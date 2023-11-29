Chatterbox Per La Via Hawthorne, NY
58 Saw Mill River Rd
Hawthorne, NY 10532
Salads & Appetizers
- Burrata$22.00
Served on a bed of tomatoes and prosciutto di parma with a home-made crostini and mixed roasted peppers. Topped with olive oil and a balsamic demi-glaze drizzle.
- Mozzarella Caprese$20.00
Layers of fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil topped with olive oil and drizzled in a balsamic demi-glaze.
- Build Your Own Salad$14.00
- House Salad$14.00
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, red onion, cherry tomatoes and gaetta olives. Served with traditional house dressing.
- Ceasar Salad$16.00
Romaine Lettuce topped with shaved parmigiano-reggiano cheese and croutons. Served with house-made caesar dressing.
- Berry and Goat Cheese Salad$18.00
Fresh blueberries and strawberries, served with dried figs and goat cheese on a bed of mixed greens. Topped with a house-made raspberry vinaigrette and balsamic demi-glaze drizzle.
- Deanna Salad$18.00
Avocado, pistachios, craisins, gorgonzola cheese, glazed walnuts and shaved parmigiano-reggiano cheese served on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a house-made champagne vinaigrette.
- Tri-Color Salad$16.00
Radicchio, endive and arugala topped with red onion and served with our house dressing.
- Cold Antipasto$22.00
- Ceviche$24.00
Chunks of ahi tuna, red onion, tri-color peppers, cilantro and avacado topped with lime juice and sesame oil.
- Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$28.00
5 Shrimp Wrapped in Bacon in a Brandy Amaretto Sauce
- Baked Clams$20.00
(7) Chopped, breaded and served in a scampi base.
- Meatballs ala Nonna$18.00
(4) Homemade meatballs smothered in ricotta and topped in Nonna's homemade tomato sauce with a sprinkle of parmigiano-reggiano cheese.
- Meatballs Enrico$18.00
(4) Homemade meatballs topped with scarpariello sauce.
- Meatballs Marsala$18.00
Homemade Meatballs Smothered in Marsala Sauce
- Fried Calamari$20.00
Served traditionally with marinara sauce on the side or tossed in arabiatta sauce, your choice!
- Pulpo ala Chatterbox$26.00
Grilled octopus served on a bed of arugala, gaetta olives, cilantro, red onion and cherry tomatoes.
- Stuffed Artichoke$18.00
Whole artichoke stuffed with mixed capers, anchovies, gaetta olives, basil, bread crumbs, garlic and parmigiano-reggiano cheese in a garlic and oil base.
- Stuffed Portobello Mushroom$20.00
- Eggplant ala Pisa$20.00
Layers of fried eggplant and melted, fresh mozzarella cheese in your choice of sauce.
- Hot antipasto$24.00
(2) Baked clams, (1) eggplant ala pisa, (1) stuffed mushroom, (2) shrimp oreganata, (3) baby artichokes and (1) stuffed pepper in a scampi sauce.
- Spinach and Artichoke Dip$18.00
Served Traditionally with Homemade Tortilla Chips
- Long Hot Peppers$12.00
Tossed in garlic and oil.
- Shishito Peppers$12.00
Breaded and tossed in garlic and oil with a light honey drizzle
- Garlic Bread$10.00
Served traditionally.
- Garlic Bread ala Chatterbox$16.00
Traditional garlic bread topped with sauteed spinach, tomato and melted cheese. Finished with bacon crumbles.
Wedges, Burgers & Wraps
- Buona Sera Chicken Wedge$22.00
- The Bada Bing$20.00
Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers drizzled with balsamic glaze and served on a wedge. Choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or a side salad.
- Chatterbox Hawthorne Wedge$21.00
Grilled Chicken, Pesto Sauce, Burrata & Long Hot Peppers
- Westchester Wedge$18.00
Chicken cutlet, broccoli rabe and fresh mozzarella on a wedge with your choice of slice potatoes, french fries or side salad.
- Chatterbox Special Wedge$18.00
Fried Eggplant, Procuito, Melted Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze
- The Angry Bird$18.00
Chicken Cutlet, Hot & Sweet Cherry Peppers topped with Scarpariello Sauce. Served with your choice of french fries, sliced potato chips or house salad.
- Chicken Parm Wedge$16.00
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce or vodka sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a wedge with your choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or side salad.
- Eggplant Parm Wedge$15.00
Breaded Eggplant topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a wedge with your choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or side salad.
- Meatball Parm Wedge$16.00
Homemade meatballs topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a wedge with your choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or side salad.
- Not your Mother’s Meatball Wedge$17.00
Meatballs Enrico, on a wedge! Choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or side salad.
- Sausage and Peppers Wedge$16.00
Sausage, peppers and onions smothered in homemade Marinara Sauce and served on a wedge. Choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or house salad.
- Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Wedge$17.00
Sausage & Broccoli Rabe in Garlic and Oil Sauce
- Tuna Wedge$16.00
Tuna salad, celery, red onion and mayo served on a wedge. Choice of slice potatoes, french fries or side salad.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and buffalo sauce choice of ranch/blue cheese.
- California Wrap$16.00
Chicken, avocado, colby jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing
- Veggie Wrap$15.00
Grilled eggplant, yellow squash, mushrooms, onions and fresh mozzarella
- Cajun Chicken Wrap$16.00
Grilled cajun chicken, avocado, bacon black beans, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo
- Dealer's Choice Burger$16.00
Build your own burger. Comes with lettuce, tomato and raw onion. Choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or side salad.
- Chatterbox Special Burger$24.00
8oz Burger topped with avocado, bacon, yellow American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Topped with an onion ring and cooked to your liking. Served on a brioche bun. Choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or side salad.
- Veggie Burger$16.00
Paninis & Quesadillas
- Caprese Panini$16.00
Mozzarella, Pesto, Tomato with your choice of french fries, sliced potato chips or salad.
- BEC Remix Panini$16.00
Bacon, Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado with your choice of french fries, sliced potato chips or salad
- Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese$16.00
Pulled pork, bbq sauce, mozzarella & cheddar
- Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
mozzarella & cheddar
- Veggie Quesadilla$14.00
Grilled eggplant, yellow squash, mushrooms, onions and fresh mozzarella
- Meat Lovers Quesadilla$15.00
pepperoni, crumbled sausage, proscuitto di parma and meatballs with mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Parm Quesadilla$14.00
Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Parmigiana & mozzarella
- Meatball Parm Quesadilla$14.00
Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Parmigiana & mozzarella
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Chicken, Buffalo Sauce & Mozzarella
- BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Mozzarella
- Angry Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Chicken, Hot & Sweet Peppers Mozzarella Cheese
Pasta
- Pasta ala Cugine$34.00
Angel hair topped with slices of fried chicken cutlet in a vodka sauce base. Finished with a burrata.
- Spicy Rigatoni with sausage and mozzarella$30.00
- Rigatoni Melezagna$24.00
Rigatoni topped with chopped, sauteed spinach and eggplant, carmelized onions and fresh mozzarella chunks in your choice of sauce.
- Fusilli ala Chatterbox$30.00
Fusilli pasta with crumble sausage, asparagus and julienned peppers served in a cognac pink sauce and finished with smoked mozzarella cheese
- Cavatelli with Broccoli Rabe Sausage$26.00
Cavatelli served with chopped broccoli rabe and sausage in a garlic and oil base.
- Whole Wheat Penne/Escarole/Sausage$26.00
Whole wheat penne topped with escarole, beans and crumbled sausage.
- Linguini con Vongle$30.00
Linguini topped with whole clams in your choice of sauce.
- Linguini ala Chatterbox$32.00
Linguini, Baby Clams & Shrimp with your Choice of Sauce
- Papparadelle Ragu$26.00
Celery, carrot, garlic and prime ground beef topped with red wine and a touch of cream. Served over homemade papparadelle.
- Angel Hair Primavera$24.00
Angel hair topped with julienned mixed vegetables in your choice of sauce.
- Cheese Ravioli$22.00
Topped with marinara sauce.
- Spaghetti Carbonara$22.00
A mixture of eggs, bacon, onions and pamigiano-reggiano cheese in a white wine base.
- Penne ala Vodka$22.00
Served traditionally. Our homemade vodka sauce does not contain bacon or pancetta*.
- Fettucini Alfredo$23.00
Fettucini tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce.
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$24.00
Served Traditionally
Italian Classics
- Chicken Parm$26.00
Fried Chicken cutlet smothered in marinara sauce and fresh, melted mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of pasta in marinara sauce.
- Chicken Parm ala Vodka$27.00
Fried Chicken cutlet smothered in vodka sauce and fresh, melted mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of pasta in vodka sauce.
- Eggplant Parm$22.00
Sliced Eggplant smothered in marinara sauce and fresh, melted mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of pasta in marinara sauce.
- Eggplant Parm ala Vodka$23.00
- Chicken Francese$26.00
Pounded chicken, floured and sauteed in a lemon white wine sauce. Served with your choice of pasta on the side.
- Filet of Sole Francese$29.00
Filet of Sole, floured and sauteed in a lemon white wine sauce. Served with your choice of pasta on the side.
- Shrimp Parm$32.00
(6) Breaded jumbo shrimp served over your choice of pasta topped with marinara sauce and fresh, melted mozzarella cheese.
- Shrimp Scampi$32.00
(6) Jumbo shrimp served over your choice of pasta topped in our signature scampi sauce.