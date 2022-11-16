Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bars & Lounges

Chattahoochee Grill 301 Tommy Aaron Drive

review star

No reviews yet

301 Tommy Aaron Drive

Gainesville, GA 30506

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Snacks (Copy)

Chips

$1.87

Pretzels

$1.87

Candy

$2.34

Peanuts

$1.87

Trail Mix

$2.81

Granola Bar

$2.81

Crackers

$1.87

Oatmeal

$1.41

Muffin

$2.81

Cheezits

$2.81

Brownies

$1.87

Sticky Buns

$1.41

Donut Sticks

$1.41

Mini Muffins

$1.87

Butter Butters

$1.41

Salami Cups

$1.87

Pringles

$2.50

Dirty Chips

$2.50

Banana

$1.50

Pound Cake

$3.00

Small Oreos

$0.93

Saled Caramel Cookie

$2.50

Choc Chip Cookie

$1.50

Crumb Cake

$2.50

Texas Cinnamon Bun

$3.00

1st & 10th Tee Bars

$3.00

Combos Snack

$2.50

Bottled Drinks

Coca Cola Classic

$1.87

Diet Coke

$1.87

Coca Cola Zero Sugar

$1.87

Sprite

$1.87

Mr. Pibb

$1.87

Lemonade

$1.87

Monster Energy Drink

$3.28

Yellow Gatorade

$2.34

Blue Gatorade

$2.34

Red Gatorade

$2.34

Orange Gatorade

$2.34

Grape Gatorade

$2.34

Body Armor Pineapple Coconut

$2.81

Body Armor Strawberry Banana

$2.81

Body Armor Peach Mango

$2.81

Body Armor Orange Mango

$2.81

Orange Juice

$2.34

Dasani

$1.87

Aquafina Water

$1.87

Apple Juice

$2.34

Orange Juice

$2.34

Red Bull

$2.81

Dunkin Coffee

$3.50

Deer Park Water

$1.87

Cherry Coke

$1.87

NOS Energy Drink

$3.50

Drinks

Sprite

$1.87

Coca Cola Classic

$1.87

Ginger ale

$1.87

Orange Juice

$1.87

Cranberry Juice

$2.34

Sweet Tea

$1.87

UnSweet Tea

$1.87

Coffee

$2.34

Diet Coke

$1.87

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Cup Of Ice Water

$0.70

Coke Zero

$1.87

Cocktails

Strawberry Lemon

$11.21

Smoked Old Fashioned

$13.09

Gin Mill

$12.15

Daiquiri

$9.35

Chocolate Martini

$13.09

Brandy Alexander

$9.35

John Daly

$10.28

Smoked Old Fashioned (Peach)

$10.28

Transfusion

$10.28

Mimosa

$8.41

Bloody Mary

$9.35

Marg

$11.21

Ranch Water

$11.21

Tiramasu

$11.00

Spiced Rum

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Spicy Marg

$15.00

Mezcal

$15.00

Boozy Coffee

$8.41

Party Drinks

$5 Beer

$5.00

$5 Wine

$5.00

$8 Cocktail

$8.00

Bar Bites

Hummus & Pita

$7.00Out of stock

Warm Pita, Roasted Peppers, Hummus

Pimento Cheese & Crackers

$9.00

Pimento Cheese, Sweet Chili, Crackers

Mac'n Cheese Balls (6)

$13.00

Five Cheese Mac'n Cheese, Panko, Parmesan, & Creamy Arrabbiata

Parmesan Truffle Fries (appetizer)

$9.00

Crinkle Fries, Parmesan, White Truffle, Parsley

Fried Green Toms

$10.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork, Cheddar, Chipotle Crema

Dynamite Shrimp

$14.00

Crispy Shrimp, Sweet and Spicy Dynamite Sauce

Tuna Nachos

$16.00Out of stock

Crispy Calamari, Peppers, Sesame, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

Drinks

Coca Cola Classic

$1.87

Diet Coke

$1.87

Coca Cola Zero Sugar

$1.87

Sprite

$1.87

Mr. Pibb

$1.87

Lemonade

$1.87

Monster Energy Drink

$3.28

Yellow Gatorade

$2.34

Blue Gatorade

$2.34

Red Gatorade

$2.34

Body Armor Pineapple Coconut

$2.81

Body Armor Strawberry Banana

$2.81

Body Armor Peach Mango

$2.81

Body Armor Orange Mango

$2.81

Orange Juice

$2.34

Dasani

$1.87

Aquafina Water

$1.87

Apple Juice

$2.34

Orange Juice

$2.34

Red Bull

$2.81

Chance IPA

$5.61

Guiness

$5.61

Gypsy Queen

$5.61

Hazy Lil Thing IPA

$5.61

Hop Dang Diggity IPA (Jekyll)

$6.54

Left Nut Strawposition

$5.61Out of stock

MNB Blind Pirate Blood Orange IPA

$5.61

Scofflaw Basement Ipa (Orange)

