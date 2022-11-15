Restaurant header imageView gallery

Charlie was a sinner.

131 South 13th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Popular Items

Caramelized Eggplant Bao Buns
Oyster Mushroom Calamari
Mac & Cheese

Snack

Fall Fest Slider

$6.00

Falll Fest Croquette

$8.00
Artichoke Frites

Artichoke Frites

$12.00

saffron rouille, crispy lemon

Castelvetrano Olives & Red Grapes

Castelvetrano Olives & Red Grapes

$8.00

saba syrup

Charlie House Fries

Charlie House Fries

$10.00

russet potato, jalapeno, szechuan pepper, garlic, sea salt, ginger aioli

Charred Shishito Peppers

Charred Shishito Peppers

$14.00

ponzu, nori, shichimi togarashi

Mediterranean Board

Mediterranean Board

$28.00

serves 2, maverick cave-aged camembert, pine nut ricotta, marinated mushrooms, spiced peanuts, castelvetrano olives, marinated red grapes, basil, crostini

Potato Croquettes

Potato Croquettes

$10.00

chipotle aioli

Spiced Peanuts

Spiced Peanuts

$6.00

Side Sourdough

Not Sharing

Solo

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

habanero mayo, cherry belle radish, red onion

Hasselback Sweet Potato

$14.00

tempeh bacon, leeks two ways, sour cream, cheddar cheese fondue, garden herbs

Korean Style Crispy Tofu

$14.00

gochujang glaze, garden pickles, toasted sesame

Oyster Mushroom Calamari

Oyster Mushroom Calamari

$16.00

crispy kale, fresno chile, citrus aioli

Persian Mezze

Persian Mezze

$12.00

eggplant kashke, red lentil adasi, za'atar, frisee, saffron vinaigrette, barbari flatbread

Zucchini Crabcake Slider

Zucchini Crabcake Slider

$6.00

brichoe, old bay remoulade, butter lettuce

Iterations

Caramelized Eggplant Bao Buns

Caramelized Eggplant Bao Buns

$14.00

ginger-garlic hoisin, pickled slaw

Charlie Sliders

Charlie Sliders

$12.00

beef patty, jalapeno jam, crispy shallot, brioche bun

Mama's Meatballs

Mama's Meatballs

$15.00

arrabbiata sauce, our ricotta, garlic kale, grilled sourdough

Our Ricotta

Our Ricotta

$10.00

black pepper, lemon, olive oil, grilled sourdough

Compositions

Grilled Asparagus with Fennel Salad

Grilled Asparagus with Fennel Salad

$14.00

grilled asparagus, roasted beet, shaved fennel salad, garlic skordalia, fresh herb olive oil, toasted almond

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

cavatappi pasta, three cheeses, tempeh bacon, chives

Sauteed Swiss Chard & Massaman Curry

Sauteed Swiss Chard & Massaman Curry

$15.00

cauliflower, roasted corn, purple potato, thai coconut curry

Turkish "Lamb" Kofta

Turkish "Lamb" Kofta

$16.00

pine nut, couscous salad, fig relish, tahini yogurt. fig agrodolce

Sweet

Cranberry-Ginger Cake

$12.00

cara-cara icing, cardamom creme anglaise

Molten Chocolate Cake

Molten Chocolate Cake

$12.00

bittersweet chocolate. sable cookie, vanilla bea ice cream, berry coulis

Roasted Pear Crepes

$12.00

candied citrus ricotta, pear, hazelnut, ginger caramel

Sorbet

$10.00

daily selection

NA Milkshake

$10.00

Beverage

Fresh Juice

$8.00

Boylan Cola

$6.00

Boylan Ginger

$6.00

Boylan Black Cherry

$6.00

Acqua Panna

$6.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Refill Club

Zero-Proof

No Regreats

$11.00

Basil Fennel

$11.00

Spicy Pineapple

$11.00

Blackberry Ginger

$11.00

Coffee/Tea

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Pu-Erh

$4.50

Gun Powder

$4.50

Sundew

$4.50

Jasmine Green

$4.50

Chamomile

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Charlie was a Sinner. is located in the bustling Midtown Village of Philadelphia. Specializing in small plates and craft cocktails, charlie is the perfect intimate spot for your next outing!

Location

131 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

