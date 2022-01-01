Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Charred Burger + Bar Omaha

review star

No reviews yet

1150 Sterling Ridge Dr,Ste 107

Omaha, NE 68144

Order Again

Popular Items

CLASSIC
PLAIN JANE
CHARRED BURGER

APPETIZERS

CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00+
BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$10.00
CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$7.50

Fries, Beer Cheese Sauce.

HAYSTACK

HAYSTACK

$9.00

Beer Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Charred Jalapenos, Green Onion.

AVOCADO RANCH

AVOCADO RANCH

$9.50

Avocado, Ranch, Bacon, Tomato, Red Onion.

SRIRACHA BUFFALO

SRIRACHA BUFFALO

$8.50

Garlic Sriracha, Sour Cream, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Celery, Green Onion.

FRIED CHEESY PICKLE

FRIED CHEESY PICKLE

$9.00

Egg Roll Wrapped Dill Pickle Spears and Swiss American Cheese.

SALADS

CHARRED SALAD

CHARRED SALAD

$12.00

Wagyu Beef Patty, Cotija Cheese, Tomato, Charred Jalapenos, Greens, Pickled Onions, Charred Scallion Vinaigrette.

CHICKEN BLT SALAD

CHICKEN BLT SALAD

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Greens, Cotija Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Croutons, Ranch.

WAGYU BURGERS

BACON & BEER CHEESE BURGER

BACON & BEER CHEESE BURGER

$10.50

Wagyu Beef Patty, Bacon, Beer Cheese Sauce, Tomato, Onion Straws, on a toasted Brioche Bun.

BACON & BLEU

BACON & BLEU

$10.50

Wagyu Beef Patty, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Peppered Bacon, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, on a toasted Brioche Bun.

BACON RANCH

BACON RANCH

$10.00

Wagyu Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ranch, on a toasted Brioche Bun.

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST

$11.00

Wagyu Beef Patty, American Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Fries, Fried Egg, Honey Mustard, on a toasted Brioche Bun.

CAROLINA BBQ

CAROLINA BBQ

$10.00

Wagyu Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Carolina Style BBQ, Coleslaw, Onion Straws, on a toasted Brioche Bun.

CHARRED BURGER

CHARRED BURGER

$10.00

Wagyu Beef Patty, Peppered Bacon, Balsamic Tomato Jam, Charred Cotija Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, on a toasted Brioche Bun.

CLASSIC

CLASSIC

$9.00

Wagyu Beef Patty, American Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, on a toasted Brioche Bun.

FRENCH DIP BURGER

FRENCH DIP BURGER

$9.50

Wagyu Beef Patty, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, Garlic Aioli, Au Jus, on a toasted Brioche Bun.

FUNGI

FUNGI

$9.50

Wagyu Beef Patty, Roasted Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Truffle Aioli, on a toasted Brioche Bun.

JALAPENO POPPER

JALAPENO POPPER

$10.00

Wagyu Beef Patty, Peppered Bacon, Cream Cheese, Charred Jalapenos, on a toasted Brioche Bun.

PLAIN JANE

PLAIN JANE

$7.00

Wagyu Beef Patty, American Cheese, on a toasted Brioche Bun.

STEAKHOUSE

STEAKHOUSE

$10.00

Wagyu Beef Patty, Sautéed Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese, Horseradish Sauce, on a toasted Brioche Bun.

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN AVOCADO

CHICKEN AVOCADO

$8.00

Seared Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, on a toasted Brioche Bun.

SPICY CHICKEN

SPICY CHICKEN

$7.50

Crispy Chicken, Sriracha Garlic, Charred Jalapenos, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, on a toasted Brioche Bun.

VEGETARIAN

VEGETARIAN

$8.00

Chickpea Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Roasted Mushrooms, on a toasted Brioche Bun.

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

TOTS

TOTS

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

CHEESE CURDS

CHEESE CURDS

SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

Greens, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Croutons.

EXTRA SAUCE

KIDS MENU

CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$5.50
GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.50
CHICKEN BITES

CHICKEN BITES

$5.50
SAUTEED CHICKEN BREAST

SAUTEED CHICKEN BREAST

$5.50

DESSERT

BUTTERMILK BROWNIE A LA MODE

BUTTERMILK BROWNIE A LA MODE

$5.00
SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$2.50
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE SUNDAE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE SUNDAE

$6.00
BACON CROISSANT SUNDAE

BACON CROISSANT SUNDAE

$7.00
WARM CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

WARM CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$4.00
COKE FLOAT

COKE FLOAT

$3.50
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.50

SODA

COKE

COKE

$2.50
DT. COKE

DT. COKE

$2.50
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.50
MR. PIBB

MR. PIBB

$2.50

LEMONADE

HOUSE LEMONADE

HOUSE LEMONADE

$3.50

ICED TEA

ICED TEA

ICED TEA

$2.00
ARNOLD PALMER

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We don't take the typical route toward preparing a better burger. At Charred, we focus on making the best burger we can. That's why we choose Wagyu beef for our burgers. Wagyu is a unique breed of cattle known worldwide for its intense marbling. Marbling imparts flavor, juiciness, and tenderness. No other kind of beef comes close to Wagyu in this regard. Wagyu beef, plus the quality ingredients we use, combine for a phenomenal taste experience. Burgers can be done better. And we do them better here. Better Beef = Better Burger.

Website

Location

1150 Sterling Ridge Dr,Ste 107, Omaha, NE 68144

Directions

Charred Burger + Bar image
Charred Burger + Bar image
Charred Burger + Bar image

