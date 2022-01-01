- Home
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Charras Grand Forks
No reviews yet
3915 32nd Ave S
Grand Forks, ND 58201
Order Again
Appetizers
Burritos
Street Tacos
Clasicos
Especialidades
Vegetarian
A la Carta
Combination
Dessert
Creación Del Chef
Birria
$17.00
Creamy Roasted Poblano Chicken
$17.00Out of stock
California Burrito
$18.00Out of stock
Loaded Chile Relleno
$18.00Out of stock
Burrito Coronado
$17.00Out of stock
Tostadas
$16.00Out of stock
Burrito Mojado
$17.00Out of stock
Creamy Chipotle Pasta
$18.00Out of stock
Creamy Poblano Pasta
$18.00Out of stock
Carnitas
$17.00Out of stock
Burrito Vaquero
$17.00Out of stock
Empanadas
$17.00Out of stock
Tamales
$17.00Out of stock
Green Chicken Posole
$16.00Out of stock
Pozole
$16.00Out of stock
Tacos Al Pastor
$18.00Out of stock
Salmon
$20.00Out of stock
Chile Relleno
$17.00Out of stock
Ceviche
$15.00Out of stock
Enchiladas Tapatías
$16.00Out of stock
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
$20.00Out of stock
Camarones Rancheros
$21.00Out of stock
Piña Loca
$18.00Out of stock
Ranchera
$17.00Out of stock
Scampi Pasta
Out of stock
Filet Tenders
$27.00Out of stock
Chipotle Pork Chops
$16.00Out of stock
Scampi Pasta
$23.00Out of stock
Soda
Margaritas
Signature Drinks
Beer
Shots
Selected Tequila
Premium Tequila
Patron
$8.00
Don Julio
$8.00
Herradura
$8.00
Tequila Ocho
$8.00
1800
$7.00
Hornitos
$7.00
Casamigos
$8.00
Terramana
$8.00
El Tesoro
$8.00
Espolon
$8.00
Cabo Wabo
$8.00
Siete Leguas
$8.00
Sauza
$7.00
Jose Cuervo
$6.00
Tres Genaraciones
$8.00
Maestro Dobel
$8.00
Casa Dragones
$8.00
Casa Nobel
$8.00
Avion
$8.00
Olmeca Altos
$7.00
Chinaco
$8.00
Camarena
$7.00
Prospero
$7.00
Partida
$7.00
El Mayor
$8.00
Addictivo
$8.00Out of stock
Milagro
$8.00
Corralejo
$7.00
El Jimador
$7.00
Cazadores
$7.00
100 Años
$7.00Out of stock
Bayo
$8.00Out of stock
Exotico
$8.00
Chamucos
$9.00
Centenario
$8.00
Tres Agaves
$8.00
Mi Campo
$7.00
Dulce Vida
$8.00
De Leon
$8.00
Corazon
$8.00
Corzo
$8.00
Cenote
$8.00
Villa One
$8.00
1921
$8.00
El Fumador
$8.00
Centinela
$8.00
Santo
$8.00
Monte Azul
$8.00
Hussongs
$8.00
Astral
$8.00
Contigo
$8.00
Peligrso
$8.00
Cabrito
$6.00
Tequila Flights
Highlands Flight
$22.00
Siete Leguas Blanco Don Julio Reposado Patron Añejo El Tesoro Extra Añejo
Flying With Celebrities
$24.00
Flying First-Class
$32.00
Don Patron Supremo 1530 Flight
$55.00
Flying Private
$130.00
Blanco Flight
$14.00
Reposado Flight
$17.00
Añejo Flight
$19.00
Extra Añejo Flight
$26.00
Cristalino Flight
$19.00
Mezcal Flight
$18.00
International flight
$350.00
Mezcal
Mixed Drinks
Tequila Exclusive
Patrón Platinum
$15.00
Patrón Smokey
$20.00
Patrón Piedra
$30.00
Patrón Burdeos
$40.00
Don Julio 70
$10.00
Don Julio 1942
$15.00
Don Julio Primavera
$15.00
Don Julio Real
$30.00
Herradura Ultra
$10.00
Herradura Legend
$12.00
Herradura Selección Suprema
$25.00
Herradura 150 Aniversario
$40.00
Maestro Dobel Diamante
$8.00
Maestro Dobel Humito
$8.00
Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino X.A
$15.00
Maestro Dobel 50 1968
$90.00
Fuenteseca 7 Años
$15.00
Fuenteseca 11 Años
$25.00
Fuenteseca 15 Años
$35.00
Fuenteseca 21 Años
$60.00
Código George Strait
$15.00
Código Xlll
$160.00
1800 Cristalino
$10.00
1800 Milenio
$15.00
Mcacallan M
$350.00
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3915 32nd Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
