Charlotte Beer Garden

review star

No reviews yet

1300 South Tryon

Charlotte, NC 28202

Order Again

Popular Items

4 Count Buffalo Wings
Beer Garden Burger

Appetizers*

4 Count Buffalo Wings

$7.00

4 Count Dry Rub Wings

$7.00

8 Count Buffalo Wings

$13.00

8 Count Dry Rub Wings

$13.00

Burrata Cheese

$8.00

CBG Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.00

Charcuterie Board

$35.00Out of stock

Double BAKED Pretzel

$15.00

Double Beer Battered Pretzel

$15.00

Esquites Corn Dogs

$7.00

Fried Pork Belly Bites

$10.00

Fried Shrimp

$12.00Out of stock

Fries

$4.00+

Garlic Bread

$2.00

SINGLE BAKED PRETZEL

$8.00

Single Beer Battered Pretzel

$8.00

Tuna Wontons

$10.00

Poutines*

Classic Poutine

$9.00

Pork Belly Poutine

$13.00

Pizzas*

Benedict Pizza

$16.00

Caprese Pizza

$12.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Cluck You

$14.00

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Salads*

House Salad

$6.00+

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Burgers & Sandwiches*

Beer Garden Burger

$12.00

Swiss Burger

$13.00

Filet Sliders

$9.00

Shrimp Po Boy Slider

$6.00Out of stock

Bahn Mi Slider

$5.00

BEYOND Beer Garden Burger (Vegetarian)

$12.00

BEYOND Swiss Burger (Vegetarian)

$13.00

Entrees*

Fried Shrimp Platter

$22.00Out of stock

Filet Medallions

$23.00

Kids

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Kid Tender

$6.00

Kids Corndog

$6.00

Kids Slider

$6.00

Kids Mac Bites

$6.00

BRUNCH

*Side 2 Eggs

$4.00

*Side Bacon

$4.00

*Side Home Fries

$4.00

*Side Waffle

$4.50

Breakfast Pizza

$11.00

Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

$13.00

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

$9.00

Egg Scramble

$10.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$6.00

Catering

Chicken Quesadilla

$19.95

Chips and Salsa

$19.95Out of stock

Mac and Cheese

$39.95Out of stock

Pretzel Bites

$29.95Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail 50

$74.95Out of stock

Sliders 20

$54.95Out of stock

Large House Salad (w/ Dressings on Side)

$39.95Out of stock

Tender Platter 75

$69.95Out of stock

Wing Platter

$75.00+Out of stock

A LA Carte

$Chicken breast (No Side)

$6.00

$Single patty (Nothing else)

$4.00

$Double Patty (Nothing else)

$8.00

1/4 # Hot Dog

$6.00Out of stock

Bag chips

$1.00Out of stock

Off Menu

CBG CHICKEN SAND

$13.00

SWISS CHICKEN SAND

$14.00

CHICKEN POUTINE

$14.00

Retail

Growler

$5.00

Keychain

$2.00

Sticker

$1.00

Sweatshirts

$40.00+

T-Shirt

$15.00+

DRAG DINNER Ticket

$10.00

Employee Retail

Employee T-Shirt

$7.00+

Employee Sweatshirt

$25.00+

Dawg Food

3 Slices Bacon

$3.00

2 4oz Burger Pattys

$6.00

Pup pop

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1300 South Tryon, Charlotte, NC 28202

Directions

