Bars & Lounges
Ramen

Chashu Ramen

457 Reviews

$$

38 Franklin Street

Worcester, MA 01608

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Red Miso Ramen

Izakaya

Small Plates

Bao - Pork Belly

$8.00

steamed bun, braised pork belly, apple slaw, sweet red pepper paste, spicy mayo, pickled red onions, sesame seeds

Bao - Fried Chicken

$8.00

steamed bun, fried chicken, cabbage slaw, sweet red pepper paste, pickled red onions, sesame seeds

Chicken Karaage

$10.00

marinated & fried chicken bites, spicy mayo, pickled radish, togarashi

Chicken Wings

$10.00

double fried

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

yuzu dressing, sesame seeds

Edamame

$6.00

Gyoza

$10.00

pan seared, togarashi, house dipping sauce

Sando

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

house-made ube bun, Korean fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cajun fries, side of spicy mayo

Korean Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

house-made use bun, fried chicken in gochujang sauce (mild spicy), cabbage slaw, pickled red onions, cajun fries, side of gochujang mayo

Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$16.00

a light assari (chicken) broth, shoyu tare, chashu, enoki mushroom, nori, scallions, soft-boiled egg*

Tamanegi Ramen

$16.00

a light assari (chicken) broth, white miso tare, sesame chicken, oyster mushrooms, fried onion, scallions, chili oil

Butter Corn Ramen

$16.00

a light assari (chicken) broth, white miso tare, sesame chicken, king oyster mushroom, soft-boiled egg*, charred corn, scallions, black garlic butter, ash onion oil

Basic Ramen

$11.00

Hakata Ramen

$17.00

a rich tonkotsu (pork) broth, white miso tare, chashu, bamboo, charred corn, nori, ash onion oil, sate oil

Spicy Red Miso Ramen

Spicy Red Miso Ramen

$18.00

a rich tonkotsu (pork) broth, red miso tare, minced pork, king oyster mushroom, bamboo, soft-boiled egg*, chashu ball, scallion, chili oil, ash onion oil

Ghost Ramen

Ghost Ramen

$19.00

a rich tonkotsu (pork) broth, red miso tare, bamboo, minced pork, chashu ball (spicy minced pork paste), scallion, soft-boiled egg*, marinated bean sprouts, ghost pepper sate, ash onion oil, chili oil

Abura Ramen

Abura Ramen

$16.00

(broth-less ramen), santaka tare, smoked bacon, chashu, soft-boiled egg*, shiitake, enoki mushroom, scallion, chili oil

Maze Ramen

$16.00

(broth-less ramen), shiso pesto, black garlic, sesame chicken, marinated bean sprouts, scallions

Hiyashi Chuka Ramen

$17.00

(broth-less ramen) santaka tare, cajun shrimp, soft-boiled egg*, marinaded spinach, fried shallots

Vegan Shoyu Ramen

Vegan Shoyu Ramen

$15.00

flavorful veggie broth, shoyu tare, king oyster mushroom, oyster mushrooms, charred corn, fried salted tofu, chili oil

Vegan Spicy Miso Ramen

$15.00

a flavorful veggie broth, red miso tare, king oyster mushroom, bamboo, scallions, crushed tofu, sate oil, ash onion oil

Udon

Menchi Udon

$15.00

udon noodles, chicken broth, shoyu tare, white miso tare, minced pork, charred corn, oyster mushrooms, sate oil, togarashi, scallions

Vegan Udon

$15.00

udon noodles, vegan broth, vegan shoyu tare, white miso tare, crushed tofu, charred corn, oyster mushroom, sate oil, togarashi, scallions

Fish Udon

$13.00Out of stock

Woo-bap

Korean Style Sizzling Hot Stone Rice Bowl

Lunch Woo-Bap

$12.00

sushi rice topped with egg yolk*, soy marinated sprouts & baby spinach, mushrooms, scallions, sesame seeds, sautéed vegetables, sweet gochujang sauce. pick your choice of protein. served as individual portions.

Add Ons

additional toppings. served on the side.

Soft Boiled Egg*

$1.50

Poached Egg*

$2.00

Side of Chashu Pork

$4.00

Side of Sesame Chicken

$3.00

Side of Smoked Bacon

$2.00

Side of Marinated Bamboo

$1.50

Side of Marinated Bean Sprouts

$1.00

Side of Charred Corn

$1.50

Side of Chashu Ball

$2.00

Side of Enoki Mushroom

$1.50

Side of Fried Shallots

$0.50

Side of Black Garlic Butter

$2.00

Side of King Oyster Mushroom

$1.50

Side of Minced Pork

$2.00

Side of Nori

$1.50

Side of Oyster Mushroom

$1.50

Side of Scallions

$0.50

Side of Marinated Spinach

$2.00

Side of Crushed Tofu

$2.00

Side of Noodles

$4.00

Side of Broth 12oz

$5.00

Side of White Rice

$3.00

Side of Cajun Fries

$7.00

Side of Cubed Watermelon Radish

$1.50

Side of Sliced Watermelon Radish

$0.50

Side of Bulgogi Sauce

$1.00

Side of Chili Oil

$0.50

Side of Chili Sate

$0.50

Side of Chimichurri Sauce

$1.00

Side of Ghost Pepper Sate

$1.50

Side of Gochujang Mayo

$1.00

Side of Lemon Butter Sauce

$1.00

Side of Mirin Mayo

$1.00

Side of Baked Parmesan

$1.00

Side of Sweet Red Pepper Paste

$1.00

Side of Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side of Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Side of Wing Sauce

Side Sriracha

Dezato

Dessert

Kasutado (Egg Custard)

$7.50

egg custard, coffee-caramel, streusel

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:45 am
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:45 am
Restaurant info

FRESH ENERGY IN DOWNTOWN WORCESTER Chashu Ramen + Izakaya is bringing fire to Worcester. The latest collaboration between Worcester’s own Son Vo of Kaizen and Pho Sure and Tam Le of Pho Linh and Reign Drink Lab, Chashu brings Japanese inspired fare to downtown Worcester. Power lunches, happy hours, and sophisticated nightcaps are about to be redefined. This is the year of Chashu.

Website

Location

38 Franklin Street, Worcester, MA 01608

Directions

