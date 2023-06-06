Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chattering Squirrel Coffee

24217 WI-35

Siren, WI 54872

Drinks

Coffee

Latte

$3.75+

A classic drink consisting of espresso and steamed milk with flavoring if you would like. Available as a hot or iced beverage.

Coffee

$2.25+

Breve

$4.50+

Espresso and 1/2 & 1/2 and flavoring if you would like. Available as a hot or iced beverage.

Heavy Breve

$5.75+

Espresso and heavy cream and flavoring if you would like. Available as a hot or iced beverage.

Blended

$5.00+

Iced coffee, flavored powder, ice, and flavoring pumps if you would like it. Substitute with milk for a coffee-free drink..

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso shots and water

Cafe Au Lait

$2.75+

Coffee and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Espresso

$2.75+

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50+

Non-Coffee

Smoothie

$5.00+

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Matcha

$4.75+

Refresher

$4.50+

Green Tea

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Our mocha flavoring and steamed milk, topped with whip cream.

Pomegranate Green Tea

$4.50+

Black Tea

$3.50+

Italian Soda

$4.25+

French Soda

$4.00+

Tea

$2.75+

London Fog

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.50+

Milk

$2.50+

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+

Soda

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Mtn. Dew

$1.50

Diet Mtn. Dew

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

7UP

$1.50

Juice & Water

Orange Juice

$1.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.50

Cup of Water

Misc. Drinks

Steamer

$3.50+

Italian Soda

$4.25+

French Soda

$4.00+

Bakery

Bakery

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Banana Bread

$2.75

Lemon Bar

$3.00

Peanut Rice Krispy Bar

$3.00

Cappuccino Brownie Bar

$3.50

Turnovers

Apple Turnover

$3.00

Blueberry Turnover

$3.00

Cherry Turnover

$3.00

Day Old Bakery

Cinnamon Roll*

$1.75Out of stock

Caramel Roll*

$1.75Out of stock

Scone*

$1.75Out of stock

Turnover*

$1.75Out of stock

Muffin

$1.50

Scones

Orange Almond (Frosted)

$3.50Out of stock

Orange Almond (Unfrosted)

$3.50Out of stock

White Chocolate Craisin (Frosted)

$3.50

White Chocolate Craisin (Unfrosted)

$3.50

Chocolate Chip (Frosted)

$3.50

Chocolate Chip (Unfrosted)

$3.50

Almond Joy (Frosted)

$3.50

Almond Joy (Unfrosted)

$3.50Out of stock

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$2.00

Ginger Molasses

$2.00

Peanut Butter

$2.00

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.00

Monster

$2.00

Dozen Cookies

$18.00

Online Breakfast

Breakfast

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$8.50

2 Buttermilk Biscuits with Housemade Sausage Gravy with a side of fruit

Belgium Waffles

$8.00

Choose from 2 Pearl Sugar Waffles or 2 Chocolate Chip Waffles, served with Butter and Maple Syrup and a side of fruit

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Egg, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Avocado, and Sun-dried Tomato Spread on a Croissant with a side of fruit

Buttermilk Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Egg, Ham, Swiss, Carmelized Onion, and Honey Mustard on a Buttermilk Biscuit with a side of fruit

Belgium Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Egg, Sausage Patty, Cheddar, Maple Syrup Spread on Belgium Waffles with a side of fruit

Quiche Du Jour

Meatlover's Quiche

$6.50Out of stock

Cheesy Broccoli & Ham Quiche

$6.50Out of stock

Bacon & Cheddar Quiche

$6.50

Roast Beef, Carmelized Onion, Swiss Quiche

$6.50Out of stock

Veggie Quiche

$6.50

Club Quiche (Turkey, Bacon, Ham, Cheddar)

$6.50Out of stock

Caprese Quiche (Mozz,Tomato, Balsamic)

$6.50Out of stock

Sides

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$4.50

3 slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.00

Buttermilk Biscuit served with Butter and Jelly

Multigrain Toast

$3.00

2 slices of Multigrain Toast served with Butter and Jelly

Bowl of Fruit

$3.00

12 oz. Bowl of Fruit

Sausage Patties

$3.50

2 Sausage Patties

Croissant

$3.50

Croissant served with Butter and Jelly

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Chattering Squirrel Coffee Cafe & Drive Thru welcomes you to enjoy a cup of coffee or specialty drink, homemade treat, or a yummy lunch. Our mission is to be a blessing to each person that walks through our door. "Come for the Coffee, Stay for the Chatter!"

Location

24217 WI-35, Siren, WI 54872

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

