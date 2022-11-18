- Home
- Prior Lake
- Charlie’s On Prior
Charlie’s On Prior
No reviews yet
3950 Green Heights Trail SW
Prior Lake, MN 55372
Order Again
Family Take-Out
Taco Fiesta
Beef & Potato or Chicken Tinga with 18 tortillas. Side toppings include lettuce, cheese and your choice of habanero or verde salsa. House Made Tortilla Chips with House Salsa and a 1/2 Gallon 1919 Root Beer, Ice Tea or Lemonade
BBQ Pack
1# Chopped Pork or Beef Brisket, 6 Buns, Pint Cole Slaw, Pint Beans, Choice of 1/2 Gallon 1919 Root Beer, Lemonade or Ice Tea
Fish Fry (Available on Fridays Only)
12 Pieces of Beer Battered Cod, Pound of waffle fries, Pint of Cole Slaw, 1/2 Gallon 1919 Root Beer, Lemonade or Ice Tea. Only available on Fridays.
8 Piece Fried Chicken Dinner
8 Pieces Fried Chicken, Pint Cole Slaw, Pint Garlic Mashed Potatoes, 6 Dinner Rolls, 1/2 Gallon 1919 Root Beer, Lemonade or Ice Tea
Pasta Pack
Your choice of regular alfredo, cajun chicken alfredo, or spaghetti with meat sauce. Also includes a side caesar, 6 pieces of garlic bread and a half gallon beverage of your choice.
To Start, To Share
Big Buoy Pretzel
served with queso cheese sauce
Lake Nachos
chicken tinga, pulled pork or beef brisket, pico de gallo, queso cheese sauce, cheddar jack, jalapenos, corn, guacamole, sour cream, salsa on top of house made tortilla chips
Sconny Cheese Curds
served with jalapeno ranch and marinara dipping sauce
Thai Lettuce Wraps
marinated chicken breast, asian cucumber slaw, bibb lettuce, peanut sauce
Chips & Dips
house made tortilla chips with fresh salsa, fresh guacamole and queso cheese sauce
Cheese Quesadilla
poblano peppers, onions, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
Chicken Tenders
served with honey mustard
Dirty Fries
potato dippers, colby jack cheese, queso, caribbean bbq sauce, jalapenos, chipotle mayo
Chips & Dip
Tortilla chips with your choice of one dip - queso, guacamole or house made salsa.
Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Buttery tender pork belly caramelized in smoker with our signature BBQ sauce and rib rub
Calamari
Charlie's Wings
Bowls
Chicken Tinga Bowl
chicken tinga, cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, queso cheese sauce, onion cilantro mix, jalapeno ranch, pico de gallo
Baja Tuna Bowl
tuna poke, red & yellow peppers, jalapenos, red onion, kale crunch, ancient grain blend, lemon vinaigrette
BBQ Burrito Bowl
cilantro lime rice, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, chopped romaine, sliced avocado, jalapeno ranch and your choice of beef brisket or pulled pork
Veggie Bowl
sliced avocado, red & yellow peppers, jalapenos, red onion, kale crunch, ancient grain blend, lemon vinaigrette
Firecracker Shrimp Bowl
two avocados halves, sauteed shrimp, firecracker sauce, carrot & green onion mix, cilantro lime rice
Walking Taco Bowl
Dorito Nacho flavored tortilla chips, beef & potato mix, lettuce, pico de gallo, co jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, choice of habanero or verde salsa
Salmon Bowl
smoked salmon, cilantro lime rice, red & poblano pepper blend, red cabbage, pico de gallo, cucumbers, carrots
Szechuan Steak Bowl
Szechuan marinated flank steak, napa slaw, black beans, poblano/red/yellow/jalapeno peppers, cilantro line rice, sesame seeds, avocado and queso fresco.
Soup, Salads & Wraps
Minnesota Chicken & Wild Rice Soup
Minnesota grown wild rice in a cream based soup with chicken and veggies
Grandma’s Chili
Wedge Salad
wedge lettuce, tomato, green onion, bacon crumbles, bleu cheese dressing
House Side Salad
lettuce mix, red onion, diced tomato, diced cucumber, cheddar jack cheese, croutons
Side Caesar Salad
chopped romaine, parmesan regiano cheese, caeser dressing, croutons
Asian Chopped Salad
Marinated Chicken, Asian Cucumber Slaw, Mandarin Oranges, Strawberries, Fried Wonton Strips, Green Onion, Cilantro, Sesame Seeds, Sesame Vinaigrette Dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
hand breaded fried chicken, cucumbers, hardboiled egg, red onion, house spiced bacon, co jack cheese, honey mustard
Salmon Salad
grilled salmon, mixed greens, goat cheese, pickled red onion, candied pecans, citrus vinaigrette
Charlie's Chop Salad
grilled chicken, mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, corn, sliced avocado, crumbled feta, diced tomato, cucumber, cranberry vinaigrette
Southwest Chicken Salad
marinated grilled chicken, chopped romaine, sliced avocado, cheddar jack cheese, corn, black beans, diced tomato, tortilla strips, jalapeno ranch dressing
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine, parmesan regiano, ceasar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
sliced chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, blue cheese dressing, flour tortilla
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
Grilled chicken, chopped Romaine, croutons, Parmesan reggiano. Served with one side item.
