

$16.00

spicy ground beef & potato mix, co jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, queso fresco

Scratch Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$12.00
Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, basil, house red sauce, balsamic glaze drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

chicken breast, buffalo sauce, parmesan alfredo, mozzarella, celery

Chuck's Deluxe Pizza

Chuck's Deluxe Pizza

$15.00

pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, black olives

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.00

seasoned chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, mozzarella cheese

Hawaiian Five-O

$15.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, bell pepper, green onion, house red sauce

Tuscany Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Marinated chicken, roasted garlic, tomatoes, red onion, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, basil, house red sauce

From The Pit BBQ

BBQ Plate

$25.00

Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, Hot Link, Sweet Corn Cake, Choice of Two Side

BBQ Platter

$21.00

Choice of one Meat: Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, or Hot Link, Sweet Corn Cake, Choice of Two Side

Two Meat Platter

Two Meat Platter

$21.00

choice of two meats, beef brisket, pulled pork or hot link, sweet corn cake, choice of two sides

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

brioche bun, pickles, bbq sauce, choice of one side

Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

sliced brisket, bbq sauce, brioche bun

Kids Meals

Choice of Waffle Fries, Fresh Fruit, Apple Sauce, Kettle Chips, or Tater Tots

Kids Burger

$6.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.50

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.50

(does not include side)

Kids Walking Taco

$6.50

(Does not include a side item)

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.50

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Mini Corndogs

$6.50

Kids Beef Tacos

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Drinks

BUY A ROUND OF BEERS FOR THE STAFF

$10.00

The staff is working hard each day and like to enjoy a beer after work. This purchase will buy staff members a beer after work. Thank you very much.

Ice Tea (1/2 Gallon)

$7.99Out of stock

Lemonade (1/2 Gallon)

$7.99Out of stock
Diet Coke (12 oz can)

Diet Coke (12 oz can)

$2.00
Coke (12 oz can)

Coke (12 oz can)

$2.00
Sprite (12 oz can)

Sprite (12 oz can)

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$3.25

Desserts

fresh baked chocolate chip cookies

Birthday Brownie

$5.00
Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$7.75

two pieces of chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, Hershey's chocolate syrup, whipped cream

Mini Donuts

$8.25

mini donuts, cinnamon/sugar mix, Hershey's Syrup served on the side

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.50

Caramel Apple Cheese Cake

$7.75

Granny Smith shaved apples with caramel drizzle on a New York style Cheese Cake.

Peanut Butter Cookie Skillet

$10.00

Eileen's Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00

Extra Side Items

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Seasonal Fruit

$3.00

Seasoned Sour Cream (4oz)

$1.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Garlic Toast

$2.00

Side Gouda Hashbrowns

$4.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side House Salsa

$2.00

Side of Asparagus

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$1.50

Side of BBQ Baked Beans

$3.00

Side of Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Of Elote Corn

$3.00

Side of Habanero salsa

$0.50

Side of Hot Link

$3.00

Side of Kettle Chips

$3.00

Side of Queso

$3.00

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Rice

$3.00

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Tortillas Chips

$3.00

Side Protein

$5.00

Side Smashed Baby Red Potatoes

$3.00

Side Sweet Corncake

$3.00

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Brioche Bun

$2.00

BUY A ROUND OF BEERS FOR THE STAFF

$10.00

The staff is working hard each day and like to enjoy a beer after work. This purchase will buy staff members a beer after work. Thank you very much.

One Fried Pickle

$2.00

Side Ancient Grain

$4.00

Fall Winter 22

Burrata Prosciutto

$16.00

Honey Smoked Chicken Salad

$15.00

Birria Tacos

$17.00

Short Rib Stroganoff

$20.00

Gorgonzola Sacchetti

$18.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake, MN 55372

Directions

Gallery
Charlie’s On Prior image
Charlie’s On Prior image
Charlie’s On Prior image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ze's Diner - Prior Lake
orange starNo Reviews
16731 State Hwy 13 Prior Lake, MN 55372
View restaurantnext
T.J. Hooligan's
orange starNo Reviews
16731 Highway 13 South Suite 113 Prior Lake, MN 55372
View restaurantnext
DO NOT USE - The Windmill Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
5367 Hwy 13 W Savage, MN 55378
View restaurantnext
Buck '54 Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
15400 Buck Hill Rd Burnsville, MN 55306
View restaurantnext
Northern Taphouse - Lakeville
orange starNo Reviews
18404 Kenrick Ave Lakeville, MN 55044
View restaurantnext
Original Pancake House - Burnsville
orange starNo Reviews
14351 Nicollet court Burnsville, MN 55306
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Prior Lake
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston