Chase Creek Smoke House

105 Reviews

$$

7143 S Depot St

Chase, MI 49623

Popular Items

Dylan Daniel Benefit

Dylan Daniel Donations

Join us for this Taco Fundraiser to benefit the family of Dylan Daniel, who was taken from his family on October 17th. He leaves behind a young daughter. All sales of tacos, plus $1 for every beer sold will go to help the family with funeral expenses and assist with care for his daughter.

Dinner Specials

Meatloaf w/HB Casserole

$15.50

Two smoked BBQ meatloaf slices and our homemade cheesy hash brown casserole served with our famous coleslaw and roll

Mexican Smothered Chicken

$12.00

Seasoned chicken breast topped with sautéed onions & green peppers and melting shredded Mexican cheese on a bed of Mexican Rice. Served with tortilla chips & our homemade salsa

Lunch Specials

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

$9.50

Your choice of 1/2 of a Reuben, 1/2 of a Grilled Ham & Cheese, 1/2 of a Brisket Grilled Cheese, or 2 Pulled Pork Sliders served with a cup or a bowl of one of our soups of the day or chili. (Pictured with Brisket Grilled Cheese & Creamy Broccoli Soup) This item is not available for online ordering due to frequent changes in the soups of the day.

Goulash

$8.00

Elbow macaroni in a hearty tomato sauce with green peppers, onions, & Bonnie's secret seasonings. Served with garlic toast.

Patty Melt

$9.50

A 1/2# Angus burger chargrilled to your liking on swirled rye with melting Swiss cheese and grilled onions. Served with chips & a pickle

Drink Specials

DOW - Fall Iced Tea

$5.00

Glass: Stemless wine glass. Fill glass with ice. Add 1/2 pour of each of the following: Triple sec, Captain Morgan, house vodka, house, gin, & apple pucker. Top with cranberry juice & a splash of Sprite. Garnish with an apple slice.

Beef

Prime Rib

$26.00

Slow roasted up to 15 hours and hand cut. By far our most popular steak. 12 or 16 oz. prepared medium rare to well and served with a side of au jus and choice of potato, coleslaw or cottage cheese, and a roll. DISCLAIMER ~ This is NOT an item that we recommend for carry out

Rib Eye

$26.00

Aged and hand cut, our rib eye is the best quality money can buy. 12, 16, or 20 oz. lightly seasoned and char-grilled medium rare to well. Served with your choice of potato, coleslaw or cottage cheese, and a roll (Pictured with a 12 oz. Rib Eye & Baked Potato) DISCLAIMER ~ This is NOT an item that we recommend for carry out

6 oz. Filet

$18.00Out of stock

Perfectly marinated and seasoned Beef Tender. Char-grilled rare to medium. Filet sizes vary daily. Served with your choice of potato, coleslaw or cottage cheese, and a roll DISCLAIMER ~ This is NOT an item that we recommend for carry out

8 oz. Filet

$20.00Out of stock

Perfectly marinated and seasoned Beef Tender. Char-grilled rare to medium. Filet sizes vary daily. Served with your choice of potato (pictured with French fries), coleslaw or cottage cheese, and a roll DISCLAIMER ~ This is NOT an item that we recommend for carry out

10 oz. Filet

$22.00

Perfectly marinated and seasoned Beef Tender. Char-grilled rare to medium. Filet sizes vary daily. Served with your choice of potato (pictured with French fries), coleslaw or cottage cheese, and a roll DISCLAIMER ~ This is NOT an item that we recommend for carry out

12 oz. Filet

$24.00

Perfectly marinated and seasoned Beef Tender. Char-grilled rare to medium. Filet sizes vary daily. Served with your choice of potato, coleslaw or cottage cheese, and a roll DISCLAIMER ~ This is NOT an item that we recommend for carry out

16 oz. Filet

$28.00Out of stock

Perfectly marinated and seasoned Beef Tender. Char-grilled rare to medium. Filet sizes vary daily. Served with your choice of potato, coleslaw or cottage cheese, and a roll DISCLAIMER ~ This is NOT an item that we recommend for carry out

