Charmers Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

1675 Main Street

Freeland, WA 98249

Pizzas

Chicken Pesto

$14.00Out of stock

Pesto Sauce, Grilled chicken Breast, Green Onion, Mushrooms, Mozzarella and Arugula

Margherita

$12.00Out of stock

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil

Grinder

$15.00Out of stock

Marinara Sauce, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Mozzarella. Topped with Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes and Pepperoncini.

Crabby

$16.00Out of stock

Béchamel Sauce, Green Onion, Fresh Dungeness Crabmeat, Mozzarella and Parmesan

Clam

$16.00Out of stock

Olive Oil, Garlic, Red pepper flakes, Green Onion, Clams and Mozzarella

Veg

$12.00Out of stock

Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Onion, Artichoke Hearts, Mozzarella, Feta and Arugula

Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Calzone

$12.00

Caesar Dressing, Grilled Chicken Breast, Green Onion, Bacon, Provolone and Mozzarella

1/2# Deluxe Burger

$13.00

White Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Tomato and Lettuce, Fries

Avocado Chicken Burger

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Avocado, Fresh Tomato and Lettuce, Fries

Crabwich

$18.00

Country Sourdough grilled with Fresh Dungeness Crab, White cheddar cheese, Bacon and Avocado, Fries

Lobster Roll

$21.00

Classic Lobster Roll, Fries

Entrées

Cod & Fries

$13.00

Served with Coleslaw

Prawn & Fries

$15.00

Served with Coleslaw

House Made Lasagna

$16.00

Served with Side Caesar or green salad.

Crab Mac n' Cheese

$17.00

Served with Side Salad

Crab Cakes

$19.00

Served with Fries or Caesar Salad

Meatball Pasta

$14.00

4 Large Meatballs with Pasta and Marinara Sauce

Salads

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad

$15.00

Organic Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion, English Cucumber, Marinated Grilled Chicken and Feta Cheese

Wine

Split of Prosecco

$10.00

Passimento, Italy

Glass of Chardonnay

$7.00

Sand Point, 2018, Washington

Bottle of Chardonnay

$26.00

Sand Point, 2018, Washington

Glass Sauv Blanc

$7.00

Mont Blanc, 2018, Chile

Bottle Sauc Blanc

$26.00

Mont Blanc, 2018, Chile

Glass Pinot Gris

$9.00

Spindrift, 2017, Oregon

Bottle Pinot Gris

$27.00

Spindrift, 2017, Oregon

Glass Rose

$7.00

Campuget, 2018, Costières de Nîmes, France

Bottle Rose

$21.00

Campuget, 2018, Costières de Nîmes, France

Glass Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Huntsman, 2017, Columbia Valley

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

Huntsman, 2017, Columbia Valley

Glass Malbec

$7.00

Punto Finale, 2018, Argentina

Bottle Malbec

$26.00

Punto Finale, 2018, Argentina

Glass Red IQ

$10.00

Pamplin Family, 2016, Columbia Valley, WA

Bottle Red IQ

$31.00

Pamplin Family, 2016, Columbia Valley, WA

Glass Pinot Noir

$13.00

Spindrift, 2017, Compton Vineyards, Oregon

Bottle Pinot Noir

$39.00

Spindrift, 2017, Compton Vineyards, Oregon

Glass Red Blend

$11.00

Passimento, 2018, Italy

Bottle Red Blend

$33.00

Passimento, 2018, Italy

Beer

Pike Brewing, IPA

$5.50

Red Hook, ESB

$5.50

Alaskan, Amber Ale

$5.50

Shock Top, Belgian Ale

$5.50

Stella Artois, Lager

$5.50

Scuttlebutt, Porter

$5.50

Michelob Ultra, Lager

$5.50

Elysian, Space dust IPA

$5.50

Elysian, Immortal IPA

$5.50

Bud Light, Lager

$3.50

Budweiser, Lager

$3.50

O’Douls, N/A, Lager

$3.50

Bottle Finnriver Cider

$10.00Out of stock

Cranberry/Black Currant/Pear,

Specials

rotates daily

Chicken Verde

$14.00

Layers of corn tortillas, chicken, mild green Chile's and our cheese blend baked to perfection.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Southern Italian Northwest Fresh

Location

1675 Main Street, Freeland, WA 98249

Directions

