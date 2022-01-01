Beer School 11/20

Join us for Chateau Maplewood Beer school featuring Perennial Artisan Ales on November 20 at 2pm for our next class. Beer school includes a beer tasting paired with an education on each beer, the style, the brewing process, and more! No need to pick up a ticket, bring your electronic receipt. When possible, please purchase tickets as a group. If you are booking for groups larger than 4 please contact the shop directly after purchasing your tickets. 314-899-0105.