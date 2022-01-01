A map showing the location of Charras Grand ForksView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Charras Grand Forks

No reviews yet

3915 32nd Ave S

Grand Forks, ND 58201

Appetizers

Fresh Guacamole

$11.00

Nachos Fajita

$13.00

Mucho Nacho

$12.00

Skewer & Fries

$9.00

Doraditos

$11.00

Queso Fundido

$9.00

Queso Dip

$6.00

Bean Dip

$5.00

Spicy Salsa

$2.00

Burritos

Burrito Supreme

$14.00

Burrito Special

$14.00

Burrito Grande

$16.00

Blanco Fajito

$14.00

Nacho Cheese Burrito

$14.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.00

Enchiladas al Carbon

$14.00

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.00

Street Tacos

Chicken Street Tacos

$15.00

Steak Street Tacos

$17.00

Carnitas Street Tacos

$17.00

Walleye Street Tacos

$19.00

Shrimp Street Tacos

$19.00

TACO FLIGHT

$44.00

Clasicos

Carne Asada

$20.00

Ribeye

$31.00

Cazuela

$44.00

Arrachera

$19.00

Parrillada

$22.00

Parrillada X 2

$37.00

Especialidades

Pollo en Chipotle

$16.00

Chori-Pollo

$16.00

Charras Especial

$18.00

Quesadilla Fajita

$14.00

Flautas

$14.00

Chimichanga

$14.00

Carnitas

$15.00

De La Costa

Trio Shrimp

$24.00

Al Ajillo

$22.00

Camarones a la Diabla

$20.00

Fajitas

Fajitas

$17.00

Fajitas For Two

$29.00

Vegetarian

Veggie Burrito

$15.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$15.00

Veggie Enchiladas

$15.00

Veggie Chimichanga

$15.00

Veggie Fajita

$15.00

A la Carta

Sides

Jalapeños

Chips & Salsa

Avocado

Sauces

Tortillas

$2.00

Taco

$3.00

Enchilada

$3.00

Grilled Taco

$4.00

Burrito

$5.00

Quesadilla

$5.00

Spanish Rice

$4.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Rice and beans

$7.00

French Fries

$3.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Shrimp Skewer

$5.00

Chalupa

$4.00

Meats

Combination

La Uno

$13.00

La Dos

$15.00

La Tres

$15.00

Dessert

Churros

$18.00

Churros (no hot chocolate)

