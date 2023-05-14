Chateau Maplewood - New

Italian Wine Maker's Dinner

$125.00

Four course Italian wine dinner with Chef Aubrey Creed from Pedal 'n Pi. Each course will be paired with a hand-selected wine by wine-maker Chiara Olivastri from Olivastri Tommaso in Abruzzo, IT. She will join us to share her families stories along with Meredith Sutch from Tavolo Vigneto for dinner to discuss the wines. Welcome Reception at 5:30pm Dinner at 6pm.