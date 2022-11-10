- Home
High Banks Tavern
36 Main Street
Mount Morris, NY 14510
Popular Items
Shareable Specials
Sandwich Specials
Wednesday Specials
Shareables
Bang Bang Shrimp
Tender breaded shrimp tossed in a creamy spicy sauce. Also available with any of our wing sauces.
Cheesy Bread
Toasted Garlic Bread topped with Mozzarella and a side of Red Sauce.
Chicken Fingers
Crispy Chicken Breast Tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
Combo Platter
Chicken Fingers, Cheese Curds, Pizza Logs, Onion Rings
Fried Portobello Mushroom Strips
Breaded and Fried Portobello Mushroom Strips served with a side of Blue Cheese or Ranch for dipping.
Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds
Fried Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds, served with Marinara Sauce
Irish Nachos
Tortilla Chips topped with Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Cheese Sauce, Thousand Island Dressing and Scallions
Loaded French Fries
Crispy Fries topped with Cheddar Cheese Blend, Bacon, and Scallions. Served with Ranch Dressing
Nachos
Tri-Colored chips piled high with a cheddar cheese blend, black olives, tomatoes, jalapenos and scallions. Served with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream
Pickle Chips
Savory battered Pickle Chips served with Ranch Dressing
Pizza Logs
Filled with Pepperoni & Cheese, served with Marinara Sauce
Poutine Fries
A Shareable Portion of French Fries Topped with Cheese Curds and Smothered in a Country Style Gravy
Pretzel Bread Sticks
Three warm Pretzel Sticks seasoned with course salt. Served with Honey Mustard and Beer Cheese dipping sauces.
Quesadilla
A flour tortilla filled with a cheddar cheese blend, black olives, tomatoes, jalapenos and scallions. Served with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Spin Dip with Chips
Wings
High Banks Plate
Burgers
High Banks Burger
Build Your Own Burger!!
Cattleman's Burger
Steak burger with bacon Cattleman's Gold BBQ, onion and cheddar on a hard roll. Comes with a side.
Cordon Bleu Burger
Steak burger topped with ham, crumbled bleu and Swiss cheese. Comes wit a side.
Crumbler Burger
Bleu Cheese and Bacon
Jack Daniels Burger
Burger with a Jack Daniels glaze, lettuce and tomato.
Patriot Burger
Cheddar and Bacon
Poutine Burger
Cheese Curds and Gravy
Rodeo Burger
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Ring and BBQ Sauce
Screamin Nacho Burger
PepperJack and Jalapenos
Swiss Mushroom Burger
Swiss and Mushrooms
Triple Cheese Burger
Provolone, Cheddar, and Swiss
Black Bean Burger
A spicy Black Bean Burger with a Southwest Flavor
Turkey Burger
Coarse ground and seasoned for a savory taste
Sandwiches & Wraps
Beef on Weck Sandwich
Roast Beef on a kimmelweck roll with side.
California Reuben
Corned Beef or Turkey on Marble Rye with Thousand Island, Swiss Cheese, and Cole Slaw with a Side.
Chicken Bacon Swiss Sandwich
Breaded Chicken Cutlet deep fried topped with Bacon, Swiss Cheese and Honey Mustard
Chicken Sandwich
Breaded or Grilled Chicken dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
Classic Reuben Sandwich
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese and Russian Dressing grilled on Rye Bread
French Dip Sandwich
Thinly Sliced Roast Beef topped with Provolone Cheese, served with Au Jus on the SIde
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Breast Grilled and dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Beefsteak with Caramelized Onions. Provolone, Mushrooms and Peppers on a toasted Hoagie Roll. Comes with a side.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ Pulled Pork, served with creamy coleslaw
BLT Wrap
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bleu Cheese Dressing and Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Ranch Dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Onions, and Caesar Dressing
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayonnaise.
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
Sliced Turkey, Bacon and Lettuce with Ranch Dressing in Garlic Pesto Wrap. Comes with a Side.
Entrees
Breaded Shrimp Basket
Breaded Shrimp served with cocktail sauce and coleslaw
Ribs
Full or 1/2 Rack of Ribs. Fall off the bone tenderness. Glazed with a spicy BBQ sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw
Stuffed Shells (4) in Red Sauce
4 cheese stuffed shells in red sauce. Comes with garlic bread and side salad.
Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese
Homemade mac and cheese with a smoky gouda white cheese blend.
Bacon Mac & Cheese
Homemade Mac and Cheese with a generous amount of Bacon.
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
Homemade mac and cheese with BBQ pulled pork.
Buffalo Mac & Cheese
Homemade mac and cheese with chicken, celery and carrots in a spicy buffalo cheese blend and a crumbly blue cheese topping.
Lobster (Blend) Mac & Cheese
Homemade Mac and Cheese with a generous amount of a Lobster and Seafood Blend.
