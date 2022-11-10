Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

High Banks Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

36 Main Street

Mount Morris, NY 14510

Large Cheese Pizza
Pretzel Bread Sticks
Chicken Wings

Soup of the Day

Chili

Chili

$4.95+

Homemade Beef and Chili Bean with Grilled Hard Roll. Cup or Bowl.

Shareable Specials

Pulled Pork Tots

$8.95

Generous helping of Tater Tots topped with Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese Blend and Bacon

Totchos

$8.95

Generous helping of Tater Tots topped with Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Taco Meat, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes and Black Olives.

Sandwich Specials

Grilled Ham & Swiss with Soup

Grilled Ham & Swiss with Soup

$13.95

Grilled Ham and Swiss Melt on Marble Rye with choice of Soup.

Turkey Melt with Soup

Turkey Melt with Soup

$13.95

Turkey Melt on Grilled Rye with Bacon, American Cheese, and Tomato with choice of Soup

Wednesday Specials

Pulled Pork Tacos (2)

$7.95

Two (2) BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos, topped with Cole Slaw, Cheddar in a Tortilla

Ribs Special

Ribs Special

$17.95+

Full or Half Rack of Ribs with Choice of Side.

Shareables

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$10.95

Tender breaded shrimp tossed in a creamy spicy sauce. Also available with any of our wing sauces.

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$5.95

Toasted Garlic Bread topped with Mozzarella and a side of Red Sauce.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Crispy Chicken Breast Tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce

Combo Platter

Combo Platter

$11.95

Chicken Fingers, Cheese Curds, Pizza Logs, Onion Rings

Fried Portobello Mushroom Strips

Fried Portobello Mushroom Strips

$8.95

Breaded and Fried Portobello Mushroom Strips served with a side of Blue Cheese or Ranch for dipping.

Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds

Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds

$8.95

Fried Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds, served with Marinara Sauce

Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$12.95

Tortilla Chips topped with Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Cheese Sauce, Thousand Island Dressing and Scallions

Loaded French Fries

Loaded French Fries

$9.95

Crispy Fries topped with Cheddar Cheese Blend, Bacon, and Scallions. Served with Ranch Dressing

Nachos

Nachos

$10.95

Tri-Colored chips piled high with a cheddar cheese blend, black olives, tomatoes, jalapenos and scallions. Served with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream

Pickle Chips

Pickle Chips

$7.95

Savory battered Pickle Chips served with Ranch Dressing

Pizza Logs

Pizza Logs

$8.95

Filled with Pepperoni & Cheese, served with Marinara Sauce

Poutine Fries

Poutine Fries

$9.95

A Shareable Portion of French Fries Topped with Cheese Curds and Smothered in a Country Style Gravy

Pretzel Bread Sticks

Pretzel Bread Sticks

$8.95

Three warm Pretzel Sticks seasoned with course salt. Served with Honey Mustard and Beer Cheese dipping sauces.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.95

A flour tortilla filled with a cheddar cheese blend, black olives, tomatoes, jalapenos and scallions. Served with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.95

Spin Dip with Chips

Wings

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.95+

Fried wings served with Celery / Carrots and your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing (10)

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$14.95+

Served with Celery and your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing (10)

High Banks Plate

High Banks Plates are served with Mac Salad, Fries, Onions, and topped with High Banks own Spicy Meat Sauce. Includes your Choice of Two Meats
High Banks Plate

High Banks Plate

$13.95

High Banks plates are served with Mac Salad, Fries, Onions, and topped with High Banks own spicy Meat Sauce. Includes your choice of Two Meats

Burgers

High Banks Burger

High Banks Burger

$12.95

Build Your Own Burger!!

Cattleman's Burger

Cattleman's Burger

$12.95

Steak burger with bacon Cattleman's Gold BBQ, onion and cheddar on a hard roll. Comes with a side.

Cordon Bleu Burger

Cordon Bleu Burger

$12.95

Steak burger topped with ham, crumbled bleu and Swiss cheese. Comes wit a side.

Crumbler Burger

Crumbler Burger

$12.95

Bleu Cheese and Bacon

Jack Daniels Burger

Jack Daniels Burger

$12.95

Burger with a Jack Daniels glaze, lettuce and tomato.