Beef Brisket Sampler

$23.00

Tender hand-sliced smoked brisket, a BBQ chicken leg quarter, half-rack of pork loin ribs, crispy tater tots, our homemade coleslaw, and a corn muffin

Beef Brisket Dinner

$26.00

12 ounces of our tender, hand-sliced smoked beef brisket, crispy tater tots, mini deep-fried corn on the cob, homemade coleslaw, and corn muffin

Chicken

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$14.00

Two chicken leg quarters dipped in our famous BBQ sauce served with your choice of potato, coleslaw, and roll

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

These chicken tenderloins are premium quality and have a crunchy crumb breading with mild flavor and a beautiful golden color. Deep-fried & served with your choice of potato (pictured with baked potato), coleslaw or cottage cheese, and a roll. Your choice of dipping sauce served on the side

Smothered Chicken

$15.00

A tender, lightly marinated chicken breast grilled and topped with sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, onion and Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of potato, coleslaw or cottage cheese, and a roll

Wings

$15.00

10 fresh hand-battered bone-in chicken wings deep fried to a golden brown. Served naked or tossed in your choice of hot sauce, buffalo sauce, buffalo bleu cheese, Smokehouse BBQ, or Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of dipping sauce and a celery stick (pictured naked)

Dressing (Extra)

Fish

Shrimp Dinner

$18.00

6 oz. of butterfly shrimp deep fried to a golden brown served with your choice of potato and our delicious homemade coleslaw

Pike Perch

$20.00

2 Pike Perch filets lightly dusted and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with your choice of potato (pictured with potato wedges), coleslaw or cottage cheese, and a roll

Walleye

$27.00

Lightly seasoned and grilled, pan fried, or deep fried (pictured as deep-fried) to a golden brown. Served with your choice of potato, coleslaw or cottage cheese, and a roll

Extra Tartar Sauce

$1.50

Mexican

Burrito

$14.00

It’s big … REALLY BIG!!! Our tortilla shells are so big they have to be special ordered and are hand-rolled with seasoned ground beef & refried beans. Surrounded by freshly made tortilla chips, smothered in our homemade red sauce, layered with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomatoes (pictured as a half burrito)

Beef Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled quesadilla shells loaded with seasoned beef chicken, cheese, tomatoes, and green onions, melted together for a great combination. Includes sides of our special bean dip, fresh salsa, and sour cream

Beef Brisket Quesadilla w/Gouda

$18.00

A 12" grilled flour tortilla stuffed with our tender smoked brisket, grilled onions, smoked Gouda cheese, and our homemade Chipotle BBQ Sauce. Served with salsa & sour cream on the side

Beef/Chicken Quesadilla

$19.00

Grilled quesadilla shells loaded with seasoned beef & chicken (a half quesadilla of each), cheese, tomatoes, and green onions, melted together for a great combination. Includes sides of our special bean dip, fresh salsa, and sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled quesadilla shells loaded with seasoned chicken, cheese, tomatoes, and green onions, melted together for a great combination. Includes sides of our special bean dip, fresh salsa, and sour cream

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$13.00

Crispy chicken, smoked bacon, melting cheese, and ranch dressing loaded into grilled quesadilla shells. Served with ranch dressing on the side

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$13.00

Our famous BBQ pulled pork, sautéed green peppers, onions, and Mexican cheese stuffed into grilled quesadilla shells. Served with homemade BBQ sauce on the side

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled quesadilla shells loaded with cheese, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and green onions, melted together for a great combination. Includes sides of our special bean dip, fresh salsa, and sour cream

Taco Salad

$16.00

We start with our large tortilla shell and deep fry it into a bowl, then fill it with crispy lettuce and your choice of seasoned chicken or ground beef, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and cheese. Served with sour cream and our homemade salsa on the side

Bean Dip (Extra)

$2.00

Salsa (Extra)

$1.50

Sour Cream (Extra)

