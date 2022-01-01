Restaurant header imageView gallery

Charmed Kitchen

155 Reviews

$$

123 s chester st

Baltimore, MD 21231

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Bagel
Cheeseburger

Breakfast

Bagel

$1.75

your choice of bagel, served w/your choice of schmear

Banana Nutella Pancakes

$12.50

nutella and maple syrup served with fresh fruit

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.75

egg plus your choice of meat, cheese, & bread

Charmed Grilled Cheese

$9.50

White american, cheddar cheese, provolone, bacon, arugula, served on multigrain bread.

Day Break Toast

$8.50

multigrain toast topped with goat cheese schmear & carrot chutney, sprinkled with toasted pine nuts & honey

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

egg plus your choice of cheese & bread

Kids Blueberry Pancakes

$8.00

Lox Platter

$11.50

slices of lox, cream cheese, tomatoes, sliced onions, capers, w/your choice of bagel

Lox Sandwich

$11.50

slices of lox, cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, & capers served on your choice of bagel

Omelette

$12.50

choose 4 ingredients: choose 1 meat, 2 veggies, cheese & home-style potatoes

Power Box

$6.50

plain yogurt, fresh fruit salad, granola and a bagel

Choices/Sides

Two Eggs

$3.50

American Cheese

$1.00

Bacon

$3.00

Bagel

$1.75

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Fruit

$3.00

Homestyle Potatoes

$3.00

Jam & butter

$2.00

Lunch Fries

$5.00

Morning Toast

$3.00

Mushrooms

$3.00

Pepperjack Cheese

$1.00

Peppers & Onions

$3.00

Provolone Cheese

$1.00

Sausage

$3.00

Sauteed Spinach

$3.00

Side of Cream Cheese

$1.50

Side of Veggie Cream Cheese

$2.50

Smoked Salmon/Lox

$7.00

Swiss Cheese

$1.00

Yogurt

$3.00

Tomato (sliced)

$3.00

Tomato (diced)

$3.00

Bakery

Bagels

$1.75

Baguette

$3.75

Received fresh daily, first come first served

Beignets

Beignets

$6.00

Choc Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Baked daily, first come first served

Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Baked daily, first come first served

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.95Out of stock

Baked Friday, Saturday and Sunday in limited numbers. First come first served.

Appetizers

Blackened Chicken Nachos

$12.00

House-made tortilla chips topped with our crazy chilli, melted cheese, & fresh jalapeños

Calamari

$12.75

Chicken Nachos

$11.00

Crab Dip

$12.00

Goat Cheese Croquette

$12.00

Wings

$12.50

jumbo wings served with carrots & celery with your choice of ranch or blue cheese

Fried Pierogis

$12.00

six (6) fried potato & cheese pierogis, tossed in your choice of sauce

Flatbreads

$12.00

1 Lb Stm Shrimp

$20.00

1/2 Lb Stm Shrimp

$10.00

Soups

Cream Of Crab

$12.00

Half & Half Crab Soup

$12.00

Maryland Crab

$12.00

Tomato Bisque

$8.00

White Chicken Chili - Cup

$5.00

White Chicken Chili - Bowl

$8.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.50

romaine, kalamata olives, anchoives, aged parmesan cheese, & caesar dressing

Charmed House Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, vegetables, olives, aged parm, house-made vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

romaine, kalamata olives, anchovies, parmesan & caesar dressing

Side House Salad

$5.00

mixed greens, vegetables, olives, aged parmesan, & balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach & Berry Salad

$13.50

spinach, berries, blue cheese, toasted pine nuts, and balsamic vinaigrette

Tortilla Cobb Salad

$13.50

romaine, spinach, & arugula topped with onions, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, roasted corn, shredded cheddar cheese, & house-made tortilla strips

Watermelon Salad

$13.00Out of stock

sliced watermelon layered with goat cheese, served on a bed of arugula drizzled w/ strawberry vinaigrette

Apple & Roasted Beet Salad

$14.50

mixed greens, thinly sliced apples, roasted beets, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, & honey-mustard vinaigrette

Sandwiches

all sandwiches come with chips, unless otherwise noted.