Chopped Salad Wrap
marinated grilled chicken, mixed greens, bacon, corn, avocado, feta cheese, red onion, tossed in cranberry vinaigrette, wrapped in four tortilla
Burgers & Sandwiches
Charlie's Classic Cheeseburger
choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, brioche bun
Razorback Burger
hickory bacon, bbq sauce, white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, brioche bun
Walleye Sandwich
beer battered or blackened, american cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, lemon, on a hoagie bun
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, shredded iceberg lettuce
Breakfast Burger
gouda hash browns, fried egg, hickory smoked bacon, queso sauce, brioche bun
Wild Mushroom Burger
smoked gouda, caramelized onion, mushroom blend, lettuce, tomato, pickle, brioche bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich
southern fried chicken breast, house spiced bacon, honey mustard, white cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickle, brioche bun
BLTA
bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado, grilled texas toast
Green Heights Reuben
sliced corn beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, louis dressing, marble rye
Turkey Apple Brie
roasted sliced turkey, brie cheese, crisp apple, bourbon cherry mayo, spinach, balsamic glaze, grilled wheat bread
Veggie Burger
Beyond Burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun
Entrees
4 Piece Fried Chicken
hand breaded, broasted 1/2 bird, served with sweet corn cake, cole slaw and choice of one side item
Charlie's Pan Seared Walleye
lightly breaded, lemon beurre blanc sauce, choice of veggie and potato, garlic toast
Cedar Plank Salmon
grilled atlantic slamon, charred cedar plank, balsamic glaze, choice of veggie, choice of potato
Fish & Chips
beer batter pollock, coleslaw, french fries and tartar sauce
Alfredo Pasta
choice of cajun or roasted chicken or cajun or sauteed shrimp, parmesan alfredo, parmesan regiano, fettuccine pasta, jalapenos, sour cream, garlic toast
Lobster Mac & Cheese
lobster meat, smoked gouda cheese sauce, dieced tomatos, bacon, cavatappi pasta, garlic toast
Adult size Mac n Cheese
adult size version of our kids mac & cheese. cavatappi noodles & house cheese sauce, garlic bread
Lago Tacos
Chicken Tinga Tacos
chipotle pepper marinated chicken, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, onion cilantro mix, Charlie's creamy avocado sauce, flour tortillas
Shrimp Tacos
grilled shrimp, pineapple salsa, cabbage blend, chipotle mayo, queso fresco, flour tortillas
Walleye Tacos
beer battered, pineapple salsa, cabbage blend, chipotle mayo, queso fresco, flour tortillas
Blackened Walleye Tacos
blackened, pineapple salsa, cabbage blend, chipotle mayo, queso fresco, flour tortillas
Steak Tacos
marinated flank steak, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, onion cilantro mix, Charlie's creamy avocado sauce, flour tortillas
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
lightly breaded shrimp, cabbage blend, onion & cilantro mix, house bang bang sauce, flour tortillas
Beef & Potato Tacos
spicy ground beef & potato mix, co jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, queso fresco
Scratch Pizzas
Cheese Pizza
Margherita Pizza
fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, basil, house red sauce, balsamic glaze drizzle
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
chicken breast, buffalo sauce, parmesan alfredo, mozzarella, celery
Chuck's Deluxe Pizza
pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, black olives
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
seasoned chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, mozzarella cheese
Hawaiian Five-O
Canadian bacon, pineapple, bell pepper, green onion, house red sauce
Tuscany Chicken Pizza
Marinated chicken, roasted garlic, tomatoes, red onion, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, basil, house red sauce
From The Pit BBQ
BBQ Plate
Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, Hot Link, Sweet Corn Cake, Choice of Two Side
BBQ Platter
Choice of one Meat: Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, or Hot Link, Sweet Corn Cake, Choice of Two Side
Two Meat Platter
choice of two meats, beef brisket, pulled pork or hot link, sweet corn cake, choice of two sides
Pulled Pork Sandwich
brioche bun, pickles, bbq sauce, choice of one side
Brisket Sandwich
sliced brisket, bbq sauce, brioche bun
Kids Meals
Drinks
BUY A ROUND OF BEERS FOR THE STAFF
The staff is working hard each day and like to enjoy a beer after work. This purchase will buy staff members a beer after work. Thank you very much.
Ice Tea (1/2 Gallon)
Lemonade (1/2 Gallon)
Diet Coke (12 oz can)
Coke (12 oz can)
Sprite (12 oz can)
Bottle Water
San Pellegrino
Desserts
Birthday Brownie
Brownie Sundae
two pieces of chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, Hershey's chocolate syrup, whipped cream
Mini Donuts
mini donuts, cinnamon/sugar mix, Hershey's Syrup served on the side
Scoop Of Ice Cream
Caramel Apple Cheese Cake
Granny Smith shaved apples with caramel drizzle on a New York style Cheese Cake.
Peanut Butter Cookie Skillet
Eileen's Ice Cream Sandwich
Extra Side Items
Side of Fries
Side of Sweet Potato Fries
Seasonal Fruit
Seasoned Sour Cream (4oz)
Side Broccoli
Side Garlic Toast
Side Gouda Hashbrowns
Side Guacamole
Side House Salsa
Side of Asparagus
Side of Bacon
Side of BBQ Baked Beans
Side of Cole Slaw
Side Of Elote Corn
Side of Habanero salsa
Side of Hot Link
Side of Kettle Chips
Side of Queso
Side Of Ranch
Side Of Rice
Side Of Sour Cream
Side of Tortillas Chips
Side Protein
Side Smashed Baby Red Potatoes
Side Sweet Corncake
Gluten Free Bun
Brioche Bun
One Fried Pickle
Side Ancient Grain
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake, MN 55372