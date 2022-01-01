Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chatterbox Pleasantville

75 Cooley St

Pleasantville, NY 10570

Popular Items

Chicken Parm ala Vodka
Chicken Scarapriello
Pasta ala Cugine

Salad

All to go salad orders are served with dressing on the side.

House Salad

$12.00

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, red onion, cherry tomatoes and gaetta olives. Served with traditional house dressing.

Ceasar Salad

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce topped with shaved parmigiano-reggiano cheese and croutons. Served with house-made caesar dressing.

Berry and Goat Cheese Salad

Berry and Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Fresh blueberries and strawberries, served with dried figs and goat cheese on a bed of mixed greens. Topped with a house-made raspberry vinaigrette and balsamic demi-glaze drizzle.

Deanna Salad

Deanna Salad

$17.00

Avocado, pistachios, craisins, gorgonzola cheese, glazed walnuts and shaved parmigiano-reggiano cheese served on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a house-made champagne vinaigrette.

Tri-Color Salad

$14.00

Radicchio, endive and arugala topped with red onion and served with our house dressing.

Burrata

Burrata

$20.00

Served on a bed of tomatoes and prosciutto di parma with a home-made crostini and mixed roasted peppers. Topped with olive oil and a balsamic demi-glaze drizzle.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Traditional cheese pie on a red sauce base.

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Fresh tomatoes (Option: Italian style), basil and mozzarella cheese on a bed of tomato sauce.

Cheese Pizza ala Vodka

$18.00

Traditional cheese pie with a vodka base.

Chicken Parm Pizza

$18.00

Traditional cheese pie topped with chicken cutlet and... extra cheese!

Ensalata Pizza

Ensalata Pizza

$17.00

Chopped lettuce, onion and tomato tossed in a house dressing and served on a red sauce base.

Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.00

Traditional cheese pie topped with pepperoni, crumbled sausage proscuitto di parma and meatballs. Please note: Our meatballs are NOT gluten free.

Chicken Scarpariello Pizza

Chicken Scarpariello Pizza

$22.00

Chicken, hot and sweet peppers and crumbled sausage doused in homemade scarpriello sauce and served on a thin crust base.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$22.00

A local favorite, this pizza is exactly what it sounds like! Trust us, you'll love it.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Chunks of chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and served on our thin crust base. Topped with mozzerella cheese and choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Fig and Goat Cheese Pizza

Fig and Goat Cheese Pizza

$24.00

Fresh figs, pancetta, goat cheese and arugala on a pesto base. Drizzled with homemade truffle honey.

Salsiccia Pizza

$22.00

Traditional cheese pie topped with sausage and broccoli rabe.

The Joe Pesci

$28.00

Thin-crust and melted mozzarella base topped with chopped jumbo shrimp and bacon crumbles. Finished in a roasted garlic amaretto sauce.

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$24.00

Classic shrimp scampi dish served on our thin crust, buon appetito!

Pizza con Vongle

$24.00

Chopped baby clams and mozzarella cheese on our thin crust pizza with your choice of sauce.

Bianca Pizza

$22.00

Fresh arugala, proscuitto di parma and ricotta on a white base.

Tartufo Pizza

$22.00

Fresh ricotta, mozzarella and parmigiano-reggiano cheese. Topped with sauteed spinach and mushrooms and drizzled with truffle oil. Served on a white base.

Veggie Delight Pizza

$18.00

Traditional cheese pizza topped with broccoli, roasted red peppers, mushrooms and onions on a red sauce base.

Rustica Pizza

Rustica Pizza

$22.00

Traditional cheese pie topped with broccoli, sausage and sun-dried tomatoes.

Appetizers

Layers of fresh mozzarella cheese and tomato topped with basil, olive oil and a balsamic demi-glaze drizzle.
Cold Antipasto

Cold Antipasto

$18.00
Hot antipasto

Hot antipasto

$22.00

(2) Baked clams, (1) eggplant ala pisa, (1) stuffed mushroom, (2) shrimp oreganata, (3) baby artichokes and (1) stuffed pepper in a scampi sauce.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Served traditionally with marinara sauce on the side or tossed in arabiatta sauce, your choice!

Grilled Calamari

Grilled Calamari

$16.00

Served traditionally with olive oil and balsamic vinegar or tossed in arabiatta sauce, your choice!

Pulpo ala Chatterbox

Pulpo ala Chatterbox

$24.00

Grilled octopus served on a bed of arugala, gaetta olives, cilantro, red onion and cherry tomatoes.

