Chateau Merrimack Resort and Spa 160 Pawtucket Blvd

160 Pawtucket Blvd

Tyngsboro, MA 01879

Food

To Start

BABA GHANOUSH

$14.00

Chargrilled smoked eggplant, tahini

HUMMUS

$14.00

Our homemade recipe of chickpea puree, tahini, lemon, olive oil, toasted pine nut

STUFFED GRAPE LEAVES

$16.00

Chef grape leaf rolls with spiced rice, tomato, parsley, extra virgin olive oil, tzatziki sauce

MEDITERRANEAN MUHAMMARA

$14.00

Roasted red pepper & walnut Aleppo chili, walnut puree, sun-dried bell pepper, pomegranate reduction

CRISPY BUREK CHEESE ROLLS

$14.00

Homemade blend of Chef Mo’s favorite cheeses, fresh mozzarella, feta, akawi & kashkaval cheese blend with a side of Mediterranean herbs marinara

CRISP FALAFEL

$14.00

Fried chickpea, onion, garlic, cilantro, Lebanese seasoning with a tahini dip

CHARCUTERIE PLATE

$25.00

Cured brisket basturma, prosciutto, smoked salami, assorted nuts, olives, cheeses

SHANKLISH

$14.00

Feta and akawi cheese, tomato, green onion, jalapeño, zaatar spice, crushed pistachio – great for dipping

MERRIMACK SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS*

$18.00

Six hickory-smoked chicken wings marinated with lemon, garlic, cilantro, chili sauce

DUCK LEG CONFIT

$24.00

Herb salad, sour cherry chutney, sage oil

SPICY POTATOES

$14.00

Garlic, jalapeño, chili, cilantro, lemon

CRISPY CALAMARI*

$18.00

With a side of herbs, capers marinara sauce

BEEF TARTARE*

$22.00

Filet mignon, Provençal spice, red onion, burghul, Persian pickle, mint, extra virgin olive oil, served with homemade pita bread

SOUJOUK STEW*

$22.00

Turkish beef sausage, tomato, bell pepper, onion, pine nuts with lamb

FRESH OYSTER OF THE DAY

Soups & Salads

LOBSTER BISQUE*

$11.00

Lobster, tomato, cream

LENTIL CARROT SOUP

$9.00

Lentils, carrots, onion, garlic, crispy crouton

CAESAR

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, toasted crouton, homemade anchovy Caesar dressing

CHATEAU FATTOUSH SALAD

$14.00

Local mix garden salad, sumac, pomegranate, lemon vinaigrette, crispy pita

TABBOULEH

$18.00

Parsley, mint, tomato, burghul, lemon, salt

Sandwiches

BEEF SHAWARMA PITA SANDWICH*

$20.00

Shredded ribeye beef, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, Persian pickle, garlic tahini sauce, french fries

CHATEAU LAMB BURGER*

$24.00

Chef signature grilled lamb burger top with melted Brie cheese, tomato, arugula on a brioche bun served with french fries and a side of harissa mayo

Main Course

RIBEYE*

$65.00

16 oz Black Angus

BLACK ANGUS RIBEYE BONE-IN*

$79.00

22 oz Black Angus

FILET MIGNON*

$48.00

8 oz Center cut Angus

HALF LAMB CHOPS*

$56.00

Cracked black pepper, red onion, arugula, grilled tomato, chef lamb reduction sauce

FULL LAMB CHOPS

$98.00

Cracked black pepper, red onion, arugula, grilled tomato, chef lamb reduction sauce

SLOW COOKED LAMB SHANK

$48.00

English peas and mashed potatoes

PRIME TENDERLOIN KABAB*

$36.00

Marinated beef tenderloin, charred jalapeño, grilled onion & tomato, saffron rice

KOFTA LAMB & BEEF*

$29.00

Ground lamb & beef, parsley, onions, Lebanese spice, tahini sauce, saffron rice

MOROCCAN CHICKEN TAGINE

$26.00

Red onions, Moroccan olives, preserved lemons served with a side of fresh baked pita bread

BLACK TIGER PRAWNS*

$34.00

Six colossal prawns seasoned with Italian spice, garlic, lemon sauce

ATLANTIC SALMON*

$32.00

Skewered grilled salmon, charred lemon, arugula, red onion, sumac, paprika

MEDITERRANEAN SEA BASS*

$54.00

Crushed almond, foie gras mashed potatoes, sauce Provençale

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

$25.00

Cherry tomatoes, seasonal mushrooms, garlic, Parmesan cheese

Sides

French Fries

$8.00

Basmati Saffron Rice

$8.00

Grilled Broccolini

$9.00

Chateau Side House Salad

$8.00

Grilled or Sautéed Vegetables

$8.00

Lobster Macaroni & Cheese*

$18.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders & Fries*

$9.00

Pasta Alfredo

$12.00

Desserts

Bakalava

$13.00

Chocolate cake

$13.00

Chocolate cheesecake

$13.00

Lemon Marscapone

$13.00