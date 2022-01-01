- Home
Chatterbox Pleasantville
75 Cooley St
Pleasantville, NY 10570
Salad
House Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, red onion, cherry tomatoes and gaetta olives. Served with traditional house dressing.
Ceasar Salad
Romaine Lettuce topped with shaved parmigiano-reggiano cheese and croutons. Served with house-made caesar dressing.
Berry and Goat Cheese Salad
Fresh blueberries and strawberries, served with dried figs and goat cheese on a bed of mixed greens. Topped with a house-made raspberry vinaigrette and balsamic demi-glaze drizzle.
Deanna Salad
Avocado, pistachios, craisins, gorgonzola cheese, glazed walnuts and shaved parmigiano-reggiano cheese served on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a house-made champagne vinaigrette.
Tri-Color Salad
Radicchio, endive and arugala topped with red onion and served with our house dressing.
Burrata
Served on a bed of tomatoes and prosciutto di parma with a home-made crostini and mixed roasted peppers. Topped with olive oil and a balsamic demi-glaze drizzle.
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Traditional cheese pie on a red sauce base.
Margherita Pizza
Fresh tomatoes (Option: Italian style), basil and mozzarella cheese on a bed of tomato sauce.
Cheese Pizza ala Vodka
Traditional cheese pie with a vodka base.
Chicken Parm Pizza
Traditional cheese pie topped with chicken cutlet and... extra cheese!
Ensalata Pizza
Chopped lettuce, onion and tomato tossed in a house dressing and served on a red sauce base.
Meat Lovers Pizza
Traditional cheese pie topped with pepperoni, crumbled sausage proscuitto di parma and meatballs. Please note: Our meatballs are NOT gluten free.
Chicken Scarpariello Pizza
Chicken, hot and sweet peppers and crumbled sausage doused in homemade scarpriello sauce and served on a thin crust base.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
A local favorite, this pizza is exactly what it sounds like! Trust us, you'll love it.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chunks of chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and served on our thin crust base. Topped with mozzerella cheese and choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Fig and Goat Cheese Pizza
Fresh figs, pancetta, goat cheese and arugala on a pesto base. Drizzled with homemade truffle honey.
Salsiccia Pizza
Traditional cheese pie topped with sausage and broccoli rabe.
The Joe Pesci
Thin-crust and melted mozzarella base topped with chopped jumbo shrimp and bacon crumbles. Finished in a roasted garlic amaretto sauce.
Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Classic shrimp scampi dish served on our thin crust, buon appetito!
Pizza con Vongle
Chopped baby clams and mozzarella cheese on our thin crust pizza with your choice of sauce.
Bianca Pizza
Fresh arugala, proscuitto di parma and ricotta on a white base.
Tartufo Pizza
Fresh ricotta, mozzarella and parmigiano-reggiano cheese. Topped with sauteed spinach and mushrooms and drizzled with truffle oil. Served on a white base.
Veggie Delight Pizza
Traditional cheese pizza topped with broccoli, roasted red peppers, mushrooms and onions on a red sauce base.
Rustica Pizza
Traditional cheese pie topped with broccoli, sausage and sun-dried tomatoes.
Appetizers
Cold Antipasto
Hot antipasto
(2) Baked clams, (1) eggplant ala pisa, (1) stuffed mushroom, (2) shrimp oreganata, (3) baby artichokes and (1) stuffed pepper in a scampi sauce.
Fried Calamari
Served traditionally with marinara sauce on the side or tossed in arabiatta sauce, your choice!
Grilled Calamari
Served traditionally with olive oil and balsamic vinegar or tossed in arabiatta sauce, your choice!
Pulpo ala Chatterbox
Grilled octopus served on a bed of arugala, gaetta olives, cilantro, red onion and cherry tomatoes.
Baked Clams
(7) Chopped, breaded and served in a scampi base.
Mussels
Fresh PEI mussels plated with your choice of sauce.
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon and topped with a roasted garlic, amaretto sauce.
Mozzarella Caprese
Layers of fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil topped with olive oil and drizzled in a balsamic demi-glaze.
Meatballs ala Nonna
(4) Homemade meatballs smothered in ricotta and topped in Nonna's homemade tomato sauce with a sprinkle of parmigiano-reggiano cheese.
Meatballs Enrico
(4) Homemade meatballs topped with scarpariello sauce.
Eggplant ala Pisa
Layers of fried eggplant and melted, fresh mozzarella cheese in your choice of sauce.
Stuffed Artichoke
Whole artichoke stuffed with mixed capers, anchovies, gaetta olives, basil, bread crumbs, garlic and parmigiano-reggiano cheese in a garlic and oil base.
Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
Thin-sliced portobello mushrooms stuffed with fresh crab meat, baby shrimp and scallops. Served on a bed of broccoli rabe and topped with our scampi sauce.
Tuna Ceviche
Chunks of ahi tuna, red onion, tri-color peppers, cilantro and avacado topped with lime juice and sesame oil.
