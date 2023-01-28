Charuma imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Charuma Downtown Providence

review star

No reviews yet

45 Weybosset St

Providence, RI 02903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken
Jasmine Green Tea
Formosa Beauty Milk Tea

Snacks

French Fries

$4.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.45

Taiwanese Chicken Cutlet

$8.95

Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken

$9.75

Wheel Cake

$4.75

Lunch

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$14.99

Tea Original Series

Black Tea

$5.05+

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.05+

Light Oolong Tea

$5.10+

Smoky Oolong Tea

$5.10+

Pu-Er Tea

$5.15+

Formosa Beauty Tea

$5.15+

Milk Tea Series

Black Milk Tea

$5.50+

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.50+

Light Oolong Milk Tea

$5.55+

Smoky Oolong Milk Tea

$5.55+

Pu-Er Milk Tea

$5.60+

Formosa Beauty Milk Tea

$5.60+

Fruit Tea Series

Black Tea

$5.35+

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.35+

Light Oolong Tea

$5.35+

Smoky Oolong Tea

$5.35+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

45 Weybosset St, Providence, RI 02903

Directions

Gallery
Charuma image

Similar restaurants in your area

Little City Coffee & Kitchen - 170 Mathewson St
orange starNo Reviews
170 Mathewson Street Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
orange starNo Reviews
220 Meeting StProvidence, RI Providence, RI 02906
View restaurantnext
Coffee Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
207 Wickenden St Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Pastiche Fine Desserts
orange star4.6 • 2,560
92 SPRUCE STREET Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Brewed Awakenings - Warwick
orange starNo Reviews
1316 Bald Hill Rd. Warwick, RI 02886
View restaurantnext
Burgundian
orange starNo Reviews
55 Park St Attleboro, MA 02703
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Providence

Pizza Queen - Weybosset
orange star4.4 • 3,278
215 weybosset st Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Rooftop at the Providence G
orange star4.1 • 1,828
100 Dorrance St, Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
The Eddy
orange star4.7 • 895
95 Eddy Street Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Res American Bistro - 123 Empire St
orange star4.8 • 162
123 Empire St Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Kin Southern Table + Bar - 71 Washington Street
orange star4.5 • 54
71 Washington Street Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Providence
Fox Point
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Federal Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
College Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston