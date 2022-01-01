Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Charred Burger + Bar SouthPointe Pavilions

review star

No reviews yet

2910 Pine Lake Rd Suite N

Lincoln, NE 68516

Popular Items

CHARRED BURGER
PLAIN JANE
BACON & BEER CHEESE BURGER

APPETIZERS

CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00+
BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$10.00
FRIED CHEESY PICKLES

FRIED CHEESY PICKLES

$9.00
CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$7.50
HAYSTACK

HAYSTACK

$9.00
AVOCADO RANCH

AVOCADO RANCH

$9.50
SRIRACHA BUFFALO

SRIRACHA BUFFALO

$8.50

SALADS

CHARRED SALAD

CHARRED SALAD

$12.00
CHICKEN BLT SALAD

CHICKEN BLT SALAD

$10.00

WAGYU BURGERS

BACON & BLEU

BACON & BLEU

$10.50
BACON RANCH

BACON RANCH

$10.00
BBQ

BBQ

$10.00
BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST

$11.00
BACON & BEER CHEESE BURGER

BACON & BEER CHEESE BURGER

$10.50
CHARRED BURGER

CHARRED BURGER

$10.00
CLASSIC

CLASSIC

$9.00
FRENCH DIP BURGER

FRENCH DIP BURGER

$9.50
FUNGI

FUNGI

$9.50
JALAPENO POPPER

JALAPENO POPPER

$10.00
PLAIN JANE

PLAIN JANE

$7.00
STEAKHOUSE

STEAKHOUSE

$10.00

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN AVOCADO

CHICKEN AVOCADO

$8.00
SPICY CHICKEN

SPICY CHICKEN

$7.50
VEGETARIAN

VEGETARIAN

$8.00

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.50+
TOTS

TOTS

$3.50+
ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$4.00+
CHEESE CURDS

CHEESE CURDS

$4.00+
SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

EXTRA SAUCE

KIDS MENU

CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$5.50
GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.50
CHICKEN BITES

CHICKEN BITES

$5.50
SAUTEED CHICKEN BREAST

SAUTEED CHICKEN BREAST

$5.50

DESSERT

BACON CROISSANT SUNDAE

BACON CROISSANT SUNDAE

$7.00
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE SUNDAE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE SUNDAE

$6.00
BUTTERMILK BROWNIE A LA MODE

BUTTERMILK BROWNIE A LA MODE

$5.00
WARM CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

WARM CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$4.00
COKE FLOAT

COKE FLOAT

$3.50
SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$2.50

SODA

COKE

COKE

$2.50
DT. COKE

DT. COKE

$2.50
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.50
DR. PEPPER

DR. PEPPER

$2.50

LEMONADE

HOUSE LEMONADE

HOUSE LEMONADE

$3.50

ICED TEA

ICED TEA

ICED TEA

$2.50
ARNOLD PALMER

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We don't take the typical route toward preparing a better burger. At Charred, we focus on making the best burger we can. That's why we choose Wagyu beef for our burgers. Wagyu is a unique breed of cattle known worldwide for its intense marbling. Marbling imparts flavor, juiciness, and tenderness. No other kind of beef comes close to Wagyu in this regard. Wagyu beef, plus the quality ingredients we use, combine for a phenomenal taste experience. Burgers can be done better. And we do them better here. Better Beef = Better Burger.

Website

Location

2910 Pine Lake Rd Suite N, Lincoln, NE 68516

Directions

Charred Burger + Bar image
Charred Burger + Bar image