Shrimp Ceviche
Chopped jumbo shrimp, served chilled with red onion, tri-color peppers, cilantro and avacado topped with lime juice and sesame oil.
Long Hot Peppers
Tossed in garlic and oil.
Shishito Peppers
Breaded and tossed in garlic and oil.
Garlic Bread
Served traditionally.
Garlic Bread ala Chatterbox
Traditional garlic bread topped with sauteed spinach, tomato and melted cheese. Finished with bacon crumbles.
Lunch
The Bada Bing
Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers drizzled with balsamic glaze and served on a wedge. Choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or a side salad.
Chicken Parm Wedge
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a wedge with your choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or side salad.
The Pleasantville Parm Wedge
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with vodka sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a wedge with your choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or side salad.
Eggplant Parm Wedge
Breaded Eggplant topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a wedge with your choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or side salad.
The Westchester Wedge
Chicken cutlet, broccoli rabe and fresh mozzarella on a wedge with your choice of slice potatoes, french fries or side salad.
Meatball Parm Wedge
Homemade meatballs topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a wedge with your choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or side salad.
Not your Mother’s Meatball Wedge
Meatballs Enrico, on a wedge! Choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or side salad.
Chatterbox Special Wedge
Fried Eggplant, Procuito, Melted Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze
Sausage and Peppers Wedge
Sausage, peppers and onions smothered in your choice of sauce and served on a wedge. Choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or house salad.
Tuna Wedge
Tuna salad, celery, red onion and mayo served on a wedge. Choice of slice potatoes, french fries or side salad.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and buffalo sauce choice of ranch/blue cheese.
California Wrap
Chicken, avocado, colby jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing
Veggie Wrap
Grilled eggplant, yellow squash, mushrooms, onions and fresh mozzarella
Cajun Chicken Wrap
Grilled cajun chicken, avocado, bacon black beans, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo
Dealer's Choice Burger
Build your own burger. Comes with lettuce, tomato and raw onion. Choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or side salad.
Chatterbox Special Burger
8oz Burger topped with avocado, bacon, yellow American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Topped with an onion ring and cooked to your liking. Served on a brioche bun. Choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or side salad.
Tuna Burger
Wild-caught tuna steak cooked to your liking. Topped with roasted peppers, lettuce and tomato with a chipotle mayo sauce on a brioche bun. Choice of sliced potatoes, french fries or side salad.
Pasta
Cavatelli with Broccoli Rabe Sausage
Cavatelli served with chopped broccoli rabe and sausage in a garlic and oil base.
Whole Wheat Penne/Escarole/Sausage
Whole wheat penne topped with escarole, beans and crumbled sausage.
Linguini con Vongle
Linguini topped with whole clams in your choice of sauce.
Linguini Calamari
Linguini topped with sauteed calamari in your choice of sauce.
Linguini with Calamari and Shrimp
Linguini topped with sauteed calamari and jumbo shrimp in your choice of sauce.
Linguini ala Chatterbox
Linguini topped with chopped shrimp and clams in your choice of sauce.
Pasta ala Cugine
Angel hair topped with slices of fried chicken cutlet in a vodka sauce base. Finished with a burrata.
Angel Hair Primavera
Angel hair topped with julienned mixed vegetables in your choice of sauce.
Penne ala Vodka
Served traditionally. Our homemade vodka sauce does not contain bacon or pancetta*.
Rigatoni Melezagna
Rigatoni topped with chopped, sauteed spinach and eggplant, carmelized onions and fresh mozzarella chunks in your choice of sauce.
Rigatoni Pork Braciole
(2) Pieces of hand-rolled pork braciole over rigatoni in our homemade marinara sauce.
Papparadelle Ragu
Celery, carrot, garlic and prime ground beef topped with red wine and a touch of cream. Served over homemade papparadelle.
Meat Lasagna
Hand-layered ground beef, lasagna, ricotta and melted mozzerella cheese. Topped with marinara sauce.
Cheese Ravioli
Topped with marinara sauce.
Lobster Ravioli
Lobster ravioli, chopped baby shrimp topped with sauteed spinach in a brandy pink cream sauce.
Spaghetti Carbonara
A mixture of eggs, bacon, onions and pamigiano-reggiano cheese in a white wine base.
Fettucini Alfredo
Fettucini tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce.
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Italian Classics
Chicken Parm
Fried Chicken cutlet smothered in marinara sauce and fresh, melted mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of pasta in marinara sauce.
Chicken Parm ala Vodka
Fried Chicken cutlet smothered in vodka sauce and fresh, melted mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of pasta in vodka sauce.
Eggplant Parm
Sliced Eggplant smothered in marinara sauce and fresh, melted mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of pasta in marinara sauce.
Eggplant Parm ala Vodka
Chicken Francese
Pounded chicken, floured and sauteed in a lemon white wine sauce. Served with your choice of pasta on the side.
Filet of Sole Francese
Filet of Sole, floured and sauteed in a lemon white wine sauce. Served with your choice of pasta on the side.
Shrimp Parm Over
(6) Breaded jumbo shrimp served over your choice of pasta topped with marinara sauce and fresh, melted mozzarella cheese.
Shrimp Scampi Over
(6) Jumbo shrimp served over your choice of pasta topped in our signature scampi sauce.
Shrimp Francese Over
(6) Floured jumbo shrimp served over your choice of pasta topped in our signature lemon white wine sauce.
Shrimp Oreganata Over
(6) Breaded jumbo shrimp served over your choice of pasta topped in our signature scampi sauce.
Chicken
Chicken Scarapriello
Your choice of bone-in or boneless chicken served with sausage, sliced potatoes and hot and sweet peppers in our signature scarpriello sauce.
Chicken Martini
Pounded chicken with a parmesan crust in a lemon white wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and spinach.
Chicken ala Pasquale
Grilled chicken served on a bed of broccoli rabe and topped with long hot peppers. Garlic and oil base.
Chicken ala Chatterbox
Breaded chicken rollantini stuffed with crumbled sausage, chopped broccoli rabe and melted mozzarella cheese in a marsala sauce base. Served with a side of mashed potatoes.
Chicken ala Guiseppe
Fried chicken cutlet topped with fresh slices of mozzarella cheese and mixed peppers with a balsamic demi-glaze drizzle.
Chicken Bruschetta
Fried chicken cutlet topped with a tomato and red onion bruschetta. Finished with chunks of fresh mozzarella and a a balsamic demi-glaze drizzle.
Baked Chicken Cutlet with Escarole and Beans
Breaded and baked chicken cutlet topped with escarole and beans.
Chicken Marsala over Mushroom Risotto
Our signature marsala dish, with a twist! Pounded chicken topped with mushrooms served on a bed of homemade mushroom risotto. Topped with marsala sauce.
Chicken Cacciatore
A mixture of bone-in chicken, mushrooms, onions and marinara sauce. Topped with sliced potatoes.
Sides
Side House Salad
Side Bok Choy
Sauteed in garlic and oil.
Side Broccoli Rabe
Sauteed in garlic and oil.
Side Spinach
Sauteed in garlic and oil.
Side Escarole and Beans
Side Broccoli
Sauteed in garlic and oil.
Side Loaded Sliced Potatoes
Crispy, sliced potatoes doused in scarpariello sauce.
Side Roasted Potatoes
Tossed in rosemary and olive oil.
Side Potato Croquette
Homemade mashed potato and melted mozzerella/parmigiano-reggiano inside, deep fried on the outside!
Side Pasta
Dessert
Fried Zeppoles
(4) Homemade, hand-cut dough, deep fried served plain with powdered sugar or with your choice of stuffing.
Nutella Pizza
Thin pizza crust topped with nutella, sliced strawberries and powdered sugar.
Waffle with Ice Cream
Belgian waffle served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.
Cannoli
Homemade. Served traditionally.
Tiramisu
Homemade. Served traditionally.
Chocolate Lava Cake
Homemade melted chocolate inside and chocolate cake outside. Topped with vanilla ice cream.
Italian Cheesecake
Ricotta base. Served traditionally.
Tres Leches Cake
Homemade. Served traditionally.
Fried Oreo Martini
Lemon Sorbet
Orange Sorbet
Coconut Sorbet
Tartufo Ice Cream
Meat and Fish
Blackened Salmon
Cooked to perfection and served on a bed of sauteed broccoli rabe.
Potato-Crusted Halibut
Sauteed, potato-crusted halibut served over sauteed spinach and topped with a lemon white wine sauce.
Stuffed Filet of Sole
Filet of sole stuffed with fresh crab meat, baby shrimp and scallops. Served on a bed of broccoli rabe and topped with our scampi sauce.
Filet of Sole Marechiara
Broiled and served with a side of mashed potatoes.
Grilled Tuna
Wild-caught tuna, cooked to your liking. Served with homemade cous cous and a side of mango salsa.
Seafood Risotto
Mussels, whole clams, jumbo shrimp, scallops and risotto. Served in an acorn squash and topped with a brandy cream sauce.
Pork Chops
Sauteed and topped with cherry peppers, roasted potatoes and our scarpriello sauce.
Lamb Chops Oreganata
Lamb chops crusted in breadcrumbs. Broiled and served in a roasted garlic amaretto sauce. Side of mashed potatoes and bok choy.
Bone-in Veal Capricosa
Bone-in Veal Parm
Bone-in Veal Parm ala Vodka
Bone-in Veal Marsala
Bone-in Veal Martini
Pounded bone-in veal; crusted in parmesan cheese and topped with lemon, white wine sauce.
Bone-in Veal Francese
Bone-in Fried Veal Scarpariello
Veal Osso Bucco
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Traditional Italian-American Cuisine with a Modern Twist.
75 Cooley St, Pleasantville, NY 10570