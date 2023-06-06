Chattering Squirrel Coffee
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Chattering Squirrel Coffee Cafe & Drive Thru welcomes you to enjoy a cup of coffee or specialty drink, homemade treat, or a yummy lunch. Our mission is to be a blessing to each person that walks through our door. "Come for the Coffee, Stay for the Chatter!"
Location
24217 WI-35, Siren, WI 54872
Gallery