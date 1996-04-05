Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Steakhouses

Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar

652 Reviews

$$

1019 Government St

Unit A

Ocean Springs, MS 39564

INSTRUCTIONS

LOOKING FOR DAILY SPECIALS? ↗

Out of stock

SELECT "CLICK HERE FOR MORE MENUS" ↗ AND SELECT THE DAILY SPECIALS MENU

CURBSIDE PICKUP INSTRUCTIONS

Out of stock

Please wait on the patio, or in your car in front of the restaurant. We will bring your food out to you.

Soup & Salad & Appetizers

Bleu Wedge Salad

$14.95

Bacon, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Steak Tips Topped with Fried Onions

Crab Ceaser Salad

$12.95Out of stock

House Ceaser

$9.95

Smoked Chicken Breast, Alabama Style BBQ Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Arugula Topped with Crumbled Goat Cheese

Crawfish Mac & Cheese

$18.95

Crawfish tails, artichokes, cheddar cheese, smoked gouda, bacon, & spinach topped with toasted panko

Tuna Nachos

$13.95

Fried Wontons, Cilantro, Cucumber, Sriracha Aioli, Tobiko

Fried Green Tomatoes

$18.00

Fried green tomatoes, arugula, pickled slaw, & gulf shrimp tossed in creole remoulade

Crab Claws

$21.00

Crispy fried crab claws served with housemade remoulade

Pineapple Poke Bowl

$21.95Out of stock

Crab, seaweed, pineapple, jalapeno, edamame, avocado, tobiko, ahi tuna, & coconut rice

Crispy Duck Leg

$24.95Out of stock

Tossed in a sweet & spicy sauce, with cilantro & sesame seeds

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Sweet Sherry Vinaigrette

Steaks

Small Aged Filet (5oz)

$33.00

28 day wet aged certified Angus

Large Aged Filet (10oz)

$43.00

28 day wet aged certified Angus

Small Aged Ribeye (8oz)

$33.00

28 day wet aged certified Angus

Large Aged Ribeye (16oz)

$43.00

28 day wet aged certified Angus

Dry Aged Ribeye (14oz)

$64.95

Topped with red wine demi, served with broccoli rabe and roasted baby carrots,

Dinner Entrees

Seafood Pasta

$30.00

Gulf Shrimp, Crab, Spinach, & Parmesan Cheese over Housemade Fettucine

Gulf Coast Surf & Turf

$68.95

Sliced 8Oz Cast Iron Skillet Filet, Asparagus with a Snow Crab Topper, Served in a Spicy Cajun Broth

Trout

$29.95

MS Gulf Shrimp, Panzanella Style Salad, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Garlic Toasted Baguette in a Chili Tomato Broth

Scallops & Pork Belly

$30.95Out of stock

Roasted Corn, Tomato Basil & Brown Butter, Pan Seared Scallops & Crispy Pork Belly

Tamales

$22.95

MS Delta Tamales, Fire Roasted Corn, Pickled Red Onion & Lime Crema Topped with Cilantro

Sides

Side Of Spinach

$11.00

Shrimp Potato Salad

$8.95

Side Of Garlic Parmesan Wedges

$10.00

Side Of Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Sweet Sherry Vinaigrette

Side Of Asparagus

$11.00

Side of Fries

$4.95Out of stock

Side of Veggies

$3.95

Side of Bacon

$3.95

Side of Bacon Jam

$4.95

Blu Chz Topper

$3.00

Side of Cheddar Cheese

$2.00

Side Of Crabmeat Topper

$20.00

Side Of Crawfish Topper

$11.00

Side of Demi Glaze

$3.00

Side Of Mushroom Topper

$6.00

Side Of Onion Topper

$4.00

Side Fry Oyster

$9.95

Add L T O

$1.50

Side of Aioli

$0.95

Side Of Scallop Topper

$22.00Out of stock

Side Of Shrimp Topper

$10.00

Side of Steak Taco Meat

$5.95

Side of Gouda

$2.95

Side Of Pita

$2.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese & Bacon

$12.00

Kids Chicken Bites

$12.00

Alfredo Pasta

$11.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Kids Fry

$5.00

Kids Steaks N Fries

$16.00

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Barq's Rootbeer

$2.50

Mocktail

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Butcher's Menu

5oz Filet Raw

5oz Filet Raw

$16.50

1 uncooked 28 day wet aged certified angus steak

10oz Filet Raw

10oz Filet Raw

$30.00

1 uncooked 28 day wet aged certified angus steak

14oz Pork Chop Raw

14oz Pork Chop Raw

$13.00

1 uncooked 28 day wet aged certified

Oysters

$54.00

Catering Food

$45.00

Sm Shrimp

$9.35

Med Shrimp

$46.26

Lrg Shrimp

$65.37
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1019 Government St, Unit A, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Directions

Gallery
Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar image
Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar image
Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar image

