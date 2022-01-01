Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Chateau Maplewood

7326 Manchester Rd

Maplewood, MO 63143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Hunters Harvest Wine Dinner 11/9
Wine and Chocolate Event 11/14
Wine School 11/13

Events

Five course dinner paired with beautiful wines. Chef Ken Foland selects seasonal ingredients and builds exciting menus with both creative and classic dishes. Brian and Ken work purposefully to develop pairings that provide a casual elegance.

Beer School 11/20

$40.00Out of stock

Join us for Chateau Maplewood Beer school featuring Perennial Artisan Ales on November 20 at 2pm for our next class. Beer school includes a beer tasting paired with an education on each beer, the style, the brewing process, and more! No need to pick up a ticket, bring your electronic receipt. When possible, please purchase tickets as a group. If you are booking for groups larger than 4 please contact the shop directly after purchasing your tickets. 314-899-0105.

Wine School 11/13

$40.00

Join us Sunday November 13 at 3pm for Wine School. Certified Sommelier, Shannon Behnen from Vintegrity Wines will lead the class focused on holiday wines. Wine School will include an education on the regions and terroir, the varietals, suggested pairings, and beautiful wines perfect for holiday meals and celebrations. Students will also taste holiday bites by Chef Ken.

Hunters Harvest Wine Dinner 11/9

$150.00

Five course dinner featuring seasonal dishes paired with beautiful French natural wines. Chef Ken Foland selects seasonal ingredients and builds exciting menus with both creative and classic dishes. Brian and John Paul Fortney from F&R Wine Imports work purposefully to develop pairings that provide a casual elegance. Wednesday November 9 6pm dinner, 5:30 welcome reception. Please bring electronic receipt to the wine dinner, no need to pick up ticket.

Hops and Vines Dinner

$85.00Out of stock

Four Course Beer and Wine Dinner featuring beer from Perennial Artisan Ales and Wines from our distributor Vinoteca. The food will showcase street food from four different parts of the world! Tuesday October 11 Welcome Reception 5:30 Dinner at 6

Italian Wine Maker Dinner

$150.00Out of stock

Join us in welcoming Claudia Negreanu from Bric Cenciurio Winery in Barolo Italy! Five course dinner featuring seasonal Italian dishes paired with beautiful Italian wines. Chef Ken Foland selects seasonal ingredients and builds exciting menus with both creative and classic dishes. Brian, Claudia and Meredith Sutch from Tavolo Vigneto Wines work purposefully to develop pairings that provide a casual elegance. Wednesday October 26 6pm dinner, 5:30 welcome reception. Please bring electronic receipt to the wine dinner, no need to pick up ticket.

Wine and Chocolate Event 11/14

$50.00

Monday November 14: Join us in welcoming Meggie Mobley from Bijoux Chocolate for an evening of five Wine and hand-painted Chocolate Pairings. Event starts at 6pm.

Wine Seminar Rosenthal

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

7326 Manchester Rd, Maplewood, MO 63143