$1.00

Pasta

BBQ Brisket Mac N Cheese

$18.00

Our creamy homemade Mac N Cheese topped with tender hand-sliced smoked beef brisket, & drizzled with Chipotle BBQ sauce. Served with garlic toast

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Creamy home style Mac-N-Cheese like grandma used to make with a heaping portion of our famous BBQ pulled pork. Try it! You’ll LOVE it! Served with garlic Texas toast

Breadsticks (2)

$3.00
Cajun Alfredo

$12.00

Our creamy homemade Alfredo sauce amped up with Cajun seasoning. Your choice of plain, grilled or crispy chicken, shrimp, or pulled pork. Served with garlic toast. (Pictured with grilled chicken).

Garlic Toast (2)

Garlic Toast (2)

$3.00

Pit BBQ

Beef Brisket Sampler

$23.00

Tender hand-sliced smoked brisket, a BBQ chicken leg quarter, half-rack of pork loin ribs, crispy tater tots, our homemade coleslaw, and a corn muffin

Ribs

$20.00

2-1/4 pounds of mouth-watering ribs, dipped in our secret BBQ sauce served with our homemade BBQ smoked baked beans, our famous coleslaw, and a corn bread muffin that’s out of this world

Sampler Platter Pork

$23.00

Delicious sugar smoked pork loin BBQ ribs, a BBQ chicken leg quarter, and our famous BBQ pulled pork served with freshly made tortilla chips, homemade coleslaw, and a corn muffin

Smokehouse Bucket

$17.00

Sugar smoked pork loin BBQ Ribs, a tender BBQ chicken leg quarter, French fries, crispy celery stick, and a mini deep fried corn on the cob, all served up in a bucket. Delicious!

BBQ Sauce (Extra)

Beef Brisket Dinner

$26.00

12 ounces of our tender, hand-sliced smoked beef brisket, crispy tater tots, mini deep-fried corn on the cob, homemade coleslaw, and corn muffin

Salads

Greek Salad

$16.00

Crispy mixed greens topped with Feta cheese, tomatoes, pepper rings, onions, green & black olives, and cucumber. Served with breadsticks and our homemade Greek salad dressing on the side

Chicken BLT Salad

$16.00

Crisp salad greens with tomato wedges and sliced egg, topped with blended cheeses, bacon, croutons, and your choice of grilled or crispy chicken. Served with breadsticks and our homemade BBQ ranch dressing on the side (Pictured with grilled chicken)

Almond Chicken Cherry Salad

$16.00

Fresh salad greens topped with sun-dried cherries, sliced almonds, shredded Parmesan cheese, and your choice of grilled or crispy chicken (pictured with grilled chicken). Served with breadsticks and our raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side (Please note: we are currently unable to get the cherry vinaigrette dressing right now. We are substituting with the raspberry vinaigrette, but you're free to choose another type of dressing if you'd prefer that. Thank you for your understanding)

Taco Salad

$16.00

We start with our large tortilla shell and deep fry it into a bowl, then fill it with crispy lettuce and your choice of seasoned chicken or ground beef, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and cheese. Served with sour cream and our homemade salsa on the side

Dressing (Extra)

Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Tender hand sliced smoked beef brisket and melting smoked Gouda cheese on grilled multi-grain bread

BLT Sandwich

$10.00

Crispy bacon piled high on toasted bread with lettuce, tomato, & mayo. Served with chips & a pickle.

Burger

$11.00

Fresh, never frozen USDA Angus burger fire-grilled your way and topped with your choice of ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle. Served on a grilled regular or pretzel bun (pictured as single patty on regular bun)

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Make it your way with a tender marinated grilled or hand-battered deep-fried chicken breast topped with your choice of lettuce, tomato, or mayo. Served on your choice of a grilled regular or pretzel bun (pictured as crispy chicken on a pretzel bun with cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo)

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

A delicious combination of American and Swiss cheeses grilled to a golden brown on our homemade white bread

Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Tender sliced ham with melted American and Swiss cheeses, served on our grilled homemade white bread

