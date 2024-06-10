Charlot’s BBQ and Catering LLC
21084 Hwy 36
Covington , LA 70433
Ribs
- BBQ Ribs
For our delicious BBQ ribs, we start by slow-smoking them to mouthwatering perfection. The meat is juicy, tender, and falls right off the bone. Afterwards, we brush them with our BBQ sauce, which has just the right blend of sweet and tangy flavors. Each bite is packed with the savory taste of our carefully selected spices, and the rich, smoky aroma of the meat will make your taste buds dance with delight. Try our BBQ ribs today and experience a truly unforgettable dining experience.$18.00
- Oil less fried ribs
Looking for something nontraditional and delicious that will satisfy your cravings? Our oil less fried ribs are the perfect choice for anyone who loves the irresistible combination of perfectly cooked ribs. Our chefs start with our amazing smoked ribs, and then take them to the next level by expertly oil less frying them to create a crave-worthy flavor and texture. The result is a dish that's juicy, and simply bursting with flavor. Served with your favorite side dish, our fried ribs are the ultimate comfort food and are a perfect choice for any occasion. Try them today and discover why they're one of our signature dishes!$18.00
- Smoked ribs
Our smoked ribs are an absolute must-try for anyone looking for a truly exceptional BBQ experience. We take premium quality pork ribs, and slow smoke them using traditional methods that have been perfected over generations. The meat turns out incredibly tender, with a rich, smoky flavor that's simply irresistible. We take our time to ensure that every bite is packed with juicy, fall-off-the-bone goodness. Pair this with your favorite sides and a cold drink, and you have the perfect meal for any occasion. Come and savor the taste of our delicious smoked ribs, and discover why they're always one of our top menu items.$18.00
- Just ribs
- Just ribs
$10.00
- Slab of ribs
- Slab of ribs
$30.00
Pulled pork
- Pulled pork Mac and cheese bowl
Imagine a plate of pure indulgence, where two beloved comfort foods collide in a symphony of flavors. This pulled pork mac and cheese is a culinary masterpiece Creamy, velvety mac and cheese, made with a blend of perfectly melted cheeses, creates a luscious base that wraps around each tender strand of pulled pork. The smoky, savory notes of the pork mingle with the rich, cheesy goodness, creating a harmonious balance that is simply irresistible. With each forkful, you'll experience the perfect combination of textures -$12.00
- Pulled pork plate
The pulled pork is generously coated in a luscious barbecue sauce, adding a delightful caramelized glaze that enhances the overall experience. It's a culinary masterpiece that brings together the best of comfort food and barbecue, leaving you craving for more with every mouthwatering bite.$15.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich with fries$12.00
- Pulled pork sandwich$10.00
Chicken
- 2 piece BBQ chicken
Our BBQ chicken is a mouthwatering twist on a classic dish that's sure to delight your taste buds. Our chefs expertly prepare each piece of tender chicken using only the freshest ingredients, and marinate it in our signature BBQ sauce. The result is a smoky, sweet and savory flavor that's impossible to resist. The chicken is cooked to perfection, with each bite bursting with flavor and perfectly juicy. Served with your choice of sides, our BBQ chicken is sure to satisfy any hungry appetite. Try it today and you'll soon discover why it's one of our most popular dishes!$12.00
- 3 piece BBQ chicken
- 3 piece BBQ chicken
$13.00
Seafood
- Fried fish plate$13.00
- Fish and shrimp plate
"Indulge in a delectable duo of crispy fried catfish and succulent shrimp, perfectly seasoned and fried to golden perfection. Served with your choice of two mouthwatering sides, each bite is a delightful symphony of flavors and textures. This dish is sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you craving for more."$18.00
- Shrimp plate$15.00
- Fish and fries
Golden fried catfish served with French fries and seasoned to perfection$12.00
Sides
- Mac and cheese
Indulge in our creamy and comforting Mac and Cheese, crafted with al dente elbow macaroni smothered in a rich and velvety cheese sauce, This hearty and savory classic will take you on a comforting trip down memory lane with every bite."$4.00
- Potato salad$4.00
- Baked beans
Our sweet and spicy baked beans are a flavor explosion that will tantalize your taste buds. Slow-cooked to perfection, each bean is infused with a rich and smoky barbecue sauce, balanced with a hint of sweetness from brown sugar and molasses. But the real kicker comes from the subtle kick of heat, you'll experience a harmonious blend of savory, sweet, and spicy flavors that will leave you craving more. These baked beans are the perfect side dish to complement any meal, adding a zesty twist to your dining experience.$4.00
- Green beans$4.00
- French fries$3.00
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:15 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:15 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:15 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:15 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:15 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:15 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:15 am