Baked Clams

Baked Clams

$17.00

(7) Chopped, breaded and served in a scampi base.

Mussels

Mussels

$18.00

Fresh PEI mussels plated with your choice of sauce.

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$24.00

Jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon and topped with a roasted garlic, amaretto sauce.

Mozzarella Caprese

Mozzarella Caprese

$18.00

Layers of fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil topped with olive oil and drizzled in a balsamic demi-glaze.

Meatballs ala Nonna

Meatballs ala Nonna

$16.00

(4) Homemade meatballs smothered in ricotta and topped in Nonna's homemade tomato sauce with a sprinkle of parmigiano-reggiano cheese.

Meatballs Enrico

Meatballs Enrico

$16.00

(4) Homemade meatballs topped with scarpariello sauce.

Eggplant ala Pisa

Eggplant ala Pisa

$18.00

Layers of fried eggplant and melted, fresh mozzarella cheese in your choice of sauce.

Stuffed Artichoke

Stuffed Artichoke

$17.00

Whole artichoke stuffed with mixed capers, anchovies, gaetta olives, basil, bread crumbs, garlic and parmigiano-reggiano cheese in a garlic and oil base.

Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

$18.00

Thin-sliced portobello mushrooms stuffed with fresh crab meat, baby shrimp and scallops. Served on a bed of broccoli rabe and topped with our scampi sauce.

Tuna Ceviche

Tuna Ceviche

$20.00

Chunks of ahi tuna, red onion, tri-color peppers, cilantro and avacado topped with lime juice and sesame oil.

Shrimp Ceviche

$22.00

Chopped jumbo shrimp, served chilled with red onion, tri-color peppers, cilantro and avacado topped with lime juice and sesame oil.

Long Hot Peppers

$10.00

Tossed in garlic and oil.

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Breaded and tossed in garlic and oil.

Garlic Bread

$9.00

Served traditionally.

Garlic Bread ala Chatterbox

Garlic Bread ala Chatterbox

$15.00

Traditional garlic bread topped with sauteed spinach, tomato and melted cheese. Finished with bacon crumbles.

Lunch

The Bada Bing

The Bada Bing

$15.00

Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers drizzled with balsamic glaze and served on a wedge. Choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or a side salad.

Chicken Parm Wedge

$13.00

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a wedge with your choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or side salad.

The Pleasantville Parm Wedge

$14.00

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with vodka sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a wedge with your choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or side salad.

Eggplant Parm Wedge

$13.00

Breaded Eggplant topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a wedge with your choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or side salad.

The Westchester Wedge

The Westchester Wedge

$16.00

Chicken cutlet, broccoli rabe and fresh mozzarella on a wedge with your choice of slice potatoes, french fries or side salad.

Meatball Parm Wedge

$13.00

Homemade meatballs topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a wedge with your choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or side salad.

Not your Mother’s Meatball Wedge

$14.00

Meatballs Enrico, on a wedge! Choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or side salad.

Chatterbox Special Wedge

$13.00

Fried Eggplant, Procuito, Melted Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze

Sausage and Peppers Wedge

$13.00

Sausage, peppers and onions smothered in your choice of sauce and served on a wedge. Choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or house salad.

Tuna Wedge

$15.00

Tuna salad, celery, red onion and mayo served on a wedge. Choice of slice potatoes, french fries or side salad.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and buffalo sauce choice of ranch/blue cheese.

California Wrap

$15.00

Chicken, avocado, colby jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing

Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Grilled eggplant, yellow squash, mushrooms, onions and fresh mozzarella

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Grilled cajun chicken, avocado, bacon black beans, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo

Dealer's Choice Burger

$14.00

Build your own burger. Comes with lettuce, tomato and raw onion. Choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or side salad.

Chatterbox Special Burger

Chatterbox Special Burger

$22.00

8oz Burger topped with avocado, bacon, yellow American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Topped with an onion ring and cooked to your liking. Served on a brioche bun. Choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or side salad.

Tuna Burger

$25.00

Wild-caught tuna steak cooked to your liking. Topped with roasted peppers, lettuce and tomato with a chipotle mayo sauce on a brioche bun. Choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or side salad.

Pasta

Cavatelli with Broccoli Rabe Sausage

Cavatelli with Broccoli Rabe Sausage

$24.00

Cavatelli served with chopped broccoli rabe and sausage in a garlic and oil base.

Whole Wheat Penne/Escarole/Sausage

Whole Wheat Penne/Escarole/Sausage

$24.00

Whole wheat penne topped with escarole, beans and crumbled sausage.

Linguini con Vongle

$28.00

Linguini topped with whole clams in your choice of sauce.

Linguini Calamari

Linguini Calamari

$28.00

Linguini topped with sauteed calamari in your choice of sauce.

Linguini with Calamari and Shrimp

$30.00

Linguini topped with sauteed calamari and jumbo shrimp in your choice of sauce.

Linguini ala Chatterbox

Linguini ala Chatterbox

$26.00

Linguini topped with chopped shrimp and clams in your choice of sauce.

Pasta ala Cugine

Pasta ala Cugine

$32.00

Angel hair topped with slices of fried chicken cutlet in a vodka sauce base. Finished with a burrata.

Angel Hair Primavera

Angel Hair Primavera

$20.00

Angel hair topped with julienned mixed vegetables in your choice of sauce.

Penne ala Vodka

Penne ala Vodka

$18.00

Served traditionally. Our homemade vodka sauce does not contain bacon or pancetta*.

Rigatoni Melezagna

Rigatoni Melezagna

$22.00

Rigatoni topped with chopped, sauteed spinach and eggplant, carmelized onions and fresh mozzarella chunks in your choice of sauce.

Rigatoni Pork Braciole

Rigatoni Pork Braciole

$28.00

(2) Pieces of hand-rolled pork braciole over rigatoni in our homemade marinara sauce.

Papparadelle Ragu

Papparadelle Ragu

$25.00

Celery, carrot, garlic and prime ground beef topped with red wine and a touch of cream. Served over homemade papparadelle.

Meat Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$24.00

Hand-layered ground beef, lasagna, ricotta and melted mozzerella cheese. Topped with marinara sauce.

Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

Topped with marinara sauce.

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Lobster ravioli, chopped baby shrimp topped with sauteed spinach in a brandy pink cream sauce.

Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti Carbonara

$18.00

A mixture of eggs, bacon, onions and pamigiano-reggiano cheese in a white wine base.

Fettucini Alfredo

$22.00

Fettucini tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$24.00

Italian Classics

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$24.00

Fried Chicken cutlet smothered in marinara sauce and fresh, melted mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of pasta in marinara sauce.

Chicken Parm ala Vodka

Chicken Parm ala Vodka

$25.00

Fried Chicken cutlet smothered in vodka sauce and fresh, melted mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of pasta in vodka sauce.

Eggplant Parm

$20.00

Sliced Eggplant smothered in marinara sauce and fresh, melted mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of pasta in marinara sauce.

Eggplant Parm ala Vodka

$21.00
Chicken Francese

Chicken Francese

$25.00

Pounded chicken, floured and sauteed in a lemon white wine sauce. Served with your choice of pasta on the side.

Filet of Sole Francese

$28.00

Filet of Sole, floured and sauteed in a lemon white wine sauce. Served with your choice of pasta on the side.

Shrimp Parm Over

$30.00

(6) Breaded jumbo shrimp served over your choice of pasta topped with marinara sauce and fresh, melted mozzarella cheese.

Shrimp Scampi Over

Shrimp Scampi Over

$30.00

(6) Jumbo shrimp served over your choice of pasta topped in our signature scampi sauce.

Shrimp Francese Over

$30.00

(6) Floured jumbo shrimp served over your choice of pasta topped in our signature lemon white wine sauce.

Shrimp Oreganata Over

$30.00

(6) Breaded jumbo shrimp served over your choice of pasta topped in our signature scampi sauce.

Chicken

Chicken Scarapriello

Chicken Scarapriello

$28.00

Your choice of bone-in or boneless chicken served with sausage, sliced potatoes and hot and sweet peppers in our signature scarpriello sauce.

Chicken Martini

Chicken Martini

$28.00

Pounded chicken with a parmesan crust in a lemon white wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and spinach.

Chicken ala Pasquale

Chicken ala Pasquale

$28.00

Grilled chicken served on a bed of broccoli rabe and topped with long hot peppers. Garlic and oil base.

Chicken ala Chatterbox

Chicken ala Chatterbox

$30.00

Breaded chicken rollantini stuffed with crumbled sausage, chopped broccoli rabe and melted mozzarella cheese in a marsala sauce base. Served with a side of mashed potatoes.