Soups & Salads
Black & Blue Salad
Grilled Steak served over fresh lettuce and topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and bleu cheese crumbles
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Breaded Chicken cutlet sliced over fresh romaine with tomatoes, red onions, baked croutons and bleu cheese crumbles
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine served with Parmesan Cheese, Red Onions, Croutons, and Caesar dressing
Lettuce Wedge
Crisp Wedges of Fresh Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Dressing and Bleu Cheese Crumbles. Drizzled with a Sweet Balsamic Glaze
French Onion Soup
Crock or cup of French Onion soup with melted Swiss and croutons.
Seafood Bisque
Lobster, Shrimp, Scallops and a Seafood Blend in a Creamy Bisque.
Pizza
Personal Cheese Pizza
With 2 toppings max.
Small Cheese Pizza
Max of 6 Toppings
Large Cheese Pizza
Max of 6 Toppings
Small BBQ Pork Pizza
Red Sauce, BBQ, Pulled Pork, Red Onion and Mozzarella Cheese
Large BBQ Pork Pizza
Red Sauce, BBQ, Pulled Pork, Red Onion and Mozzarella Cheese
Gluten Free BBQ Pork Pizza
Red Sauce, BBQ, Pulled Pork, Red Onion and Mozzarella Cheese
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Chicken, and Mozzarella Cheese
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Chicken, and Mozzarella Cheese
GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Chicken, and Mozzarella Cheese
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Red or White Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, and Ranch Dressing
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Red or White Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, and Ranch Dressing
GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Red or White Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, and Ranch Dressing
Small Five Cheese Pizza
Red or White Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar, and Parmesan Cheese
Large Five Cheese Pizza
Red or White Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar, and Parmesan Cheese
Gluten Free Five Cheese Pizza
Red or White Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar, and Parmesan Cheese
Small Garden Veggie Pizza
Red or White Sauce, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Sweet Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese
Large Garden Veggie Pizza
Red or White Sauce, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Sweet Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese
GF Garden Veggie Pizza
Red or White Sauce, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Sweet Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese
Small Hawaiian Pizza
Red Sauce, BBQ, Ham, Pineapple, and Mozzarella Cheese
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Red Sauce, BBQ, Ham, Pineapple, and Mozzarella Cheese
Gluten Free Hawaiian Pizza
Red Sauce, BBQ, Ham, Pineapple, and Mozzarella Cheese
Small Meat Overload Pizza
Red or White Sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, and Mozzarella Cheese
Large Meat Overload Pizza
Red or White Sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, and Mozzarella Cheese
Gluten Free Meat Overload Pizza
Red or White Sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, and Mozzarella Cheese
Small Spinach Artichoke Pizza
White Sauce, Spinach, Artichoke, Mozzarella, and Parmesan Cheese
Large Spinach Artichoke Pizza
White Sauce, Spinach, Artichoke, Mozzarella, and Parmesan Cheese
GF Spinach Artichoke Pizza
White Sauce, Spinach, Artichoke, Mozzarella, and Parmesan Cheese
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
Max of 6 Toppings.
Children's Menu
Kids Hamburger
Kids Meals include French Fries or Tater Tots, Kid Size Milk, Juice or Soda
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Meals include French Fries or Tater Tots, Kid Size Milk, Juice or Soda
Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese
Kids Meals include French Fries or Tater Tots, Kid Size Milk, Juice or Soda
Kids Hot Dog
Kids Meals include French Fries or Tater Tots, Kid Size Milk, Juice or Soda
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids Meals include French Fries or Tater Tots, Kid Size Milk, Juice or Soda
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Meals include French Fries or Tater Tots, Kid Size Milk, Juice or Soda
Sides
Desserts
Sauces - Extra
1000 Island Dressing
Balsamic Dressing
BBQ
Blue Cheese Dressing
Boom Boom
Cattleman's Gold BBQ Sauce
Ceasar Dressing
Chipotle BBQ
Country Gold
Country Sweet
French Dressing
Garlic Parmesan Dressing
High Banks Sauce
Honey BBQ
Honey Mustard Dressing
Hot Wing Sauce
Italian Dressing
Jack Daniels Sauce
LeFroise BBQ Sauce
Mango Habanero
Marinara
Meat Sauce
Medium Wing Sauce
Mild Wing Sauce
Ranch Dressing
Salsa
Sour Cream
Sweet Chili
Tarter Sauce
N/A Beverages
Cherry Coke
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Fresca
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Orange Soda
Raspberry Tea
Red Bull
Root Beer
Sprite
Unsweetened Ice Tea
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
High Banks Tavern is a neighborhood restaurant & bar focusing on great food & beverage, entertainment, atmosphere and outstanding service.
36 Main Street, Mount Morris, NY 14510