$6.54

Sweetwater 420

$5.61

Tropicalia

$2.81

Pontoon Blonde

$5.61

Night on Ponce IPA

$5.61

Blue Moon

$5.61

Bud Light

$4.67

Budweiser

$4.67

Coors Light

$4.67

Corona Light

$4.67

Michelob Ultra

$4.67

Miller Lite

$4.67

Stella

$5.61

6 Beer Special Domestic

$23.37

White Claw

$4.67

Yuengling

$5.61

TopoChico Seltzer

$4.67

Sprite

$1.87

Coca Cola Classic

$1.87

Ginger ale

$1.87

Orange Juice

$1.87

Cranberry Juice

$2.34

Sweet Tea

$1.87

UnSweet Tea

$1.87

Coffee

$2.34

Diet Coke

$1.87

Dry County Blueberry

$5.61

Dry County Strawberry

$5.61

High Noon

$5.61

John Daly

$2.81

Long Drink

$8.41

Transfusion

$8.41

Strawberry Lemon

$11.21

Smoked Old Fashioned

$13.09

Gin Mill

$12.15

Daiquiri

$9.35

Chocolate Martini

$13.09

Brandy Alexander

$9.35

John Daly

$10.28

Smoked Old Fashioned (Peach)

$10.28

Transfusion

$10.28

Mimosa

$8.41

Tito's Double

$11.21

Tito's Single

$6.54

Well Gin Double

$8.41

Well Gin Single

$4.67

Well Rum Double

$9.35

Well Rum Single

$4.67

Well Tequila

$4.67

Well Tequila Double

$9.35

Tito's Single

$7.00

Tito's Double

$12.00

Grey Goose Single

$8.00

Grey Goose Double

$13.00

Angels Envy Double

$14.02

Angels Envy Rye Double

$23.37

Angels Envy Rye Single

$14.02

Angels Envy Single

$9.35

Bulleit Double

$11.21

Bulleit Single

$6.54

Crown Royal Double

$11.21

Crown Royal Single

$6.54

Jameson Double

$10.29

Jameson Single

$6.54

Makers Mark Double

$11.21

Makers Mark Single

$6.54

Woodford Reserve Double

$13.09

Woodford Reserve Single

$7.48

Bacardi Single

$7.00

Bacardi Double

$11.00

Ron Zacapa Single

$9.00

Ron Zacapa Double

$14.00

The Botanist Single

$8.00

The Botanist Double

$13.00

Hendricks Single

$8.00

Hendricks Double

$13.00

Don Julio Single

$10.00

Don Julio Double

$26.00

1942 Single

$30.00

Angels Envy Double

$14.02

Angels Envy Rye Double

$23.37

Angels Envy Rye Single

$14.02

Angels Envy Single

$9.35

Bulleit Double

$11.21

Bulleit Single

$6.54

Crown Royal Double

$11.21

Crown Royal Single

$6.54

Jameson Double

$10.29

Jameson Single

$6.54

Makers Mark Double

$11.21

Makers Mark Single

$6.54

Woodford Reserve Double

$13.09

Woodford Reserve Single

$7.48

Tito's Single

$7.00

Tito's Double

$12.00

Grey Goose Single

$8.00

Grey Goose Double

$13.00

Bacardi Single

$7.00

Bacardi Double

$11.00

Ron Zacapa Single

$9.00

Ron Zacapa Double

$14.00

Don Julio Single

$10.00

Don Julio Double

$26.00

1942 Single

$30.00

The Botanist Single

$8.00

The Botanist Double

$13.00

Hendricks Single

$8.00

Hendricks Double

$13.00

Food

Smashburger w/ chips

$9.00

Hotdog w/ Chips

$6.00

Tommy Aaron W/ Chips

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Sides

Turkey On A Roll w/ Chips

$8.00

Ham On A Roll w/ Chips

$8.00

Pimento Cheese On A Roll w/ Chips

$8.00

Chicken Salad On A Roll w/ Chips

$8.00

Caesar Salad Appetizer

$5.00

5 piece w/ fries

$10.00

10 piece

$14.00

15 piece

$19.00

Side Sauces

Cigars

Rocky Patel (white label)

$10.50

Olivia (gold label)

$13.50

Romeo y Juliet (red label)

$14.50

Clothing

T-shirt

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$25.00

Coozie

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A restaurant for the neighborhood! Located right on the 18th Hole of the Chattahoochee Golf Course. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

301 Tommy Aaron Drive, Gainesville, GA 30506

Directions

Gallery
Chattahoochee Grill image
Chattahoochee Grill image
Chattahoochee Grill image
Chattahoochee Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

37 Main - A Rock Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
37 E Main St NE Buford, GA 30518
View restaurantnext
Tannery Row Ale House - 554 West Main Street
orange star3.8 • 594
554 West Main Street Buford, GA 30518
View restaurantnext
OY! Buford - 4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330
orange starNo Reviews
4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330 Buford, GA 30519
View restaurantnext
Tree Frog Tavern and Grille - 55 freedom parkway #103
orange starNo Reviews
55 freedom parkway #103 hoschton, GA 30548
View restaurantnext
Parma Tavern
orange star4.3 • 887
3350 Buford Dr Buford, GA 30519
View restaurantnext
City Lines Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 443
1862 Auburn Rd Ste113 Dacula, GA 30019
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Gainesville
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston