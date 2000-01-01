Chateau Merrimack Resort and Spa 160 Pawtucket Blvd
Food
To Start
BABA GHANOUSH
Chargrilled smoked eggplant, tahini
HUMMUS
Our homemade recipe of chickpea puree, tahini, lemon, olive oil, toasted pine nut
STUFFED GRAPE LEAVES
Chef grape leaf rolls with spiced rice, tomato, parsley, extra virgin olive oil, tzatziki sauce
MEDITERRANEAN MUHAMMARA
Roasted red pepper & walnut Aleppo chili, walnut puree, sun-dried bell pepper, pomegranate reduction
CRISPY BUREK CHEESE ROLLS
Homemade blend of Chef Mo’s favorite cheeses, fresh mozzarella, feta, akawi & kashkaval cheese blend with a side of Mediterranean herbs marinara
CRISP FALAFEL
Fried chickpea, onion, garlic, cilantro, Lebanese seasoning with a tahini dip
CHARCUTERIE PLATE
Cured brisket basturma, prosciutto, smoked salami, assorted nuts, olives, cheeses
SHANKLISH
Feta and akawi cheese, tomato, green onion, jalapeño, zaatar spice, crushed pistachio – great for dipping
MERRIMACK SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS*
Six hickory-smoked chicken wings marinated with lemon, garlic, cilantro, chili sauce
DUCK LEG CONFIT
Herb salad, sour cherry chutney, sage oil
SPICY POTATOES
Garlic, jalapeño, chili, cilantro, lemon
CRISPY CALAMARI*
With a side of herbs, capers marinara sauce
BEEF TARTARE*
Filet mignon, Provençal spice, red onion, burghul, Persian pickle, mint, extra virgin olive oil, served with homemade pita bread
SOUJOUK STEW*
Turkish beef sausage, tomato, bell pepper, onion, pine nuts with lamb
FRESH OYSTER OF THE DAY
Soups & Salads
LOBSTER BISQUE*
Lobster, tomato, cream
LENTIL CARROT SOUP
Lentils, carrots, onion, garlic, crispy crouton
CAESAR
Romaine lettuce, toasted crouton, homemade anchovy Caesar dressing
CHATEAU FATTOUSH SALAD
Local mix garden salad, sumac, pomegranate, lemon vinaigrette, crispy pita
TABBOULEH
Parsley, mint, tomato, burghul, lemon, salt
Sandwiches
BEEF SHAWARMA PITA SANDWICH*
Shredded ribeye beef, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, Persian pickle, garlic tahini sauce, french fries
CHATEAU LAMB BURGER*
Chef signature grilled lamb burger top with melted Brie cheese, tomato, arugula on a brioche bun served with french fries and a side of harissa mayo
Main Course
RIBEYE*
16 oz Black Angus
BLACK ANGUS RIBEYE BONE-IN*
22 oz Black Angus
FILET MIGNON*
8 oz Center cut Angus
HALF LAMB CHOPS*
Cracked black pepper, red onion, arugula, grilled tomato, chef lamb reduction sauce
FULL LAMB CHOPS
Cracked black pepper, red onion, arugula, grilled tomato, chef lamb reduction sauce
SLOW COOKED LAMB SHANK
English peas and mashed potatoes
PRIME TENDERLOIN KABAB*
Marinated beef tenderloin, charred jalapeño, grilled onion & tomato, saffron rice
KOFTA LAMB & BEEF*
Ground lamb & beef, parsley, onions, Lebanese spice, tahini sauce, saffron rice
MOROCCAN CHICKEN TAGINE
Red onions, Moroccan olives, preserved lemons served with a side of fresh baked pita bread
BLACK TIGER PRAWNS*
Six colossal prawns seasoned with Italian spice, garlic, lemon sauce
ATLANTIC SALMON*
Skewered grilled salmon, charred lemon, arugula, red onion, sumac, paprika
MEDITERRANEAN SEA BASS*
Crushed almond, foie gras mashed potatoes, sauce Provençale
FETTUCCINI ALFREDO
Cherry tomatoes, seasonal mushrooms, garlic, Parmesan cheese