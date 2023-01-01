Chase Creek Smoke House
105 Reviews
$$
7143 S Depot St
Chase, MI 49623
Dylan Daniel Benefit
Dylan Daniel Donations
Join us for this Taco Fundraiser to benefit the family of Dylan Daniel, who was taken from his family on October 17th. He leaves behind a young daughter. All sales of tacos, plus $1 for every beer sold will go to help the family with funeral expenses and assist with care for his daughter.
Dinner Specials
Meatloaf w/HB Casserole
Two smoked BBQ meatloaf slices and our homemade cheesy hash brown casserole served with our famous coleslaw and roll
Mexican Smothered Chicken
Seasoned chicken breast topped with sautéed onions & green peppers and melting shredded Mexican cheese on a bed of Mexican Rice. Served with tortilla chips & our homemade salsa
Lunch Specials
1/2 Sandwich & Soup
Your choice of 1/2 of a Reuben, 1/2 of a Grilled Ham & Cheese, 1/2 of a Brisket Grilled Cheese, or 2 Pulled Pork Sliders served with a cup or a bowl of one of our soups of the day or chili. (Pictured with Brisket Grilled Cheese & Creamy Broccoli Soup) This item is not available for online ordering due to frequent changes in the soups of the day.
Goulash
Elbow macaroni in a hearty tomato sauce with green peppers, onions, & Bonnie's secret seasonings. Served with garlic toast.
Patty Melt
A 1/2# Angus burger chargrilled to your liking on swirled rye with melting Swiss cheese and grilled onions. Served with chips & a pickle
Beef
Prime Rib
Slow roasted up to 15 hours and hand cut. By far our most popular steak. 12 or 16 oz. prepared medium rare to well and served with a side of au jus and choice of potato, coleslaw or cottage cheese, and a roll. DISCLAIMER ~ This is NOT an item that we recommend for carry out
Rib Eye
Aged and hand cut, our rib eye is the best quality money can buy. 12, 16, or 20 oz. lightly seasoned and char-grilled medium rare to well. Served with your choice of potato, coleslaw or cottage cheese, and a roll (Pictured with a 12 oz. Rib Eye & Baked Potato) DISCLAIMER ~ This is NOT an item that we recommend for carry out
6 oz. Filet
Perfectly marinated and seasoned Beef Tender. Char-grilled rare to medium. Filet sizes vary daily. Served with your choice of potato, coleslaw or cottage cheese, and a roll DISCLAIMER ~ This is NOT an item that we recommend for carry out
8 oz. Filet
Perfectly marinated and seasoned Beef Tender. Char-grilled rare to medium. Filet sizes vary daily. Served with your choice of potato (pictured with French fries), coleslaw or cottage cheese, and a roll DISCLAIMER ~ This is NOT an item that we recommend for carry out
10 oz. Filet
Perfectly marinated and seasoned Beef Tender. Char-grilled rare to medium. Filet sizes vary daily. Served with your choice of potato (pictured with French fries), coleslaw or cottage cheese, and a roll DISCLAIMER ~ This is NOT an item that we recommend for carry out
12 oz. Filet
Perfectly marinated and seasoned Beef Tender. Char-grilled rare to medium. Filet sizes vary daily. Served with your choice of potato, coleslaw or cottage cheese, and a roll DISCLAIMER ~ This is NOT an item that we recommend for carry out
16 oz. Filet
Perfectly marinated and seasoned Beef Tender. Char-grilled rare to medium. Filet sizes vary daily. Served with your choice of potato, coleslaw or cottage cheese, and a roll DISCLAIMER ~ This is NOT an item that we recommend for carry out
Beef Brisket Sampler
Tender hand-sliced smoked brisket, a BBQ chicken leg quarter, half-rack of pork loin ribs, crispy tater tots, our homemade coleslaw, and a corn muffin
Beef Brisket Dinner
12 ounces of our tender, hand-sliced smoked beef brisket, crispy tater tots, mini deep-fried corn on the cob, homemade coleslaw, and corn muffin
Chicken
BBQ Chicken Dinner
Two chicken leg quarters dipped in our famous BBQ sauce served with your choice of potato, coleslaw, and roll
Chicken Tenders
These chicken tenderloins are premium quality and have a crunchy crumb breading with mild flavor and a beautiful golden color. Deep-fried & served with your choice of potato (pictured with baked potato), coleslaw or cottage cheese, and a roll. Your choice of dipping sauce served on the side
Smothered Chicken
A tender, lightly marinated chicken breast grilled and topped with sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, onion and Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of potato, coleslaw or cottage cheese, and a roll