Chicken ala Guiseppe

Chicken ala Guiseppe

$28.00

Fried chicken cutlet topped with fresh slices of mozzarella cheese and mixed peppers with a balsamic demi-glaze drizzle.

Chicken Bruschetta

Chicken Bruschetta

$25.00

Fried chicken cutlet topped with a tomato and red onion bruschetta. Finished with chunks of fresh mozzarella and a a balsamic demi-glaze drizzle.

Baked Chicken Cutlet with Escarole and Beans

Baked Chicken Cutlet with Escarole and Beans

$28.00

Breaded and baked chicken cutlet topped with escarole and beans.

Chicken Marsala over Mushroom Risotto

Chicken Marsala over Mushroom Risotto

$30.00

Our signature marsala dish, with a twist! Pounded chicken topped with mushrooms served on a bed of homemade mushroom risotto. Topped with marsala sauce.

Chicken Cacciatore

$30.00

A mixture of bone-in chicken, mushrooms, onions and marinara sauce. Topped with sliced potatoes.

Sides

Side House Salad

$8.00

Side Bok Choy

$10.00

Sauteed in garlic and oil.

Side Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Sauteed in garlic and oil.

Side Spinach

$9.00

Sauteed in garlic and oil.

Side Escarole and Beans

$10.00

Side Broccoli

$9.00

Sauteed in garlic and oil.

Side Loaded Sliced Potatoes

$10.00

Crispy, sliced potatoes doused in scarpariello sauce.

Side Roasted Potatoes

$10.00

Tossed in rosemary and olive oil.

Side Potato Croquette

$8.00

Homemade mashed potato and melted mozzerella/parmigiano-reggiano inside, deep fried on the outside!

Side Pasta

$6.00

Dessert

Fried Zeppoles

Fried Zeppoles

$7.00

(4) Homemade, hand-cut dough, deep fried served plain with powdered sugar or with your choice of stuffing.

Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$15.00

Thin pizza crust topped with nutella, sliced strawberries and powdered sugar.

Waffle with Ice Cream

Waffle with Ice Cream

$12.00

Belgian waffle served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.

Cannoli

$9.00

Homemade. Served traditionally.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

Homemade. Served traditionally.

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Homemade melted chocolate inside and chocolate cake outside. Topped with vanilla ice cream.

Italian Cheesecake

$10.00

Ricotta base. Served traditionally.

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

Homemade. Served traditionally.

Fried Oreo Martini

$12.00

Lemon Sorbet

$10.00

Orange Sorbet

$10.00

Coconut Sorbet

$10.00

Tartufo Ice Cream

$9.00

Meat and Fish (Copy)

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$34.00

Cooked to perfection and served on a bed of sauteed broccoli rabe.

Potato-Crusted Halibut

Potato-Crusted Halibut

$35.00

Sauteed, potato-crusted halibut served over sauteed spinach and topped with a lemon white wine sauce.

Stuffed Filet of Sole

$38.00

Filet of sole stuffed with fresh crab meat, baby shrimp and scallops. Served on a bed of broccoli rabe and topped with our scampi sauce.

Filet of Sole Marechiara

$34.00

Broiled and served with a side of mashed potatoes.

Grilled Tuna

$36.00

Wild-caught tuna, cooked to your liking. Served with homemade cous cous and a side of mango salsa.

Seafood Risotto

$40.00

Mussels, whole clams, jumbo shrimp, scallops and risotto. Served in an acorn squash and topped with a brandy cream sauce.

Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$34.00

Sauteed and topped with cherry peppers, roasted potatoes and our scarpriello sauce.

Lamb Chops Oreganata

Lamb Chops Oreganata

$42.00

Lamb chops crusted in breadcrumbs. Broiled and served in a roasted garlic amaretto sauce. Side of mashed potatoes and bok choy.

Bone-in Veal Capricosa

Bone-in Veal Capricosa

$40.00

Bone-in Veal Parm

$40.00

Bone-in Veal Parm ala Vodka

$40.00

Bone-in Veal Marsala

$40.00

Bone-in Veal Martini

$40.00

Pounded bone-in veal; crusted in parmesan cheese and topped with lemon, white wine sauce.

Bone-in Veal Francese

$40.00

Bone-in Fried Veal Scarpariello

$42.00

Veal Osso Bucco

$46.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Traditional Italian-American Cuisine with a Modern Twist.

Website

Location

75 Cooley St, Pleasantville, NY 10570

Directions

