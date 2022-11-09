Main picView gallery

Charm Thai Kitchen 1710 E Cotati Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1710 E Cotati Ave

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

PAD THAI
SEE EW
THAI ICED TEA

DRINKS

THAI ICED TEA

THAI ICED TEA

$5.00
BLACK MILK TEA

BLACK MILK TEA

$6.00
THAI ICED GREEN TEA

THAI ICED GREEN TEA

$5.00
THAI ICED COFFEE

THAI ICED COFFEE

$5.00
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$4.00
ARNOLD PALMER

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00
PLAIN ICED TEA

PLAIN ICED TEA

$4.00
CANNED SODA

CANNED SODA

$3.00

CANNED SODA.

SPARKLING WATER

SPARKLING WATER

$3.00
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.50
APPLE JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$4.00
THAI TEA LEMONADE

THAI TEA LEMONADE

$5.00

1/2 THAI ICED TEA , 1/2 LEMONADE

GINGER BEER

GINGER BEER

$4.00
HERBAL JASMINE TEA

HERBAL JASMINE TEA

$3.00
HERBAL GREEN TEA

HERBAL GREEN TEA

$3.00

STARTERS

GARLIC GREEN BEANS

GARLIC GREEN BEANS

$8.00

STIR FRIES GREEN BEANS IN GARLIC SAUCE.

COMBINATION APPETIZER

COMBINATION APPETIZER

$14.00

VEGAN SPRING ROLLS, SAMOSAS AND CHICKEN POT STICKERS WITH SWEET SOUR, PONZU SAUCE.

VEGGIE SAMOSAS

VEGGIE SAMOSAS

$9.00

PUFF PASTRY WITH POTATO, CARROT AND ONION.

CHICKEN LUMPIA

CHICKEN LUMPIA

$8.00

DEEP FRIED CHICKEN ROLLS.

CHICKEN SATAY

CHICKEN SATAY

$9.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, PEANUT SAUCE AND CUCUMBER SALAD.

SUMMER ROLLS

SUMMER ROLLS

$9.00

SOFT SALAD ROLLS WITH PEANUT SAUCE.

CRAB RANGOON

CRAB RANGOON

$9.00

CRAB AND CREAM CHEESE.

SALTED EDAMAME

SALTED EDAMAME

$6.00

SERVED WARM

CHICKEN POT STICKERS

CHICKEN POT STICKERS

$8.00

CHICKEN GYOZA, VINEGAR SOY SAUCE.

GOLDEN TOFU

GOLDEN TOFU

$10.00

CRISPY TOFU SAUTEED WITH SWEET CHILI SAUCE.

COCONUT SHRIMP

COCONUT SHRIMP

$9.00

BREADED COCONUT SHRIMP, SWEET SOUR DIPPING SAUCE.

CRISPY VEGGIE ROLLS

CRISPY VEGGIE ROLLS

$8.00

DEEP FRIED VEGAN ROLLS, SWEET SOUR SAUCE.

CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

$13.00

FRIED CHICKEN WINGS SAUTEED WITH SWEET CHILI SAUCE.

CRISPY TOFU

CRISPY TOFU

$8.00

Deep fried tofu with tasty peanut dipping sauce on the side.

TARO PUFF

TARO PUFF

$9.00

Our signature homemade puff pastry with blistered crust and sweet taro filling.

TOFU SUMMER ROLLS

TOFU SUMMER ROLLS

$9.00

Vegan salad rolls with romaine, rice noodle, carrots and tofu.

BEEF GYOZA

BEEF GYOZA

$9.00

DEEP FRIED BEEF GYOZA, PONZU SAUCE.

SOUP

TOM YUM

TOM YUM

$12.00

HOT AND SOUR SOUP WITH CARROT, ONION, MUSHROOM.

TOM KHA

TOM KHA

$12.00

COCONUT MILK SOUP WITH CARROT, ONION AND MUSHROOM.

SALAD

GRILLED SHRIMP AVOCADO SALAD

GRILLED SHRIMP AVOCADO SALAD

$15.00

GRILLED SHRIMP, AVOCADO, CARROTS, CHERRY TOMATO WITH LIME DRESSING.

BEEF SALAD

BEEF SALAD

$12.00

SLICED BEEF, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, LIME DRESSING.

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

MIXED GREENS, TOMATOES, VINAIGRETTE DRESSING.

GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

$13.00

GRILLED SHRIMP , LIME DRESSING.

CRISPY TOFU SALAD

CRISPY TOFU SALAD

$11.00

MIXED GREENS, FRIED TOFU, LIME DRESSING.

LARB CHICKEN

LARB CHICKEN

$13.00

Minced chicken flavored with lime dressing, red onion, cucumber, cilantro and rice powder.

RICE BOWL

BBQ DUCK

BBQ DUCK

$19.00

ROASTED DUCK WITH CHOICE OF RICE. SERVED WITH HONEY GARLIC SAUCE.

BBQ PORK

BBQ PORK

$15.00

MARINATED PORK, SERVES WITH BROCCOLI,CARROT AND YOUR CHOICE OF RICE.

BBQ CHICKEN

BBQ CHICKEN

$14.00

MARINATED CHICKEN, BROCCOLI.

FRIED CHICKEN

FRIED CHICKEN

$14.00

BROCCOLI, SWEET SOUR SAUCE.

BBQ SHRIMP

BBQ SHRIMP

$16.00

GRILLED SHRIMP, BROCCOLI, CARROT

BBQ SALMON

BBQ SALMON

$16.00

GRILLED SALMON, BROCCOLI AND CARROTS.