Patriot Burger

Patriot Burger

$12.95

Cheddar and Bacon

Poutine Burger

Poutine Burger

$12.95

Cheese Curds and Gravy

Rodeo Burger

Rodeo Burger

$12.95

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Ring and BBQ Sauce

Screamin Nacho Burger

Screamin Nacho Burger

$12.95

PepperJack and Jalapenos

Swiss Mushroom Burger

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$12.95

Swiss and Mushrooms

Triple Cheese Burger

Triple Cheese Burger

$12.95

Provolone, Cheddar, and Swiss

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$12.95

A spicy Black Bean Burger with a Southwest Flavor

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$12.95

Coarse ground and seasoned for a savory taste

Sandwiches & Wraps

Beef on Weck Sandwich

Beef on Weck Sandwich

$12.95

Roast Beef on a kimmelweck roll with side.

California Reuben

California Reuben

$12.95

Corned Beef or Turkey on Marble Rye with Thousand Island, Swiss Cheese, and Cole Slaw with a Side.

Chicken Bacon Swiss Sandwich

Chicken Bacon Swiss Sandwich

$12.95

Breaded Chicken Cutlet deep fried topped with Bacon, Swiss Cheese and Honey Mustard

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Breaded or Grilled Chicken dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion

Classic Reuben Sandwich

Classic Reuben Sandwich

$12.95

Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese and Russian Dressing grilled on Rye Bread

French Dip Sandwich

French Dip Sandwich

$12.95

Thinly Sliced Roast Beef topped with Provolone Cheese, served with Au Jus on the SIde

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken Breast Grilled and dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$12.95

Beefsteak with Caramelized Onions. Provolone, Mushrooms and Peppers on a toasted Hoagie Roll. Comes with a side.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

BBQ Pulled Pork, served with creamy coleslaw

BLT Wrap

BLT Wrap

$12.95

Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bleu Cheese Dressing and Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.95

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Ranch Dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Onions, and Caesar Dressing

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayonnaise.

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.95

Sliced Turkey, Bacon and Lettuce with Ranch Dressing in Garlic Pesto Wrap. Comes with a Side.

Entrees

Breaded Shrimp Basket

Breaded Shrimp Basket

$11.95

Breaded Shrimp served with cocktail sauce and coleslaw

Ribs

Ribs

$14.95+

Full or 1/2 Rack of Ribs. Fall off the bone tenderness. Glazed with a spicy BBQ sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw

Stuffed Shells (4) in Red Sauce

Stuffed Shells (4) in Red Sauce

$11.95

4 cheese stuffed shells in red sauce. Comes with garlic bread and side salad.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Homemade mac and cheese with a smoky gouda white cheese blend.

Bacon Mac & Cheese

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$11.95

Homemade Mac and Cheese with a generous amount of Bacon.

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$11.95

Homemade mac and cheese with BBQ pulled pork.

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$11.95

Homemade mac and cheese with chicken, celery and carrots in a spicy buffalo cheese blend and a crumbly blue cheese topping.

Lobster (Blend) Mac & Cheese

Lobster (Blend) Mac & Cheese

$14.95

Homemade Mac and Cheese with a generous amount of a Lobster and Seafood Blend.

Soups & Salads

Black & Blue Salad

Black & Blue Salad

$13.95

Grilled Steak served over fresh lettuce and topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and bleu cheese crumbles

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

Breaded Chicken cutlet sliced over fresh romaine with tomatoes, red onions, baked croutons and bleu cheese crumbles

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Fresh Romaine served with Parmesan Cheese, Red Onions, Croutons, and Caesar dressing

Lettuce Wedge

Lettuce Wedge

$9.95

Crisp Wedges of Fresh Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Dressing and Bleu Cheese Crumbles. Drizzled with a Sweet Balsamic Glaze

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$4.95+Out of stock

Crock or cup of French Onion soup with melted Swiss and croutons.

Seafood Bisque

Seafood Bisque

$6.95+

Lobster, Shrimp, Scallops and a Seafood Blend in a Creamy Bisque.

Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$6.95

With 2 toppings max.

