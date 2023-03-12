Restaurant header imageView gallery

Charlie's Restaurant 130 Clow International Pkwy

130 Clow International Pkwy

Bolingbrook, IL 60490

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Veggie Skillet
Veggie Omelet

Food

Eggs

2 Eggs any style

2 Eggs any style

$8.99

Served with hashbrowns and a choice of toast or pancakes or one slice French toast

2 Eggs w/ bacon, sausage or turkey

$10.99

Served with hashbrowns and a choice of toast or pancakes or one slice French toast

Ham & Eggs

$11.49

Served with hashbrowns and a choice of toast or pancakes or one slice French toast

Chorizo & Eggs

$11.99

Served with hashbrowns and a choice of toast or pancakes or one slice French toast

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$11.49

Served with hashbrowns and a choice of toast or pancakes or one slice French toast

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.99

One egg with Sausage or Bacon and cheese, served on an English muffin and hashbrowns.

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Chorizo, green pepper, onion, tomato and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla Served with hashbrowns side not included

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

Two Eggs with Canadian Bacon served on English muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce. side not included

NY Strip & Eggs

$16.99

Served with hashbrowns and a choice of toast or pancakes or one slice French toast

Skirt Steak & Eggs

$14.99

Served with hashbrowns and a choice of toast or pancakes or one slice French toast

Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$16.99

Served with hashbrowns and a choice of toast or pancakes or one slice French toast

Pork Chops & Eggs

$12.99

Served with hashbrowns and a choice of toast or pancakes or one slice French toast

Country Steak & Eggs

$12.49

Served with country gravy on top, hashbrowns and a choice of toast or pancakes or one slice French toast

Chopped steak & Eggs

$12.49

Additional Egg with Meal

$1.49

Eggs Substitute (Extra)

$1.75

Egg whites or Egg Beaters

Breakfast Combos

Waffle, 2 Eggs, 2pcs Bacon or Sausage

$11.99

3pcs Thin French Toast, 2 Eggs, 2pcs Bacon or Sausage

$10.49

2 Biscuits & Gravy, 2 Eggs & Hasbrowns

$9.99

Omelets

Perfect Omelet

$10.99

Broccoli, Mushrooms, Tomato, Spinach & Cheese.

Bolingbrook Omelet

$11.99

Sausage, Tomato, Mushrooms & Cheese

Avocado Omelet

$11.99

Avocado, Bacon, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Meat & Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Choice of one meat Sausage, Bacon or Ham & Cheese

Meat Lover's Omelet

$12.99

Sausage, Bacon, Ham & Cheese

Mexican Omelet

$12.49

Chorizo, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato & Cheese, Served with Salsa & Sour Cream

Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Denver Omelet

$11.99

Ham, Onion, Green Pepper & Cheese

Charlie's Garbage Omelet

$12.49

Ham, Bacon, Sausage,Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms & Cheese

Veggie Omelet

$10.49

Onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, Tomato & Cheese

Chorizo Omelet

$11.49

Chorizo & Cheese

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$11.49

Spinach & Feta Omelet

$10.99

Cheese Omelet

$9.50

Sides

Side Sausage Or Bacon

$3.99

Side Ham

$3.99

Side Corned Beef Hash

$4.29

Side Hash Browns

$2.99

Side Gravy

$1.99

Side Toast

$1.89

Bagel

$2.79

Bowl Of Oatmeal

$4.50

Served with Raisins & Brown Sugar

Cup Of Oatmeal

$2.99

Served with Raisins & Brown Sugar

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Apple Blossom

$3.49

Dippin Dots

$4.25

Fruit Bowl

$4.49

Seasonal

Fruit Cup

$2.99

Seasonal

Side 1 Egg

$1.75

Side 2 Eggs

$2.75

Side 3 Eggs

$3.75

Cup of Grits

$2.95

Bowl of Grits

$4.25

Belgium Waffles

Plain Waffle

$7.49

Strawwberry Waffle

$8.99

Blueberry Waffle

$8.99

Pancakes

Full Stack Pancakes (3)