$15.00

Flan

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Bananna Wraps

$10.00Out of stock

Salads

Grilled Salad

$12.00

Taco Salad

$12.00

Grill Fajita Taco Salad

$13.00

Taquitos Salad

$11.00

Creación Del Chef

Birria

$17.00

Creamy Roasted Poblano Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

California Burrito

$18.00Out of stock

Loaded Chile Relleno

$18.00Out of stock

Burrito Coronado

$17.00Out of stock

Tostadas

$16.00Out of stock

Burrito Mojado

$17.00Out of stock

Creamy Chipotle Pasta

$18.00Out of stock

Creamy Poblano Pasta

$18.00Out of stock

Carnitas

$17.00Out of stock

Burrito Vaquero

$17.00Out of stock

Empanadas

$17.00Out of stock

Tamales

$17.00Out of stock

Green Chicken Posole

$16.00Out of stock

Pozole

$16.00Out of stock

Tacos Al Pastor

$18.00Out of stock

Salmon

$20.00Out of stock

Chile Relleno

$17.00Out of stock

Ceviche

$15.00Out of stock

Enchiladas Tapatías

$16.00Out of stock

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$20.00Out of stock

Camarones Rancheros

$21.00Out of stock

Piña Loca

$18.00Out of stock

Ranchera

$17.00Out of stock

Scampi Pasta

Out of stock

Filet Tenders

$27.00Out of stock

Chipotle Pork Chops

$16.00Out of stock

Scampi Pasta

$23.00Out of stock

Kids

Chicken Tender

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Soda

Soda

$3.00

Horchata

$5.00

Jamaica

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Soda & Puree

$4.00

Kids Horchata

$3.00

Kids Jamaica

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Margaritas

House Margarita

$9.00

Reposado Margarita

$13.00

Jalapeño Margarita

$11.00

Skinny Margarita

$11.00

Flavored Margarita

$11.00

Coronarita

$12.00

Patrón Margarita

$30.00

Maragrita Flight

$19.00

Avocado Margarita

$14.00

Virgin Margarita

$9.00

Jordan 23

$19.00

Signature Drinks

Michelada

$10.00

Piña Colada

$12.00

Mule

$9.00

Spanish Sangria

$9.00

Hawaiian Dream

$14.00

Dirty Horchata

$12.00

Daquiri

$11.00

Del Corazon

$14.00

Eva's Peach

$13.00

From Agaves

Cantarito

$18.00

Tequila Infused

$11.00

Me Vale Tepache

$11.00Out of stock

Vida Oaxaca

$11.00

Beer

Domestic Draft Beer

$6.00

Imported Draft Beer

$7.00

Craft Draft Beer

$7.00

Dom. Beer Bottle

$4.00

Imp. Beer Bottle

$5.00

Clamato 4 Oz

$2.00

Shots

Regular Shot

$5.00

Top Shelf Shot

$6.00

Premium Shot

$8.00

Regular Double Shot

$8.00

Top Shelf Double Shot

$10.00

Regular Double Shot

$13.00

Selected Tequila

Selected Tequila

Premium Tequila

Patron

$8.00

Don Julio

$8.00

Herradura

$8.00

Tequila Ocho

$8.00

1800

$7.00

Hornitos

$7.00

Casamigos

$8.00

Terramana

$8.00

El Tesoro

$8.00

Espolon

$8.00

Cabo Wabo

$8.00

Siete Leguas

$8.00

Sauza

$7.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Tres Genaraciones

$8.00

Maestro Dobel

$8.00

Casa Dragones

$8.00

Casa Nobel

$8.00

Avion

$8.00

Olmeca Altos

$7.00

Chinaco

$8.00

Camarena

$7.00

Prospero

$7.00

Partida

$7.00

El Mayor

$8.00

Addictivo

$8.00Out of stock

Milagro

$8.00

Corralejo

$7.00

El Jimador

$7.00

Cazadores

$7.00

100 Años

$7.00Out of stock

Bayo

$8.00Out of stock

Exotico

$8.00

Chamucos

$9.00

Centenario

$8.00

Tres Agaves

$8.00

Mi Campo

$7.00

Dulce Vida

$8.00

De Leon

$8.00

Corazon

$8.00

Corzo

$8.00

Cenote

$8.00

Villa One

$8.00

1921

$8.00

El Fumador

$8.00

Centinela

$8.00

Santo

$8.00

Monte Azul

$8.00

Hussongs

$8.00

Astral

$8.00

Contigo

$8.00

Peligrso

$8.00

Cabrito

$6.00

Tequila Flights

Highlands Flight

$22.00

Siete Leguas Blanco Don Julio Reposado Patron Añejo El Tesoro Extra Añejo

Flying With Celebrities

$24.00

Flying First-Class

$32.00

Don Patron Supremo 1530 Flight

$55.00

Flying Private

$130.00

Blanco Flight

$14.00

Reposado Flight

$17.00

Añejo Flight

$19.00

Extra Añejo Flight

$26.00

Cristalino Flight

$19.00

Mezcal Flight

$18.00

International flight

$350.00

Mezcal

All Mezcal

Mixed Drinks

Vodka

Rum

Whiskey

Gin

Miscellaneous

Wines

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Tequila Exclusive

Patrón Platinum

$15.00

Patrón Smokey

$20.00

Patrón Piedra

$30.00

Patrón Burdeos

$40.00

Don Julio 70

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$15.00

Don Julio Primavera

$15.00

Don Julio Real

$30.00

Herradura Ultra

$10.00

Herradura Legend

$12.00

Herradura Selección Suprema

$25.00

Herradura 150 Aniversario

$40.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$8.00

Maestro Dobel Humito

$8.00

Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino X.A

$15.00

Maestro Dobel 50 1968

$90.00

Fuenteseca 7 Años

$15.00

Fuenteseca 11 Años

$25.00

Fuenteseca 15 Años

$35.00

Fuenteseca 21 Años

$60.00

Código George Strait

$15.00

Código Xlll

$160.00

1800 Cristalino

$10.00

1800 Milenio

$15.00

Mcacallan M

$350.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3915 32nd Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

