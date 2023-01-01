Chase Creek Smoke House

Almond Chicken Cherry Salad

$16.00

Fresh salad greens topped with sun-dried cherries, sliced almonds, shredded Parmesan cheese, and your choice of grilled or crispy chicken (pictured with grilled chicken). Served with breadsticks and our raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side (Please note: we are currently unable to get the cherry vinaigrette dressing right now. We are substituting with the raspberry vinaigrette, but you're free to choose another type of dressing if you'd prefer that. Thank you for your understanding)