VEGETABLES

VEGETABLES

$13.00
CHICKEN TERIYAKI

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$14.00

Grill chicken teriyaki with choice of rice.

PANKO SHRIMP

PANKO SHRIMP

$15.00

Crispy coconut shrimp, broccoli and carrot.

CURRY

RED

RED

$13.00

SPICY COCONUT BASED CURRY WITH VEGETABLES.

YELLOW

YELLOW

$13.00

MILD COCONUT BASED CURRY WITH POTATO, CARROT, ONION.

PUMPKIN

PUMPKIN

$14.00

KABOSHA SQUASH WITH RED CURRY.

DUCK CURRY

DUCK CURRY

$17.00

Roasted duck, pineapple, tomato with red curry sauce.

GREEN CURRY

GREEN CURRY

$13.00Out of stock

Medium spicy coconut based curry with vegetables and protein choices.

NOODLE

CRAB & SHRIMP PAD THAI

CRAB & SHRIMP PAD THAI

$20.00

REAL CRAB MEAT AND SHRIMP, EGG, RICE NOODLE WITH VINAIGRETTE SAUCE, BEANSPROUT TOPPED WITH GROUNDED PEANUT.

PAD THAI

PAD THAI

$13.00

RICE NOODLE, EGG, BEANSPROUT, PEANUT.

SEE EW

SEE EW

$13.00

FLAT RICE NOODLE, EGG, BROCCOLI, ONION.

KEE MAO

KEE MAO

$13.00

SPICY FLAT RICE NOODLE, EGG, ONION, CABBAGE.

PEANUT NOODLE

PEANUT NOODLE

$13.00

STEAMED RICE NOODLE, BROCCOLI, CARROT, PEANUT SAUCE.

NOODLE SOUPS

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$13.00

CLEAR BROTH, RICE NOODLE, BEANSPROUT.

BEEF NOODLE SOUP

BEEF NOODLE SOUP

$13.00

RICE NOODLE, BEANSPROUT, CILANTRO.

CURRY NOODLE

CURRY NOODLE

$14.00

YELLOW CURRY WITH RICE NOODLE.

TOMYUM NOODLE

TOMYUM NOODLE

$14.00

HOMEMADE SWEET AND SOUR STYLE, RICE NOODLE, BEANSPROUT.

TOMKHA NOODLE

TOMKHA NOODLE

$13.00

COCONUT MILK, RICE NOODLE.

DUCK NOODLE SOUP

DUCK NOODLE SOUP

$16.00

Roasted duck with rice noodle, cabbage, spinach, beansprout and cilantro.

FRIED RICE

HEALTHY FRIED RICE

HEALTHY FRIED RICE

$14.00

Brown rice fried up with egg, vegetables and your protein choices.

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$14.00

Chicken and shrimp, fried up with jasmine rice, onion, peas and carrot.

CLASSIC FRIED RICE

CLASSIC FRIED RICE

$12.00

Jasmine rice fried up with egg, carrot, peas and onion.

CURRY FRIED RICE

CURRY FRIED RICE

$12.00

Jasmine rice fried up with egg, yellow curry powder, peas and carrot.

CRAB MEAT FRIED RICE

CRAB MEAT FRIED RICE

$17.00

Crab meat fried up with egg, jasmine rice, peas and carrot.

STIR FRIES

BASIL

$13.00

STIR FRIES MIX VEGETABLES WITH YOUR PROTEIN CHOICE, SPICY BASIL SAUCE.

EGGPLANT

EGGPLANT

$13.00
BROCCOLI

BROCCOLI

$13.00

BROCCOLI, MUSHROOMS, CARROTS, STIR FRIES WITH GARLIC AND OYSTER SAUCE.

VEGGIE DELUXE

VEGGIE DELUXE

$13.00

MIXED VEGETABLES WITH GARLIC PEPPER SAUCE.

PEANUT SAUCE

PEANUT SAUCE

$13.00

Mix vegetables, stir fries with peanut sauce.

SIDES

JASMINE RICE

JASMINE RICE

$2.50
BROWN RICE

BROWN RICE

$3.00Out of stock
STICKY RICE

STICKY RICE

$3.00
STEAM VEGETABLES

STEAM VEGETABLES

$4.00
CUCUMBER SALADS

CUCUMBER SALADS

$4.00

STEAM NOODLE

$3.00
PEANUT SAUCE

PEANUT SAUCE

$4.00
STEAM BROCCOLI

STEAM BROCCOLI

$4.00
STEAM FLAT RICE NOODLE

STEAM FLAT RICE NOODLE

$3.00
INSTANT RAMEN NOODLE

INSTANT RAMEN NOODLE

$2.50

Pick any instant ramen noodle from our front counter. :)

CHIPS

CHIPS

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1710 E Cotati Ave, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jam's Joy Bungalow - Cotati - 101 East Cotati Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
101 East Cotati Avenue Cotati, CA 94931
View restaurantnext
Vinoma Tapas Argentinas
orange star5.0 • 187
5085 Redwood Dr Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext
Bear Republic Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
5000 Roberts Lake Rd. Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext
honey badger coffee house - 101 Golf Course Dr Suite A3
orange starNo Reviews
101 Golf Course Dr Suite A3 Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext
Hana Japanese Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
101 Golf Course Drive Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext
Twin Oaks Roadhouse
orange star4.1 • 579
5745 Old Redwood HWY Penngrove, CA 94951
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rohnert Park

Vinoma Tapas Argentinas
orange star5.0 • 187
5085 Redwood Dr Rohnert Park, CA 94928
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rohnert Park
Santa Rosa
review star
Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Novato
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston