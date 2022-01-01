Charm City Burger Company imageView gallery
Burgers

Charm City Burger Company

review star

No reviews yet

1136 E Hillsboro Blvd

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Order Again

Popular Items

THE GOOD OLE
THE COWBOY
HAND CUT FRIES

Premium Steak Burgers

THE GOOD OLE

THE GOOD OLE

$7.95

Our Proprietary Charm Blend Burger Patty, Topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Pickle and our Signature Charm Sauce. Additional Toppings Extra Charge

THE COWBOY

THE COWBOY

$8.95

Your Choice of Patty, Topped with Thick Cut Pepper Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Pickle, Charm Sauce. *MOST POPULAR

THE VOLCANO

THE VOLCANO

$8.75

Your Choice of Patty, Topped with Pickled Jalapeños, Charm City Burger Company Volcano Sauce, Pepperjack Cheese, Charm Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion

THE BIG SLOPPY

THE BIG SLOPPY

$13.95

All Day Ultimate Brunch Burger with Double Patty, Double Peppered Bacon, Double American Cheese, Hash Brown, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Raw Onion, Charm Sauce… ABSOLUTELY AMAZING

THE LIL SLOPPY

THE LIL SLOPPY

$9.75

Charm Blend 1/3lb Patty, American Cheese, Peppered Bacon, Hash Brown, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Raw Onion, Charm Sauce…AMAZING. *Lil’ Brother of The Big Sloppy

THE SOUTHERN BELLE

THE SOUTHERN BELLE

$8.95

Charm Blend 1/3lb Patty, Muenster Cheese, Spicy BBQ Sauce, Haystack Onions, Creamy Bacon Cole Slaw, Tomato, Garlic Aioli *AWARD WINNER @ BURGER COMPETITION *FAN FAVORITE *STAFF FAVORITE

THE FORAGER

$9.95

1/3lb 100% Grass Fed Patty, Aged White Cheddar, Grilled Mushrooms, Pickled Tomato, Arugula, Garlic Aioli

THE EMPEROR

THE EMPEROR

$11.95

1/2lb American Wagyu Beef Patty Melt, Sauteed Mushrooms, Aged Gruyere, Truffled Aioli, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion and Served On Thick Sliced Brioche Toast

GRILLED PORK BRATWURST

GRILLED PORK BRATWURST

$9.95

New Special!!! GRILLED PORK BRATWURST, topped with Beer Braised Onions, Pickled Cabbage, Spicy German Mustard on a Pretzel Dog Bun. Garnish with Pickled Mustard Seeds $9.95

Other Burgers and Sandwiches

SUNSHINE STEAK SANDWICH

SUNSHINE STEAK SANDWICH

$8.95

Grilled Angus Skirt Steak, Grilled Onions, Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onion Straws, Hoagie Roll

THE GOBBLER

THE GOBBLER

$6.95

Turkey Burger, Swiss, Cranberry Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle on a Whole Wheat Oat Bun

HOT DIGGITY DOG

HOT DIGGITY DOG

$6.00

All Beef 1/4lb Kosher Hot Dog, Served Grilled or Ripper Style (Deep Fried) The Dirty Dog is Topped with American Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onions. …AMAZING

THE HIPPIE

THE HIPPIE

$6.95

Veggie Burger, Homemade Blend of Beets, Mushrooms, Quinoa, Beans, Oats and Spices Served on a Whole Wheat Bun. *Vegan Aioli available upon request

SUSHI TUNA

SUSHI TUNA

$8.95

Ground Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna, Sesame–Chili Spiced, Kimchi Slaw, Wasabi Aioli, Sweet Soy-Lime Glaze* Chef Recommends Cooked Under

THE GREEK

THE GREEK

$8.95

Spiced Lamb Burger, Greek Salad Slaw, Garlic Tziki, Tomato, Feta Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

THE PLAIN JANE

THE PLAIN JANE

$7.95

Chicken Sandwich served Grilled or Crispy, Topped with Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

EL DIABLO

EL DIABLO

$8.50

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Topped with Charm City Burger Company Volcano Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickled Jalapeños and Garlic Sauce

THE CHEFFY

THE CHEFFY

$9.75

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Topped with Candied Bacon Strips, Grilled Onions, House Bleu Cheese Spread, Sweet Chili Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato *FAN FAVORITE

THE REDNECK

THE REDNECK

$8.95

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, Bacon, Honey Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato and Topped with Onion Ring.

THE FOODIE

THE FOODIE

$8.95

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Sauteed Shrooms, Aged Swiss, Grilled Tomato, Garlic Aioli

Other Specialties

THE BIG SALAD

THE BIG SALAD

$8.00

Fresh Spring Mix, Green Apple, Baby Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans and Choice of Dressing. Adding Protein to Salad will have Additional Charge.

8 GRILLED CHICKEN WINGS

8 GRILLED CHICKEN WINGS

$10.50

8 Garlic-Herb Marinated Chicken Wings, Slow Roasted, Flash Fried and Kissed by the Grill. Choice of Amazing Homemade Sauces : Volcano, Sweet BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Soy-Lime Caramel, Sweet Chili Sauce or Served Plain (Garlic Herb)

16 GRILLED CHICKEN WINGS

16 GRILLED CHICKEN WINGS

$20.00

16 Garlic-Herb Marinated Chicken Wings, Slow Roasted, Flash Fried and Kissed by the Grill. Amazing Homemade Sauces : Volcano, Sweet BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Soy-Lime Caramel, Sweet Chili Sauce or Served Plain ( Garlic Herb)

KIDS TENDER

$4.95

Three Chicken Tenders

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$4.95

American Cheese, Thick Sliced Brioche Bread

KIDS BURGER

$7.95

PLAIN Burger with/without American Cheese. Served with French Fries.

Sides

HAND CUT FRIES

$4.25

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.50

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

$4.50

TATER TOTS

$4.50

SWEET TOTS

$4.50

KALE & APPLE CRUNCH SALAD

$4.50

CORN NUGGETS

$4.50

Dessert

OREO FRITTERS

$4.20

3 Fried Oreos, Powdered Sugar, Chocolate Drizzle, 1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

THE CARNIE

$4.20

Fried Twinkie, Cut into 3 Pieces, Powdered Sugar, Chocolate Drizzle, 1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

MILKSHAKE

$5.95

VEGAN MILKSHAKE

$7.20

TWO SCOOPS

$2.75

N/A Beverage

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1136 E Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Directions

Gallery
Charm City Burger Company image
Charm City Burger Company image

