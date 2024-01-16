Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails 15 East Kirby Street, Suite D
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Chartreuse is an award winning restaurant run by James Beard semifinalists who focus on fresh, bright, vibrant ingredients, atmosphere, and hospitality. We work with local farmers, mongers, and butchers who cultivate premium quality products to be enjoyed in an open and sunny dining room overlooking the Detroit Institute of Arts in Midtown Detroit. We love you!
Location
15 East Kirby Street, Suite D, Detroit, MI 48202