Wings
10 fresh hand-battered bone-in chicken wings deep fried to a golden brown. Served naked or tossed in your choice of hot sauce, buffalo sauce, buffalo bleu cheese, Smokehouse BBQ, or Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of dipping sauce and a celery stick (pictured naked)
Dressing (Extra)
Fish
Shrimp Dinner
6 oz. of butterfly shrimp deep fried to a golden brown served with your choice of potato and our delicious homemade coleslaw
Pike Perch
2 Pike Perch filets lightly dusted and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with your choice of potato (pictured with potato wedges), coleslaw or cottage cheese, and a roll
Walleye
Lightly seasoned and grilled, pan fried, or deep fried (pictured as deep-fried) to a golden brown. Served with your choice of potato, coleslaw or cottage cheese, and a roll
Extra Tartar Sauce
Mexican
Burrito
It’s big … REALLY BIG!!! Our tortilla shells are so big they have to be special ordered and are hand-rolled with seasoned ground beef & refried beans. Surrounded by freshly made tortilla chips, smothered in our homemade red sauce, layered with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomatoes (pictured as a half burrito)
Beef Quesadilla
Grilled quesadilla shells loaded with seasoned beef chicken, cheese, tomatoes, and green onions, melted together for a great combination. Includes sides of our special bean dip, fresh salsa, and sour cream
Beef Brisket Quesadilla w/Gouda
A 12" grilled flour tortilla stuffed with our tender smoked brisket, grilled onions, smoked Gouda cheese, and our homemade Chipotle BBQ Sauce. Served with salsa & sour cream on the side
Beef/Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled quesadilla shells loaded with seasoned beef & chicken (a half quesadilla of each), cheese, tomatoes, and green onions, melted together for a great combination. Includes sides of our special bean dip, fresh salsa, and sour cream
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled quesadilla shells loaded with seasoned chicken, cheese, tomatoes, and green onions, melted together for a great combination. Includes sides of our special bean dip, fresh salsa, and sour cream
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Crispy chicken, smoked bacon, melting cheese, and ranch dressing loaded into grilled quesadilla shells. Served with ranch dressing on the side
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Our famous BBQ pulled pork, sautéed green peppers, onions, and Mexican cheese stuffed into grilled quesadilla shells. Served with homemade BBQ sauce on the side
Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled quesadilla shells loaded with cheese, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and green onions, melted together for a great combination. Includes sides of our special bean dip, fresh salsa, and sour cream
Taco Salad
We start with our large tortilla shell and deep fry it into a bowl, then fill it with crispy lettuce and your choice of seasoned chicken or ground beef, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and cheese. Served with sour cream and our homemade salsa on the side
Bean Dip (Extra)
Salsa (Extra)
Sour Cream (Extra)
Pasta
BBQ Brisket Mac N Cheese
Our creamy homemade Mac N Cheese topped with tender hand-sliced smoked beef brisket, & drizzled with Chipotle BBQ sauce. Served with garlic toast
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac N Cheese
Creamy home style Mac-N-Cheese like grandma used to make with a heaping portion of our famous BBQ pulled pork. Try it! You’ll LOVE it! Served with garlic Texas toast
Breadsticks (2)
Cajun Alfredo
Our creamy homemade Alfredo sauce amped up with Cajun seasoning. Your choice of plain, grilled or crispy chicken, shrimp, or pulled pork. Served with garlic toast. (Pictured with grilled chicken).
Garlic Toast (2)
Pit BBQ
Ribs
2-1/4 pounds of mouth-watering ribs, dipped in our secret BBQ sauce served with our homemade BBQ smoked baked beans, our famous coleslaw, and a corn bread muffin that’s out of this world
Sampler Platter Pork
Delicious sugar smoked pork loin BBQ ribs, a BBQ chicken leg quarter, and our famous BBQ pulled pork served with freshly made tortilla chips, homemade coleslaw, and a corn muffin
Smokehouse Bucket
Sugar smoked pork loin BBQ Ribs, a tender BBQ chicken leg quarter, French fries, crispy celery stick, and a mini deep fried corn on the cob, all served up in a bucket. Delicious!
