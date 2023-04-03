Chateau de Chantilly Cafe
13974 metrotech drive
Chantilly, VA 20151
Coffee
Americano
$3.50+
Espresso-based drink designed to resemble coffee brewed in a drip filter consisting of espresso diluted with hot water.
Cafe Latte
$4.75+
A coffe drink made with espresso and steamed milk, made to perfection.
Cappuccino
$4.25+
Composed of double espresso shots and steamed milk, topped with a golden ring of foamed milk.
Cortado
$3.95
Cortado is a small sized beverage consisting of espresso mixed with a drizzle of warm milk to soften the taste.
Drip Coffee
$2.95+
Brewed by dripping slowly through finely grinded La Colombe Corsica beans.
Espresso
$3.25
A small amoint of nearly boiling water forced under pressure through finely-ground coffee beans.
Espresso Macchiato
$3.95
Caramel Macchiato
$5.95+
Drip Coffee Refil
$1.48+
Dubai Cappuccino
$16.95
White Mocha Late
$5.95+
Mocha Cafe Late
$5.95+