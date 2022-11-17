Château Coffee Co.
1701 South Waverly Road
Lansing, MI 48917
HOT COFFEE (Copy)
Regular Brew
Light medium roast with rich bright flavors roasted weekly
Latte
Espresso with silky steamed milk.
Americano
Espresso pulled over hot water. Provides you with a rich alternative to a regular brew.
Cappuccino
Espresso with foamy steamed milk. Provides an equally balanced drink experience.
Chateau Mocha
Espresso pulled over our decadent chocolate sauce and silky steamed milk.
Red Eye
A highly caffeinated drink option featuring espresso and brewed coffee.
Cafê Au Lait
Equal parts steamed milk and brewed coffee.
Authentic Arabic Coffee
2 ounces of highly caffeinated Arabic coffee. Presents a balanced flavor, spiced with cardamom.
COLD COFFEE (Copy)
Cold Brew (Iced)
Light medium roast cold brewed over 12 hours. A smooth, less acidic, coffee experience.
Latte (Iced)
Espresso with cold milk and ice.
Americano (Iced)
Espresso with ice water. Provides you with a rich alternative to cold brew.
Chateau Mocha (Iced)
Espresso pulled over our decadent chocolate sauce. Topped off with cold milk and ice.
Red Eye (Iced)
Cold brew topped with freshly pulled espresso. Provides a rich and highly caffeinated coffee experience.
Mousse de Cap
A spin on the classic cappuccino. Cold milk frothed and topped with espresso and ice.
SMOOTHIES (Copy)
REFRESHERS (Copy)
LEMONADE (Copy)
Water Bottle (Copy)
Sparkling water (Copy)
SANDWICHES (Copy)
Turkey Pesto Sandwich
Turkey, mozzarella, pesto, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, panini pressed on ciabatta bread. A tasty classic and fan favorite!
Chipotle Chicken Melt
Shredded chicken, peppadew peppers, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and chipotle sauce panini pressed on flatbread. This sandwich packs a flavorful punch!
Caprese Sandwich
Ciabatta Bread, Olive oil, Arugula, Salt, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato slices, and topped Balsamic Glaze of Modena.
Avocado Bagel
Our twist on the wildly popular avocado toast. Any of our 4 bagel flavors topped with avocado spread, sea salt, pepper, red pepper flakes and honey.
BAKLAVA (Copy)
Pistachio Baklava
An authentic Lebanese pastry made of layered filo dough and pistachio filling, sweetened with honey. These tasty treats are made in-house!
Walnut Baklava
An authentic Lebanese pastry made of layered filo dough and walnut filling, sweetened with honey. These tasty treats are made in-house!
LADY FINGERS (Copy)
MUFFINS (Copy)
Apple Cinnamon Pecan
Flavored with apple and pecan pieces, spiced with cinnamon.
Banana Nut Muffin
Banana flavored muffin with nuts.
Blueberry Muffin
Muffin with blueberries throughout.
Chocolate Muffin
Chocolate muffin with chocolate chunks throughout.
Cinnamon Cream Cheese Muffin
Cream cheese muffin topped with cinnamon.
Cream Cheese Muffin
Muffin with a cream cheese center.
PASTRIES (Copy)
FRUIT Éclair
MILLE-FEUILLE
Translated into "one thousand petals". Sweet layers of filo dough and cream custard. Owners favorite.
CANOLI
A different take on Cannoli. Mediterranean inspired filled with cream and topped with nuts.
SWISS ROLL
A vanilla Swiss roll with sliced nuts on the edge, offering a tasteful crunch and creamy Swiss roll texture.
PISTACHIO CAKE
Layers of chocolate cake and vanilla cream topped with pistachio crumbles and chocolate shavings.
PINEAPPLE TART
COCONUT CAKE
A creamy delightful taste of coconut in a cake, topped with white chocolate shavings.
CARAMEL TART
A cream filled pastry between two oatmeal biscuits, surrounded and topped with nuts and caramel drizzle.
FRUIT TART
A well baked biscuit filled with cream and topped with fresh fruit.
BAGELS (Copy)
CROISSANT (Copy)
MACARONS (Copy)
Coffee Macaron
Two light coffee flavored meringue biscuits sandwiched together with a sweet ganache.
Lemon Macaron
Two light lemon flavored meringue biscuits sandwiched together with a sweet ganache.
Raspberry Macaron
Two light raspberry flavored meringue biscuits sandwiched together with a sweet ganache.
Vanilla Macaron
Two light vanilla flavored meringue biscuits sandwiched together with a sweet ganache.
Chocolate Macaron
Two light chocolate flavored meringue biscuits sandwiched together with a sweet ganache.
Pistachio Macaron
Two light pistachio flavored meringue biscuits sandwiched together with a sweet ganache.
TEA (Online)
Bolder Breakfast*
Bold flavor, rich color, & full body with hints of chocolate are what you’ll get from our award-winning, top-selling breakfast tea. We blend our favorite strong black and pu’erh teas with chocolate essence to create a smooth, robust flavor. The perfect choice to help kick your coffee habit!
English Breakfast*
This traditional blend is made with carefully selected organic teas from three of the most respected black tea-growing regions in the world. Each one is a top-quality full leaf tea in its own right, with its own unique flavor profile and characteristics. Together, they elevate the breakfast tea experience to majestic new heights, in this perfectly balanced, well-rounded and lively cup.
Jasmine Petals*
You’ll want to linger over this visually and aromatically enticing cup of jasmine tea made with organic ingredients… Organic green tea leaves infused with the fragrance from jasmine flowers. A smooth, delicate liquor is produced from these rich green tea leaves. This steeps up amazing, both hot & iced!