BBQ Sauce (Extra)
Salads
Greek Salad
Crispy mixed greens topped with Feta cheese, tomatoes, pepper rings, onions, green & black olives, and cucumber. Served with breadsticks and our homemade Greek salad dressing on the side
Chicken BLT Salad
Crisp salad greens with tomato wedges and sliced egg, topped with blended cheeses, bacon, croutons, and your choice of grilled or crispy chicken. Served with breadsticks and our homemade BBQ ranch dressing on the side (Pictured with grilled chicken)
Almond Chicken Cherry Salad
Fresh salad greens topped with sun-dried cherries, sliced almonds, shredded Parmesan cheese, and your choice of grilled or crispy chicken (pictured with grilled chicken). Served with breadsticks and our raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side (Please note: we are currently unable to get the cherry vinaigrette dressing right now. We are substituting with the raspberry vinaigrette, but you're free to choose another type of dressing if you'd prefer that. Thank you for your understanding)
Dressing (Extra)
Sandwiches
Beef Brisket Grilled Cheese
Tender hand sliced smoked beef brisket and melting smoked Gouda cheese on grilled multi-grain bread
BLT Sandwich
Crispy bacon piled high on toasted bread with lettuce, tomato, & mayo. Served with chips & a pickle.
Burger
Fresh, never frozen USDA Angus burger fire-grilled your way and topped with your choice of ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle. Served on a grilled regular or pretzel bun (pictured as single patty on regular bun)
Chicken Sandwich
Make it your way with a tender marinated grilled or hand-battered deep-fried chicken breast topped with your choice of lettuce, tomato, or mayo. Served on your choice of a grilled regular or pretzel bun (pictured as crispy chicken on a pretzel bun with cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo)
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
A delicious combination of American and Swiss cheeses grilled to a golden brown on our homemade white bread
Ham & Cheese
Tender sliced ham with melted American and Swiss cheeses, served on our grilled homemade white bread
Open Face Pulled Pork
Lots of our delicious BBQ pulled pork, southern style, heaped on grilled garlic Texas toast with grilled onion, green pepper, and topped with shredded cheese. Served with chips and a pickle spear
Prime Philly
Thinly sliced prime rib with grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers and topped with melted Swiss cheese piled high on a grilled bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich
It’s the one you’ve heard about. It’s huge! It’s messy! Above all it’s delicious! Served on a grilled regular or pretzel bun with chips and a pickle spear
Pulled Pork Sliders
Nice little potato buns grilled and piled high with our BBQ pulled pork. Order as many as you’d like, but 2 or 3 usually does the job nicely. Served with chips and a pickle spear
Reuben
Tender slices of corned beef brisket slow smoked on-site with melted Swiss cheese, & sauerkraut on grilled swirl rye bread with Thousand Island Dressing on the side. Served with chips & a pickle
Swai Fish Sandwich
Swai filet lightly dusted and deep-fried to a golden brown topped with melting American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our homemade tartar sauce on toasted multi-grain bread. Served with chips & a pickle
Appetizers
Pretzel Breadsticks
3 giant pretzel breadsticks deep-fried to make a crispy crust & rolled in your choice of pretzel salt or parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of our craft beer cheese dip or our homemade pretzel dip.
Cheesy Pepper Jack Pickles
A dill pickle spear wrapped in Pepper Jack cheese and a flour tortilla, deep-fried to a golden brown. Comes with 2 wraps, served with your choice of dipping sauce (pictured with Jalapeno Ranch).
Endless Chips
Try our homemade salsa, delicious bean dip, or creamy craft beer cheese dip with tortilla chips
French Fries
Italian Breadsticks & Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
Our cheese sticks are coated in a distinctive garlic butter breading to complement the creamy mozzarella for a unique flavor. Served with your choice of ranch or marinara sauce
Shredded Cheese & Chips
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
TFG Pickle Pepper Poppers
A new twist on two of your favorite appetizers ... jalapenos, pickles, ham, bacon, & cream cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla & deep-fried to a golden brown. So delicious you don't even need a dipping sauce. Order comes with 2 poppers.