Open Face Pulled Pork

$14.00

Lots of our delicious BBQ pulled pork, southern style, heaped on grilled garlic Texas toast with grilled onion, green pepper, and topped with shredded cheese. Served with chips and a pickle spear

Prime Philly

$15.00

Thinly sliced prime rib with grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers and topped with melted Swiss cheese piled high on a grilled bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

It’s the one you’ve heard about. It’s huge! It’s messy! Above all it’s delicious! Served on a grilled regular or pretzel bun with chips and a pickle spear

Pulled Pork Sliders

$4.00

Nice little potato buns grilled and piled high with our BBQ pulled pork. Order as many as you’d like, but 2 or 3 usually does the job nicely. Served with chips and a pickle spear

Reuben

$13.00

Tender slices of corned beef brisket slow smoked on-site with melted Swiss cheese, & sauerkraut on grilled swirl rye bread with Thousand Island Dressing on the side. Served with chips & a pickle

Swai Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Swai filet lightly dusted and deep-fried to a golden brown topped with melting American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our homemade tartar sauce on toasted multi-grain bread. Served with chips & a pickle

Soup

Our delicious homemade soup or chili. Your choice of a cup or a bowl. Both served with saltine crackers. Bowls also receive a slice of our home baked white bread.
Soup

$4.50

Our delicious homemade soup or chili. Not available for online ordering as soups of the day change frequently. Your choice of a cup or a bowl. Both served with saltine crackers. Bowls also receive a slice of our home baked white bread.

Appetizers

Pretzel Breadsticks

$9.50

3 giant pretzel breadsticks deep-fried to make a crispy crust & rolled in your choice of pretzel salt or parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of our craft beer cheese dip or our homemade pretzel dip.

Wings

$15.00

10 fresh hand-battered bone-in chicken wings deep fried to a golden brown. Served naked or tossed in your choice of hot sauce, buffalo sauce, buffalo bleu cheese, Smokehouse BBQ, or Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of dipping sauce and a celery stick (pictured naked)

Cheesy Pepper Jack Pickles

$5.00

A dill pickle spear wrapped in Pepper Jack cheese and a flour tortilla, deep-fried to a golden brown. Comes with 2 wraps, served with your choice of dipping sauce (pictured with Jalapeno Ranch).

Endless Chips

$9.00

Try our homemade salsa, delicious bean dip, or creamy craft beer cheese dip with tortilla chips

French Fries

$4.50

Italian Breadsticks & Cheese

$8.00
Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Our cheese sticks are coated in a distinctive garlic butter breading to complement the creamy mozzarella for a unique flavor. Served with your choice of ranch or marinara sauce

Shredded Cheese & Chips

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Tater Tots

$4.50
TFG Pickle Pepper Poppers

$5.00

A new twist on two of your favorite appetizers ... jalapenos, pickles, ham, bacon, & cream cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla & deep-fried to a golden brown. So delicious you don't even need a dipping sauce. Order comes with 2 poppers.

Sides

Apple Sauce

$4.50

Baked Beans

$4.50

Baked Potato

$4.50

BBQ Sauce (Extra)

Bean Dip (Extra)

$2.00

Bread (Loaf)

$4.00

Bread (Slice)

$1.00

Breadsticks (2)

$3.00

Cheese Dip

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.50

Corn on the Cob

$4.50

Cottage Cheese

$4.50

Dressing (Extra)

French Fries

$4.50

Re-Order Fries

Garlic Toast (2)

$3.00

Green Beans

$4.50

Jalapenos

$0.75

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.50

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$6.50

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Mixed Veggies

$4.50

Onion Rings

$6.50

Potato Wedges

$4.50

Roll

$2.00

Salsa (Extra)

$1.50

Side Salad

$5.50

Sour Cream (Extra)

$1.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Tater Tots

$4.50

Desserts

Brownie

Brownie

$4.00

Nothing but chocolaty goodness. A warm homemade brownie drizzled with hot fudge. Amazing!

Caramel Apple Chimichanga