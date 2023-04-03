Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chateau de Chantilly Cafe

13974 metrotech drive

Chantilly, VA 20151

Coffee

Coffee

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso-based drink designed to resemble coffee brewed in a drip filter consisting of espresso diluted with hot water.

Cafe Latte

$4.75+

A coffe drink made with espresso and steamed milk, made to perfection.

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Composed of double espresso shots and steamed milk, topped with a golden ring of foamed milk.

Cortado

$3.95

Cortado is a small sized beverage consisting of espresso mixed with a drizzle of warm milk to soften the taste.

Drip Coffee

$2.95+

Brewed by dripping slowly through finely grinded La Colombe Corsica beans.

Espresso

$3.25

A small amoint of nearly boiling water forced under pressure through finely-ground coffee beans.

Espresso Macchiato

$3.95

Caramel Macchiato

$5.95+

Drip Coffee Refil

$1.48+

Dubai Cappuccino

$16.95

White Mocha Late

$5.95+

Mocha Cafe Late

$5.95+

On Tap

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.95+
Oat Draft Latte

$5.95+
Pure Black Cold Brew & Tan

$5.46+

Boba

Matcha Boba

$5.95+
Black Tea Boba

$5.95+
Taro

$5.95

Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.95

A rich and deli vanilla ice cream.

Oreo Cookie Can Ice Cream

$6.95

8oz

Strawberry Can Ice Cream

$6.95

8oz

Banana Can Ice Cream

$6.95

8oz

Seltzer

Melon

$4.95

A sweet and smooth hard seltzer for all weathers with real melon.

Yuzu

$4.95

A bright and tangy hard seltzer that will make you come back for seconds...

Lychee

$4.95

A tropical and exotic hard seltzer that makes you feel like you're at the beach.

Youju

$4.95

Specialty