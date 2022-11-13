Bars & Lounges
Ramen
Chashu Ramen
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:45 am
FRESH ENERGY IN DOWNTOWN WORCESTER Chashu Ramen + Izakaya is bringing fire to Worcester. The latest collaboration between Worcester’s own Son Vo of Kaizen and Pho Sure and Tam Le of Pho Linh and Reign Drink Lab, Chashu brings Japanese inspired fare to downtown Worcester. Power lunches, happy hours, and sophisticated nightcaps are about to be redefined. This is the year of Chashu.
38 Franklin Street, Worcester, MA 01608