Small Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$8.95

Max of 6 Toppings

Large Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$12.95

Max of 6 Toppings

Small BBQ Pork Pizza

Small BBQ Pork Pizza

$12.95

Red Sauce, BBQ, Pulled Pork, Red Onion and Mozzarella Cheese

Large BBQ Pork Pizza

Large BBQ Pork Pizza

$17.95

Red Sauce, BBQ, Pulled Pork, Red Onion and Mozzarella Cheese

Gluten Free BBQ Pork Pizza

$14.95

Red Sauce, BBQ, Pulled Pork, Red Onion and Mozzarella Cheese

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.95

Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Chicken, and Mozzarella Cheese

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.95

Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Chicken, and Mozzarella Cheese

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.95

Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Chicken, and Mozzarella Cheese

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$12.95

Red or White Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, and Ranch Dressing

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.95

Red or White Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, and Ranch Dressing

GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.95

Red or White Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, and Ranch Dressing

Small Five Cheese Pizza

Small Five Cheese Pizza

$12.95

Red or White Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar, and Parmesan Cheese

Large Five Cheese Pizza

$17.95

Red or White Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar, and Parmesan Cheese

Gluten Free Five Cheese Pizza

$14.95

Red or White Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar, and Parmesan Cheese

Small Garden Veggie Pizza

Small Garden Veggie Pizza

$16.95

Red or White Sauce, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Sweet Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese

Large Garden Veggie Pizza

$21.95

Red or White Sauce, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Sweet Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese

GF Garden Veggie Pizza

GF Garden Veggie Pizza

$18.95

Red or White Sauce, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Sweet Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese

Small Hawaiian Pizza

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$12.95

Red Sauce, BBQ, Ham, Pineapple, and Mozzarella Cheese

Large Hawaiian Pizza

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$17.95

Red Sauce, BBQ, Ham, Pineapple, and Mozzarella Cheese

Gluten Free Hawaiian Pizza

$14.95

Red Sauce, BBQ, Ham, Pineapple, and Mozzarella Cheese

Small Meat Overload Pizza

$16.95

Red or White Sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, and Mozzarella Cheese

Large Meat Overload Pizza

$22.95

Red or White Sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, and Mozzarella Cheese

Gluten Free Meat Overload Pizza

$18.95

Red or White Sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, and Mozzarella Cheese

Small Spinach Artichoke Pizza

Small Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$12.95

White Sauce, Spinach, Artichoke, Mozzarella, and Parmesan Cheese

Large Spinach Artichoke Pizza

Large Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$17.95

White Sauce, Spinach, Artichoke, Mozzarella, and Parmesan Cheese

GF Spinach Artichoke Pizza

GF Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$14.95

White Sauce, Spinach, Artichoke, Mozzarella, and Parmesan Cheese

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Max of 6 Toppings.

Children's Menu

Kids Hamburger

$7.95

Kids Meals include French Fries or Tater Tots, Kid Size Milk, Juice or Soda

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.95

Kids Meals include French Fries or Tater Tots, Kid Size Milk, Juice or Soda

Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese

Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Kids Meals include French Fries or Tater Tots, Kid Size Milk, Juice or Soda

Kids Hot Dog

$7.95

Kids Meals include French Fries or Tater Tots, Kid Size Milk, Juice or Soda

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Kids Meals include French Fries or Tater Tots, Kid Size Milk, Juice or Soda

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Meals include French Fries or Tater Tots, Kid Size Milk, Juice or Soda

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.00
French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

Fresh Cut French Fries

$3.00

Fresh cut 3/8" French Fries

Mac Salad

Mac Salad

$3.00

Mixed Vegetables

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Rosemary Fries

$3.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Desserts

Caramel Brownie Bite Cheesecake

$7.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.00

Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie

$7.00

Sauces - Extra

1000 Island Dressing

$0.50

Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Boom Boom

$0.50

Cattleman's Gold BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Ceasar Dressing

$0.50

Chipotle BBQ

$0.50

Country Gold

$0.50

Country Sweet

$0.50

French Dressing

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan Dressing

$0.50

High Banks Sauce

$0.50

Honey BBQ

$0.50

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.50

Hot Wing Sauce

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Jack Daniels Sauce

$0.50

LeFroise BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Meat Sauce

$1.00

Medium Wing Sauce

$0.50

Mild Wing Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

N/A Beverages

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fresca

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

High Banks Tavern is a neighborhood restaurant & bar focusing on great food & beverage, entertainment, atmosphere and outstanding service.

Website

Location

36 Main Street, Mount Morris, NY 14510

Directions

Gallery
High Banks Tavern image
High Banks Tavern image