$7.99

Short Stack (2)

$6.49

Blueberry Pancakes(2)

$8.49

Strawberry Pancakes (2)

$8.49

Chocolate Chip

$7.99

Pancake Sandwich

$10.49

Sliced Of Ham Between Two Pancakes Topped With Two Eggs

French Toast

One Slice French Toast

$3.29

Two SlicesFrench Toast

$5.99

Three Slices French Toast

$7.49

Strawberry French Toast

$7.99

Blueberry French Toast

$7.99

Crepes

Plain Crepes

$8.99

Freshly Made To Order

Cherry Crepes

$10.99

Freshly Made To Order

Strawberry Crepes

$10.99

Freshly Made To Order

Blueberry Crepes

$10.99

Freshly Made To Order

Chocolate Crepes

$9.99

Freshly Made To Order

Biscuits & Gravy

1 Biscuit & Gravy

$3.49

Biscuits Served With Homemade Sausage Gravy

2 Biscuit Gravy

$5.49

Biscuits Served With Homemade Sausage Gravy

3 Biscuits Gravy

$7.49

Biscuits Served With Homemade Sausage Gravy

4 Biscuits Gravy

$9.49

Biscuits Served With Homemade Sausage Gravy

Skillets

Garbage Skillet

$13.99

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato & Cheese

Veggie Skillet

$11.49

Broccoli, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms & Tomato

Chopped Steak Skillet

$12.49

6oz Chopped steak Patty, Green Peppers, Onion & Mozzarella

Meat Skillet

$11.99

Choice of one meat Sausage, Bacon or Ham & Cheese

Meat Lover's Skillet

$12.99

Sausage, Bacon, Ham & Cheese

Mexican Skillet

$12.99

Chorizo, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato & Cheese

Denver Skillet

$12.49

Ham, Onion, Green Pepper & Cheese

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$11.99

Philly Steak Skillet

$15.49

Steak, Onion, Green Pepper, & Mozzarella Cheese

Kids Breakfast

Jr. 1 Egg With Toast

$4.49

Jr. 2 Eggs With Toast

$5.49

Buttermilk Pancakes

$4.99

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$5.99

Mickey Mouse Pancake (1)

$5.99

M&M's Pancakes

$5.99

Jr Sausage or Bacon (1pc)

$1.59

Appetizers

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Tomato, Onion & Cheese Served with Sour Cream & Salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.49

Chicken,Bacon,Tomato, Onion & Cheese Served with Sour Cream & Salsa

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Cup of Soup

$3.79

Bowl of Soup

$5.49

Chicken Wings (Bone-in) Full Order (12)

$12.99

Chicken Wings (Bone-in) Half Order (6)

$7.99

Chicken Wings (Boneless) Full Order (8)

$15.49

Chicken Wings (Boneless) Half Order (4)

$9.49

Cup of Chili

$3.99

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

Lunch Sides

Side French Fries

$2.99

Side Potato Chips

$1.79

Side Cottage Cheese

$1.79

Side Tater Tots

$2.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Side Avocado

$1.49

Salads

Side Salad

$4.49

Ceasar Salad

$7.49

Crisp Leaf Crown Lettuce Croutons Tossed In Our Creamy Ceasar Dressing

Ceasar Salad With Chicken

$10.49

Crisp Leaf Crown Lettuce Croutons Tossed In Our Creamy Ceasar Dressing Topped with Gilled Chicken Breast

Julianne Salad

$10.99

Chef Salad

$8.99

Santa Fe Salad

$10.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.49

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.49

Taco Salad

$11.99

Half salad

$6.99

Burgers

B-1 Bomber (1lb)

$15.99

1Lb Burger,Bacon, Grilled Onions & Cheese served with French Fries or Chips

Charlie Cheese Burger (2/3Lb)

$11.99

Served with French Fries or Chips

Hickory Burger

$11.49

BBQ Sauce, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese Served with French Fries or Chips

Mushroom Onion Swiss Burger

$10.99

Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms & Sauteed Onions Served with French Fries or Potato Chips

Hamburger

$8.99

Served with French Fries or Chips

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Served with French Fries or Chips

Low Carb Burger

$11.99

1lb, all Beef Patty Served without the bun, includes lettuce, Tomato & Side of Cottage Cheese.

Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$11.49

Thinly Sliced Turkey Breast, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato

Turkey Delux

$10.79

Grilled Turkey On Sourdough Bread With Melted Swiss, Bacon, & Tomato

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.49

Thinly Sliced Roast Beef on a Hoagie Roll Topped with Sauteed Onions,Green Peppers & melted Cheese

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$10.79

Grilled Chicken Breast on a Hoagie Roll Topped with Sauteed Onions, Green Peppers & Melted Cheese

Patty Melt

$10.99

Grilled Rye With 1/3 all Beef Patty Grilled onions & American Cheese

Steak Sandwich

$15.49

Open Faced Grilled Hoagie with Grilled Onions

Reuben Sandwich

$10.79

Grilled Rye Topped with Saurkraut,Corned Beef , 1000 Island Dressing & Swiss Cheese

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Fried Or Grilled Chicken Breast Mixed with Cheese, Tomato & Lettuce, Wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with Ranch Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.79

Fried Chicken Breast Dipped in Buffalo Sauce, Served with Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Dressing

5 Finger Chicken Meal

$13.99

Fried Chicken Fingers Served with your Choice of Honey Mustard, BBQ Sauce, Buffalo Sauce or Ranch Dressing.

Pork Tenderloin

$11.49

Breaded Pork Tenderloin Served on a Bun with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato.

French Dip

$10.49

Thinly Sliced Italian Beef on French Roll with side of Au Jus.

Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast

$10.49

Served with Mayo, Lettuce &Tomato.

Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Served with French Fries or Chips

Grilled Cheese With Bacon

$8.99

Served with French Fries or Chips

Grilled Cheese With Ham

$8.99

Served with French Fries or Chips

Hot Dog

$7.49

Served with French Fries or Chips

Chili Dog

$8.99

All Beef Hot Dog Topped with Chili, onions and cheese

BLT

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce Tomato & Mayo served with french fries or chips

BLT Club

$10.49

Bacon, lettuce Tomato & Mayo served with french fries or chips

Tuna Melt

$9.99

Served with French Fries or Chips

Heart Healthy Plate

$9.99

Thinly sliced turkey on whole wheat bread with Lettuce, & tomato, served with a side of Cottage Cheese. No French Fries or Chips

Tuna Sandwich

$9.50

Kids Lunch

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Served with French Fries or Chips

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.49

Served with French Fries or Chips

Jr. Hot Dog

$5.49

Served with French Fries or Chips

Kids Corn Dog

$5.49

Served with French Fries or Chips

Jr. Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Served with French Fries or Chips

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.49

Served with French Fries or Chips

Jr. Chicken Fingers (2)

$6.99

Served with French Fries or Chips

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Coffee

$2.79

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.69

Large Juice

$3.49

Orange, Apple, Cramberry, Tomato

Small Juice

$2.29

Orange, Apple, Cramberry, Tomato

Large milk

$2.29

Small Milk

$1.79

Large Chocolate Milk

$2.79

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.29

Jr. Extra Beverage

$2.00

Water

Daily Specials

Greek scrambler

$10.49

Breakfast Panini

$9.99

Chicken & Waffle

$10.99

Biscuit Benedict

$10.49

Hawaiian Omelet

$10.49

Breakfast Sliders

$10.49

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.49

Turkey Panini

$10.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Rib Tips

$12.99

1/2 Sandwich 1/2 Cup of Soup

$9.50

Stuffed Peppers Meal

$9.50

Egg salad sandwich

$9.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Great place for the family! Diner-style breakfast and lunch restaurant with panoramic view of the airport runway. able to watch planes take off and land as you enjoy your meal.

Website

Location

130 Clow International Pkwy, Bolingbrook, IL 60490

Directions