Green Orchid*
We're proud to offer this award-winning, delicate sencha tea with refreshing notes of orchid and lily of the valley. This unique spring tea hails from Kagoshima, the southern most island of Japan. The Iccha Kariban is like that pure hit of nectar sucked right from the blossom of the honeysuckle vine. The cup is soft & smooth with a clean finish.
Choco-Mint Truffle*
Chocolate mint tea micro-blended on a black whole leaf base with fresh peppermint. Creates the feeling of a decadent mint mocha, but no calories! Cozy up with a cup and savor the difference of handcrafted tea, with indulgent aroma and flavor in every sip.
Mango Tango*
Our fresh take on the classic tradition of flavored black teas. Crisp Ceylon black tea with passion fruit & mango creates a light & fruity combination that’s great any time of year. Brews into a deep, reddish liquor with a heady, bright aroma that delights hot or iced.
Ginger Peach*
Our version of America's favorite flavored tea is an upscale twist on the conventional. It’s handcrafted on a premium base of two full leaf black teas, giving the peach flavor the depth needed to provide the perfect balance to the real organic ginger root we blend in.
Coconut Cabana*
Decadent dessert tea, to be sipped & savored. Smooth, yet fruity and creamy oolong with a delicate and calming aroma and flavor. Discover this guiltless dessert beverage - it’s simply extraordinary!
Boulder Blues*
Our best-selling handcrafted green tea blends fine Japanese sencha and Chinese dragonwell for a smooth base with wild strawberries and rhubarb flavors for a subtle twist. Luxurious aroma and brisk, vivid flavor. Smooth like the blues.
Climbers High*
This super-charged yerba mate spicy chai is both good for you and a pleasure to drink. Micro-blend of teas, spices and herbs formulated to provide a refreshing daily lift for high-energy lifestyles. Originally formulated to assist people with adjusting to high altitudes.
Morning Mojo*
Wake up, Buttercup! Morning Mojo’s boost will help you take charge of the day. This breakfast blend pairs Pu-erh with the ideal black teas to create a perfectly rounded morning cuppa. Pu-erh, known for its effective caffeine punch, has been used traditionally for centuries as a slimming and beauty tea, as well as a hangover cure. With added vanilla to smooth out your morning routine, and citrus peels for a cleansing glow.
Clouds of Mist*
Compelling mix of smoky, vegetal, and citrus aromas brew into a pale golden infusion. Earthy taste, well rounded with a slight note of toasted pecans and a buttery finish. Praised as "green gold”, the young leaves of this tea are harvested from tender Spring buds.
Chamomile
This timeless herbal tea flaunts big, gorgeous chamomile flowers. This naturally caffeine-free infusion is an excellent refresher, with soothing aroma and calming effects, making it the perfect nightcap. The light golden brew has a sweet, light taste.
Blood Orange Smoothie
Our award-winning blend of South African red rooibos, orange peel, hibiscus, rosehips, safflowers, rose petals, vanilla and citrus flavors, which makes for zero calorie herbal bliss. Brews into a dark red liquor with a sweet creamy taste and aroma, reminiscent of orange creamsicles. A great replacement for fans of our former Stress Buster blend. Enjoy hot or iced!
Peppermint
If you have yet to try gourmet peppermint tea, you'll be pleasantly surprised by its superior flavor. It makes a refreshing drink that is highly satisfying both hot and cold. The menthol aroma is a great way to wake up in the morning & clear the sinuses!
Pink Rose Lemonade
Like a fancy floral confection, this delicately handcrafted tea will refresh and soothe your palate. Lemon, rose, mint, chamomile, and lavender create a swirling collage of flowers with a hint of lemon and wintergreen. Totally guilt-free, and naturally sweet.
Detox Organic
Enjoy the effects of botanical ingredients like sage, lemon balm, lemongrass and lemon peel for a soothing natural cleanse. Your body is constantly being challenged by everyday toxins like alcohol, smoke, food additives, and stress. The citrus and sage make Detox prepare your body for healthful cleansing in a most delicious way. Every cup will leave you feeling naturally refreshed as you stimulate your body’s immune system. The perfect replacement for fans of our former Restore blend.
Flat Belly Hibiscus
Hydrating organic hibiscus petals mixed with hints of citrusy lime and cooling cucumber make our Flat Belly Hibiscus Cucumber a favorite afternoon thirst quencher. The tart flavors of hibiscus and lime are masterfully balanced with bits of soothing sage, sweet licorice and fennel. This juicy cleansing tea is refreshing both hot and iced.
Ashwagandha
A blend of 12 adaptogenic herbs and roots includes heavy-hitters such as chaga mushrooms, immune-boosting fungi, plus ashwagandha and rhodiola. Adaptogens are natural, botanical stress busters that balance, restore and protect the body. This delicious blend made with organic ingredients will both thrill your taste buds and keep you centered.
Tumeric Tonic
Nurturing yourself is downright delicious with our award-winning detox tea that provides three active root ingredients in support of a healthy diet and lifestyle. Show your body some love. Ginger, turmeric, sarsaparilla and nettle have been used traditionally for generations to support joint health. The less inflammation your body has to deal with, the more it can focus on rejuvenating and toning. Enjoy this spicy elixir hot, iced, straight up, or as a "golden milk" latte and relish freedom of movement.
Matcha Tea Latte
Our Organic Matcha is a fine stone-ground green tea powder — fresh, inviting and delicately vegetal. When whisked it transforms into a refreshing bowl of ceremonial matcha, with a strong, noble aroma, and a lingering sweet umami that leaves your mouth watering.
Chai Tea Latte
A concentrated blend of black tea, honey, vanilla, and chai spices creating a sweet and mildly spicy tea latte. Steamed with milk.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Welcome to Château Coffee Co.
1701 South Waverly Road, Lansing, MI 48917