Beyond Burger

$15.50

beyond burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & your choice of cheese, comes with fries

Charmed Grilled Cheese

$9.50

White american, cheddar cheese, provolone, bacon, arugula, served on multigrain bread.

Charmed Meatball Sub

$15.50

house-made meatballs, marinara sauce, ricotta cheese spread, melted brie, served on a baguette

Cheeseburger

$12.50

all-beef burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & your choice of cheese, comes with fries

Chesapeake Burger

$16.00

all-beef burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & house-made crab dip

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.50

house-made chicken salad with arugula & tomato served on multigrain bread

Da Butch

$14.50

salami, mortadella, capicola, hots, tomato, provolone cheese, served on a baguette

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

roasted chicken breast with tomatoes, caramelized red onion, bacon, house-made dijon schmear & blue cheese, served on brioche

Ham & Dijon

$12.00

ham, swiss cheese, sliced cucumber, baby spinach, house-made dijon schmear, served on multigrain bread

Hawaiian BBQ Burger

$15.50

all-beef burger topped with crispy bacon, sliced pineapple, lettuce, tomato, & BBQ sauce, served on brioche bun, comes with fries

Hondu Burger

$14.50

all-beef burger topped with beer-caramelized onions, white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, & house-made "Animal Sauce", served on brioche bun, comes with fries

Hot Italian

Hot Italian

$12.50

Spicy sausage, sautéed peppers & onions, arugula, house-made dijon schmear, provolone cheese, served on ciabatta

The Six-Five

$11.00

spinach, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, hots, olive tapenade, avocado spread, served on multigrain bread

Turkey & Bacon

Turkey & Bacon

$13.50

sliced turkey, bacon, arugula, swiss cheese, tomatoes, house-made dijon schmear, served on ciabatta

Monster Burger W Fries

$13.00Out of stock

All-beef patty with your choice of cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, & onion on a brioche-style bun.

Entrees

Charmed Meatballs

$16.00

Blend of veal, beef & pork, served over pasta with marinara & aged parmesan

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

house-made mac & cheese mixed with fresh jalapenos & bacon

Rose Pasta

Rose Pasta

$14.00

penne pasta & sautéed spinach tossed with house-made vodka & sundried tomato rosé sauce, comes with your choice of chicken or shrimp

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$17.00

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

Zombie Eyes

$15.00Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Peppers & Onions

$3.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00

Sauteed Spinach

$3.00

Side Of Chips

$3.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$6.00

Kids Menu

all kids lunch comes with entrée + 1 side!

Kids Blueberry Pancakes

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Drinks

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Sides

Kids French Fries

$3.00

Kids Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Kids Yogurt

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood café serving coffee, breakfast, lunch, & dinner. We also have a small grocery as well as wine, beer, & cocktails to-go!

Website

Location

123 s chester st, Baltimore, MD 21231

Directions

Gallery
Charmed Kitchen image
Charmed Kitchen image
Charmed Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ekiben Fells Point
orange star5.0 • 1,572
1622 Eastern Ave Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Johnny Rad's
orange star4.5 • 1,224
2108 Eastern Ave Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Ministry of Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
1900 E Lombard St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Happy Hour Heaven - Baltimore
orange star4.5 • 222
1901 Gough St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
La Barrita RestoBar
orange star4.8 • 418
32 N Chester St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
BMORE TAQUERIA
orange starNo Reviews
1733 Eastern Avenue Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

La Barrita RestoBar
orange star4.8 • 418
32 N Chester St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Inner Harbor
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
SBIC
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Mid - Govans
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Jones Falls Area
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Fells Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Charles Village
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Charles North
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston