Chatime - Rosedale 10 Rosedale Center, Suite 182

Chatime - Rosedale

review star

No reviews yet

10 Rosedale Center, Suite 182

Roseville, MN 55113

Best

Signature Milk Tea

$4.75+

Thai Tea

$4.75+

Mango Smoothie

$4.99+

Mango Green Tea

$4.75+

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.99+

Hawaiian Fruit Tea

$4.75+

Tiger Latte

$5.49+

Coconut Milk Tea

$4.99+

Vanilla Chai Milk Tea

$5.39+

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.39+

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$4.75+

Dragon Fruit Green Tea

$5.19+

Taro Milk Tea

$4.99+

Chai Milk Tea

$4.99+

White Peach Green Tea

$4.75+

Milk Tea

Almond Milk Tea

$4.99+

Banana Milk Tea

$4.99+

Black Milk Tea

$4.75+

Black Sesame Matcha Milk Tea

$5.99+

Chai Milk Tea

$4.99+

Cocoa

$4.99+

Coconut Milk Tea

$4.99+

Cookies & Cream Milk Tea

$5.39+

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$4.99+

Genmaicha Milk tea

$5.39+

Honey Milk Tea

$4.99+

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.39+

Horchata Milk Tea

$5.39+

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.75+

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.39+

Lychee Milk Tea

$5.39+

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.99+

Nutella Milk Tea

$5.39+

Oolong Milk Tea

$4.75+

Roasted Milk Tea

$4.75+

Sakura Milk Tea

$5.39+

Salted Caramel Hojicha

$5.39+

Salted Caramel Pumpkin Milk Tea

$5.39+

Signature Milk Tea

$4.75+

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.99+

Taro Milk Tea

$4.99+

Thai Tea

$4.75+

Vanilla Chai Milk Tea

$5.39+

Yin Yong

$5.39+

Fruit Tea

Acai Berry spritz

$4.75+

Dragon Fruit Green Tea

$5.19+

Grapefruit Green Tea

$4.75+

Hawaiian Fruit Tea

$4.75+

Honey Lemon Green Tea

$4.79+

Kiwi Green Tea

$4.50+

Lavender Lemon Green Tea

$5.19+

Lemon Black Tea

$4.75+

Lychee Black Tea

$4.75+

Mango Green Tea

$4.75+

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$4.75+

Peach Black Tea

$4.75+

Pink Guava Black Tea

$4.75+

Pomegranate Black Tea

$4.75+

White Peach Green Tea

$4.75+

Smoothies

Chai Smoothie

$4.99+

Coconut Smoothie

$4.99+

Cookies & Cream Smoothie

$5.29+

Dragonberry Smoothie

$5.29+

Honeydew Smoothie

$4.99+

Kiwi Smoothie

$4.99+

Lychee Smoothie

$4.99+

Mango Smoothie

$4.99+

Mango Strawberry Smoothie

$5.19+

Matcha Smoothie

$5.29+

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$4.99+

Pineapple Coconut Smoothie

$5.19+

Pineapple Smoothie

$4.99+

Signature Milk Tea Smoothie

$5.29+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.19+

Strawberry Creamsicle

$5.29+

Strawberry Kiwi Smoothie

$5.19+

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.99+

Taro Coconut Smoothie

$5.19+

Taro Smoothie

$4.99+

Thai Tea Smoothie

$4.99+

Vanilla Chai Smoothie

$5.29+

Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.99+

Earl Grey Latte

$4.99+

Black Tea Latte

$4.99+

Jasmine Green Tea Latte

$4.99+

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.99+

Oolong Tea Latte

$4.99+

Roasted Tea Latte

$4.99+

Sakura Matcha Latte

$5.89+

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.49+

Panda Latte

$5.50+

Tiger Latte

$5.49+

Lemon Breeze

Dragon Breeze

$4.89+

Peach Lemon Fizz

$4.89+

Peach Lemonade

$4.89+

Pineapple Lemon Breeze

$4.89+

Strawberry Lemon Fizz

$4.89+

Tropical Lemon Breeze

$4.89+

Violet Breeze

$4.89+

Milk Coffee

Classic Milk Coffee

$4.89+

Hazelnut Milk Coffee

$4.89+

Nutella Milk Coffee

$4.89+

Salted Caramel Milk Coffee

$4.89+

Vanilla Milk Coffee

$4.89+

Creme Brulee

Hojicha Cream Brulee

$5.99+

Mango Creme Brulee

$5.99+

Spring Strawberry Creme Brulee

$5.99+

Tiger Sugar Creme Brulee

$5.99+

Ube Latte Creme Brulee

$5.99+

Cream Mousse

Cocoa Cream Mousse

$6.59

Peach Black Tea Cream Mousse

$6.59

Salted Caramel Coffee Cream Mousse

$6.59

Ube Brown Sugar Cream Mousse

$7.25

Fresh Tea

Black Fresh Tea

$3.55+

Earl Grey Fresh Tea

$3.55+

Jasmine Green Fresh Tea

$3.55+

Matcha Fresh Tea

$3.55+

Oolong Fresh Tea

$3.55+

Japanese Roasted Fresh Tea

$3.55+

Misc

Bottled Water

$2.35

Cup of Milk

$2.00

Large Upgrade

$0.60

New Tumbler

$15.99

San Pellegrino

$2.65

Split Cup

$1.50

Macaroons

$6.75

Extra Flavor Shot (Up to 1 shot)

$0.65

QQ

Mango QQ

$4.99+

White Peach QQ

$4.99+

Passion Fruit QQ

$4.99+

Pink Guava QQ

$4.99+

Lychee QQ

$4.99+

Snacks

Mini Calpico

Mini Calpico

$8.00

Pocky Almond Crush

$3.50

Pocky Crunchy Strawberry

$3.50

Meltyblend Strawberry

$5.00

Buns (Choc)

$3.75

Buns (Purple potato)

$3.75

Swiss rolls (all flavors)

$8.00

Sweet Baumkuchen

$8.00

Japanese Chips (wheat crackers)

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

10 Rosedale Center, Suite 182, Roseville, MN 55113

Directions

