El Charro Mexican Grill Authentic Mexican Cuisine in Radford, Welcome to El Charro Mexican Grill, where tradition meets flavor in the heart of Radford, VA. Our family-owned restaurant offers a warm and inviting atmosphere, perfect for enjoying the rich, authentic tastes of Mexico. From our sizzling fajitas to our signature Street Tacos and mouth-watering Arroz Con Pollo, each dish is crafted with fresh ingredients and a passion for excellence. At El Charro, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional service and a dining experience that feels like home. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply craving a delicious meal, we invite you to join us and discover why we're a local favorite.