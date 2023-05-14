Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chateau Maplewood - New

review star

No reviews yet

7326 Manchester Road

Maplewood, MO 63143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Events

June 11-French Wine School

$40.00Out of stock

Join us in welcoming Chris Hoskins from Sparta wines for Wine School: French Wines. We will learn about the terroir, wine-making process, vareitals and history of French Wines while tasting a vareity of wines. Wine School starts at 2pm!

Italian Wine Maker's Dinner

$125.00

Four course Italian wine dinner with Chef Aubrey Creed from Pedal 'n Pi. Each course will be paired with a hand-selected wine by wine-maker Chiara Olivastri from Olivastri Tommaso in Abruzzo, IT. She will join us to share her families stories along with Meredith Sutch from Tavolo Vigneto for dinner to discuss the wines. Welcome Reception at 5:30pm Dinner at 6pm.

July 23 Wine School-Rosé from Around the World

$40.00

Please join us in welcoming back Certified Sommelier Shannon Behnen for Rosé from Around the World! We will be learning about and tasting rosé from Italy, France, Spain, Australia, South African and the United States. Shannon will explain the differences in wine-making processes, terroir, climate and more! Sunday July 23. Class begins at 2pm.

Wine and CUPCAKES June 5

$40.00

Join us in welcoming head Baker, Julia and decorator Claire from The Cakery Bakery. We will pair 5 wines from around the world with 5 of the best cupcakes in St. Louis! Monday June 5 at 6pm. Tickets are non-refundable and will sell out fast!

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7326 Manchester Road, Maplewood, MO 63143

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chateau Maplewood
orange starNo Reviews
7326 Manchester Rd Maplewood, MO 63143
View restaurantnext
Foundation Grounds Coffeehouse
orange star4.4 • 812
7298 Manchester Road Maplewood, MO 63143
View restaurantnext
The Blue Duck
orange star4.4 • 1,188
2661 Sutton Blvd Maplewood, MO 63143
View restaurantnext
Tapped Social House
orange starNo Reviews
7278 Manchester Road Maplewood, MO 63143
View restaurantnext
The Benevolent King
orange starNo Reviews
7268 Manchester Rd. Maplewood, MO 63143
View restaurantnext
Living Room Coffee and Kitchen - 2810 Sutton Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2810 Sutton Blvd Maplewood, MO 63143
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Maplewood

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Maplewood
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (20 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston